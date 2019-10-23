“It meant a lot to be able to finally play, especially on senior night,” said Diamond, who helped Hingham improve to 11-3-3 overall and 6-3-3 in the Patriot-Keenan, while Hanover fell to 12-3-1, 8-2-1 Patriot-Fisher. “I did the best I could to continue to be a leader from the sidelines, but actually getting to play was just awesome.”

The senior captain, who had missed almost all the season recovering from an ankle injury and saw her first complete game action for the Hingham field hockey team in Wednesday night’s Patriot League contest against Hanover, scored the lone goal as the host No. 19 Harborwomen topped the No. 16 Indians , 1-0, on a penalty stroke with 4:09 remaining.

Diamond, who has been on the team since her sophomore year, had missed all but seven minutes this season with a complex ankle sprain sustained during summer, and wore a walking boot until she was cleared last week.

Diamond played in the closing minutes of the Harborwomen’s matchup with Duxbury last week, but tonight was the first game that Diamond was able to play significant time start to finish — and it couldn’t have gone better.

“All season, she’s practiced her penalty stroke every day at practice because of the injury, so we had all the confidence in the world in her,” said Hingham head coach Susan Petrie. “I literally couldn’t have written a better story for her tonight.”

Diamond’s patience this season paid off, scoring the winning goal against a ranked opponent in the closing minutes of her final regular-season home game in front of what she described as the biggest crowd she had ever seen.

“As the game went on, both teams were just playing so well, offensively and defensively, which is a testament to both programs and will only benefit both of us going into the tournament,” said Petrie.

Beaver Country Day 2, Lexington Christian 1 — Sophomore forwards Lindsey Wolk and Grace King scored for the Beavers (1-7).

Bourne 4, Southeastern 0 — Hannah Greene’s hat trick helped the Lady Canalmen (8-6-2) earn the non league road victory.

Brookline 2, Ursuline 1 — Junior Emmy Radin stole the show on senior night, scoring the second-half winner for the Warriors (3-7-6).

Danvers 3, Saugus 0 — Emma Thibodeau netted two goals and assisted on the other by Emma Wilichoski to propel the Falcons (13-1-2) Northeastern Conference win.

Dover-Sherborn 2, Norwood 0 — Senior midfielder Payton Ahola scored both goals to lead the No. 15 Raiders (13-1-2) to a win over the Mustangs (11-5-1).

Methuen 6, Tewksbury 2 — With three goals and two assists, senior Claudia Crowe raised her single-season school record for goals and junior goalie Isabel Putnam tallied 23 saves for the Rangers (12-3-3).

Scituate 2, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Jane Feeney and Siobhan Reidy each scored for the Saliors (5-7-2).

Wayland 2, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Aidan Chitkara and Zeke Betancourt tallied goals as visiting Wayland (10-5-4) earned the Dual County League win and a split of the season series.

Wellesley 5, Newton North 1 — Senior captain Caroline Sacher (2 goals, assist) and sophomore Megan Webb (2 goals, assist) led the Raiders (9-6-1).

King Philip 2, Mansfield 0 — Junior goal keeper Makenzie Manning made 15 saves to record her fifth shutout of the season for the visiting Warriors (9-5-3).

Franklin 8, Oliver Ames 3 — Freshman Kaitlyn Carney and sophomore Jill Fenerty both had hat-tricks as the Panthers (14-2-1) rolled.

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 1, Old Rochester 0 — Senior forward Mike Magalhaes scored the lone goal of the contest on a penalty kick to give the Lakers (10-4-1) a win.

Archbishop Williams 3, Lowell Catholic 0 — Sophomore Andrew Carragher scored his first varsity goal for the Bishops (12-6).

Worcester Academy 3, Deerfield 0 — Senior Jose Lolas had two goals and an assist while goalie Alex Wood posted three saves in what was his third straight shutout for the Rams (12-1-1).

Arlington Catholic 2, Matignon 0 — The Cougars (4-5-5) earned their second straight win behind goals from juniors Aidan Daly and Roy Cook.

Bishop Fenwick 9, Saint Joseph Prep 2 — Senior Sean Kern netted four goals and sophomore Alex Amaral scored his first to carry the Crusaders (9-4-2) to the Catholic Central win.

Blue Hills 3, West Bridgewater 1 — Senior David Nmeje had a goal and an assist to lead the Warriors (13-3) over the visiting Wildcats (13-2-1).

Carver 6, Mashpee 0 — Junior Mike Sawicki scored a hat trick and set up a goal in a comfortable win for the Crusaders (11-4).

Milton Academy 7, Tabor 3 — Senior Niall Murphy scored twice and sophomore Gavin Randolph added a goal and an assist for the Mustangs (9-2-2).

Natick 1, Brookline 0 — Freshman forward Ryan Mela headed in a pass from senior midfielder Zach Henderson to lead the Redhawks (5-6-2) to a win, clinching a Division 1 South tournament berth.

Proctor 2, Holderness 1 — Tim Bechtold scored the winner for the host Hornets.

Randolph 4, Middleborough 3 — For the first time in three years, the Blue Devils (9-5-1) clinched a Division 3 South playoff berth behind two goals a piece from both Josh Monteiro and Rikende Lalanne.

Roxbury Latin 1, Groton 0 — Sophomore Kiernan McCabe scored the lone goal in the 75th minute for the host Foxes (7-2-1).

Somerville 4, Malden 1 — Senior Pedro Olimpio scored twice as the Highlanders (10-3-2) clinched the Greater Boston League and a spot in the D1 North tournament.

Girls’ cross-country

Ursuline 15, Fontbonne 50 — Junior Mairead Stack finished first overall (22:08) for the Bears (3-0) in the 5K at Cunningham Park in Milton.

Girls’ soccer

Beverly 3, Marblehead 1 — Senior Cassie Jones scored on senior night in a win for the 13th-ranked Panthers (14-1-1).

Danvers 8, Gloucester 0 — Sophomore Arianna Bezanson scored three goals and Riley DiGilio added a pair for the No. 6 Falcons (14-1-2).

East Boston 4, Snowden 0 — Senior Stephanie Saeilla netted a pair of goals to lead the visiting Jets (11-6-1).

Hull 1, Abington 0 — Junior Jenna Canaban scored the winner in the 63rd minute to clinch the game for the Pirates (11-3-1).

Lawrence Academy 4, Brooks 2 — Brook Ahern, Anna Pedreschi, Marly Chappel, and Mary Jo Smith scored for the Spartans (7-4-1).

Saint Joseph Prep 8, Mt. Alvernia 0 — Behind hat tricks from wings Ellie Cotton and Katelyn Botte, the Phoenix (7-6-4) clinched a Division 4 North tournament berth.

Southeastern 4, Diman 0 — Senior captain Katie Micale tallied three goals as the Hawks (11-2) rolled, setting up their match against Tri-County for the Mayflower League Large crown.

West Bridgewater 7, Avon 0 — Amanda Jacques netted a pair of goals in the Senior Day victory for the Wildcats (10-4-1).

Winchester 7, Woburn 1 — The third-ranked Sachems (13-1-1) clinched the Middlesex League title thanks to a hat trick from junior Hannah Curtin.

Girls’ volleyball

Cardinal Spellman 3, Fontbonne 1 — The Cardinals improve to 16-2 behind a big game from Alexandra Achenback. The senior tallied 17 kills, four assists and 20 digs in the win.

Case 3, New Bedford 0 — Senior Amber Arruda recorded 15 kills and junior Alyssa Storm added 23 assists for the host Cardinals (13-5).

Haverhill 3, Everett 0 — Valentina Ramirez (11 digs and 7 aces) led the 14th-ranked Hillies (16-1) to the non league victory.

Lynn Classical 3, Saugus 0 — Senior captain Pamela Diaz (6 aces) led the way for the Rams (15-2).

Oliver Ames 3, Franklin 1 — Seniors Allie Kemp (38 assists), Alison Barth (27 digs), and Jordan Bosse (14 kills, 4 aces) led the Tigers (15-4) to a Hockomock League win.

Pingree 3, Newton Country Day 0 — Sophomore Katherine Silacci led the way with eight kills and five aces for the Highlanders.

King Philip 3, Mansfield 0 — Senior Kristen Masse (12 aces) and junior captain Nicole Coughlan (14 kills) led the way for the 20th-ranked Warriors (16-3).

Barnstable 3, North Quincy 0 — The Red Raiders (15-2) rolled behind junior Emily Mulcahy’s 12 kills.

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 0 — Senior Angie Grabmeier recorded her 1,000th career assist with a 17-assist, 10-block performance for the second-ranked Hillers (16-0).

