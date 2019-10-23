Brooks, on the other hand, had played the game since third grade. She understood what field hockey means in town, and the expectations for a varsity program that has netted 12 state championship teams. But on the varsity, she discovered that there was more to the Porkers’ legacy than perennial success.

Scales in particular. She picked up a stick for the first time at tryouts as a freshman, simply because she wanted to play a third sport. The Boston College lacrosse recruit quickly embraced what it meant to be the next player to wear blue and orange.

When Paige Brooks and Sydney Scales were commanding the court together on rec and travel league basketball teams in elementary school, neither could have predicted how much the Walpole field hockey program would mean to the two a few years down the road.

As a sophomore, after six months of struggling with symptoms, Brooks was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. The disease took over her life, making it difficult to concentrate in school and in sport, and on anything beyond low blood sugar and high blood sugar. Early plans to play Division 1 field hockey were derailed.

She found solace and support in her teammates.

Paige Brooks has played a big role in helping Walpole open the year unbeaten. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“It was very difficult,” Brooks said. “I just had to accept this challenge that I never asked for. But every single day after school, I had this group of girls there to support me. Being a Porker was just an amazing thing for me. It took my mind off of having this incurable and chronic disease.

“They look out for me. It’s not like I made it alone. It’s a family.”

It was an adjustment for Brooks, who now confidently controls her disease. She knows what she should eat before a game, and that if for some reason she doesn’t feel well in the middle of the action, her teammates and coach will get her out and do what they can to get her back on track and back in the game.

She knows that she wants to keep playing field hockey at some level in college (and study nursing), and she’s contacting coaches, trying to put herself back on the map.

She knows too that before she’s done here, she wants to bring this Walpole program full-circle.

As freshmen, Brooks and Scales were called up from junior varsity to join the varsity in the Porkers’ march to their 12th MIAA title. Now, they’re captains on the 2019 squad that has pulled together an undefeated season (16-0-1), outscoring opponents 101-12.

“It’s been a goal for me and the girls to win a state championship after seeing that,” Brooks said.

“I really looked up to all the girls as a freshman,” Scales said. “They kind of showed me how important this Porkers legacy and tradition was. You’re part of something that means a lot to everyone. It shows the importance of being a part of such a prominent team that has so much to carry on.”

Walpole’s Sydney Scales works her way upfield during a recent contest against Natick. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Scales and Brooks balance each other out, both on-field and as captains. Scales, a speedy forward with 20 goals and 29 assists, is aggressive with the ball, taking matters into her own hands — she has recorded at least one point in every game. Brooks (3 goals, 1 assist), the left back, holds down the 50-yard line on penalty corners to keep the ball on the offensive end of the field.

“They are extraordinary,” said third-year coach Jen Quinn. “They’re exceptional in their leadership skills. We haven’t given them an extra day off anywhere this whole season, but they haven’t needed it. It’s refreshing. They’re fun to watch and I think they have a really good time playing together.”

After graduating nine seniors from last year’s team that reached the South final, including two All-Scholastics Caileen Quinn (Quinn’s daughter, now at Saint Francis University), and the Globe’s Athlete of the Year Audra Tosone, a rebuilding season might have been expected.

But for Scales, who will soon play her final field hockey game, and Brooks, who is hoping that’s not the case — and for everyone else who has come through the Walpole program — they know that’s not the Porker legacy.

“Year after year, the girls just come together,” said Quinn, a Porker herself who now heads a staff of eight assistants – seven of whom also played at Walpole. “It’s that expectation and that tradition and that desire to win. It’s part of the culture. It’s their turn, and every year, they rise to the occasion.”

Free hits

■ Mia Salah became Gloucester’s all-time leading scorer Monday, netting her 58th career goal (15th this season) to break the previous record set by Kaela Riley in 2001. The junior, a returning All-Scholastic who missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury, scored a single-season record 24 goals last year and tallied 19 as a freshman.

■ Methuen’s Claudia Crowe, who will play for Stonehill next fall, broke her own single-season record that she set last season, scoring her 23rd goal of the year.

■ Maddie DiPietro, Central Catholic’s senior captain, tallied her 100th career point Monday, becoming the second player in Raider history to reach thae mark.

■ Masconomet clinched the Cape Ann League championship for the eighth consecutive season – and the last time, since the school will be moving to the Northeastern Conference beginning next year.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 10 Winchester at No. 7 Lexington, 3:30 p.m. – Two of the Middlesex League’s four ranked teams battle in a Top 10 matchup.

Friday, Franklin at Attleboro,3:30 p.m. – The last time these Hockomock rivals met, Franklin squeaked out the 2-1 win. In the last game of the regular season, how will they fare?

Friday, No. 8 Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m. – In Lawrence, Bishop Fenwick will look to end its season with an 11th-straight victory.

Saturday, No. 12 Andover at No. 17 Cohasset, 4 p.m. – The Golden Warriors make the road trip south for a non-league, regular-season finale.

Monday, Wellesley at Natick, 3:45 p.m. – This contest could have last-minute Bay State Carey implications as the Raiders travel to Natick.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.