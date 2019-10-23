Coleen Campbell, Bridgewater-Raynham – The senior was the difference maker in two one-goal games for the Trojans, tallying in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brockton and Monday’s 1-0 defeat of Durfee.

Cami Crook, Somerset Berkley – With six goals and nine assists in four games, the Providence College-bound junior helped the state’s leading attack roll to a South Coast Conference title while improving to 17-0.

Maddie DiPietro, Central Catholic – The senior captain totaled 14 points in four games, highlighted by a four-goal performance in a 5-0 win over Beverly Friday. A Boston University commit, DiPietro tallied her 100th career point as she picked up a hat trick and notched two assists in a 6-1 win over Lowell Monday.

Advertisement

Anna Tedeschi, Hanover – After netting the winner in a 5-1 win over Pembroke Friday, the junior scored twice in the second half to secure a 3-1 win over Scituate and the Patriot League title.

Paige Thibedeau, North Reading – The junior propelled the Hornets in their two victories last week, scoring twice in both a 5-2 win over Rockport Thursday and a 5-1 win over Malden Tuesday.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.