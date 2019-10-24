According to TMC chair Jim O’Leary, schools will continue to be aligned based on enrollment in an objective manner, which is the committee’s main priority. Under the new alignment, vocational schools will move down two divisions as well.

Representatives from Archbishop Williams, Arlington Catholic, and Bishop Stang argued that their schools should not be moved up a division automatically due to enrollment.

The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee denied an appeal Thursday from representatives of smaller private Catholic Schools to remain in their current divisions when the MIAA goes through realignment beginning in fall of 2021.

“We used the football alignments as an example, because that seemed to be the fairest way to do it, by enrollment,” said O’Leary, formerly the athletic director at St. John’s Prep.

“Subjectively, other sport committees move programs up because they’ve had a lot of success. We’re trying to get away from anything subjective. We want to use a formula, so it’s consistent.”

In an effort to implement what the committee feels is a more objectively competitive field for the entire state, momentum continued on the push for a statewide tournament for all sports. The TMC will bring a statewide proposal to the MIAA Board of Directors later this year, and if approved, there will be a statewide vote by February, 2020 on aligning state tournaments based on districts. A statewide tournament, which would go in effect in the Fall of 2021, would have no bearing on the divisional alignments set to change in 2021.

Wellesley athletic director John Brown, who is also the District C representative, said there is growing support from a number of districts for a statewide tournament.

“There are concerns,” said Brown, noting that the implementation of MaxPreps power seeding, the elimination of the Sullivan Rule, and exclusion games, will likely eliminate teams from the tournament.

Extended travel times would also be an issue with brackets composed of teams from across the state. But for the committee, balancing the competitive field makes it worth the challenging logistics.

“The path to the state championship is really a big concern,” said O’Leary. “Right now it can take six to eight games to make it to the state final from the North and only three or four from the Central or West. The goal is to make it equal and geographically balanced in every division, in every sport. It’s a ton of work, but everything we’re doing now is based on consistency.”

The committee also voted 10-3-2 that tournament directors can not be voting members of the Super Eight committees in hockey and baseball. For hockey, the voters will be representatives from North, South, Central, West, and an at-large member of the hockey committee.

Due to the switch to National Federation High School rules, Super 8 baseball games will be seven innings, instead of nine innings as previously formatted.

Boys’ soccer

Bishop Fenwick 4, Maimonides 0 — Senior Sean Kern’s hat-trick led the way for the Crusaders (10-4-2).

Burke 5, Brighton 2 — Freshman Domingos Tavares netted two goals for the Bulldogs (11-4-1) in their Boston City League victory.

East Boston 10, CASH 0 — The 17th-ranked Jets (14-1) cruised behind senior co-captain Roberto Dubon’s two goals and three assists.

Georgetown 2, Amesbury 1 — Aidan Maguire scored on a free kick in the first half to tie it for the Royals before he assisted on Cam Rooney’s game-winner with under 10 minutes left in the second half in a Cape Ann League victory over the Indians.

Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Westford 0 — Senior Joe Akisik struck twice for the top-ranked Warriors (13-1-1, 12-1-1) in a Dual County League victory over the Grey Ghosts.

Manchester Essex 6, Ipswich 1 — Senior captains Kellen Furse and Finnbar Kiernan tallied two goals apiece for the Hornets (11-2-4).

Newton North 3, Wellesley 2 — The Tigers erupted for three second-half goals, including the game-winner off the foot of senior John Shore with under two minutes to go, in a Bay State Conference win over the Raiders. Shore had two goals in all for North.

Peabody 4, Marblehead 0 — Freshman Victor Maciel scored twice and assisted on a third goal for the Tanners in a Northeastern Conference win over the Magicians.

Shawsheen 2, Essex Tech 0 — Senior Chris Melo struck twice barely a minute apart late in the first half for the Rams in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win over the Hawks.

St. John’s Prep 3, Central Catholic 1 — Senior captain Ethan Ambrosh’s two goals were the difference for the No. 2 Eagles (12-2-2) in the win.

Sturgis East 2, Cape Cod Tech 0 — Senior Will Davis scored a goal in each half for the Storm.

West Bridgewater 6, East Bridgewater 3 — The Wildcats (14-2-1) rolled behind Derek Thorburn’s hat-trick.

Weymouth 9, Milton 0 — Junior Dylan Kelley had four goals for Weymouth (11-3-2, 8-3-1) in a Bay State Conference battle of Wildcats.

Field hockey

Lexington 4, Winchester 0 — Senior Nairi Enright scored four goals before the first half was out for the seventh-ranked Minutemen (15-2-1, 8-2), which captured the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division title with a blanking of the 10th-ranked Sachems (14-4, 7-3). Freshman goalie Sophie Ortyl stopped all seven shots she faced.

Manchester Essex 3, Ipswich 2 — Freshman Amy Vytitolva scored the winning goal with 11 minutes left for the No. 20 Hornets (12-2-2).

Masconomet 6, Lynnfield 1 — A hat trick from senior Mak Graves propelled the third-ranked Chieftains (15-0-2, 15-0-1) to a Cape Ann League victory over the Pioneers.

Needham 5, Braintree 1 — Sophomore Maeve Hymovitz scored twice for the Rockets (11-3-2, 10-1) in a Bay State Conference win over the Wamps (11-4-2, 7-3-2).

North Reading 2, Pentucket 0 — Junior Paige Thibedeau and freshman Mary Majeski found the back of the net for the Hornets in a Cape Ann League win over the Sachems.

Sandwich 4, Nantucket 0 — Freshman Emily Souke scored two goals to lead the No. 11 Blue Knights (14-1-1).

Watertown 6, Stoneham 0 — Senior Ally Kennedy scored a hat trick for the No. 2 Raiders (16-1).

Girls’ soccer

Amesbury 1, Georgetown 0 — Alyssa Pettet scored the lone goal of the game for the Indians.

Andover 1, North Andover 0 — Senior Rachel Souza scored the winning goal with 7 minutes remaining for the Golden Warriors (11-2-3).

Bishop Feehan 9, Coyle & Cassidy 2 — A pair of goals from senior Hailey Goodman, junior Frannie Yanchuk, and sophomore Grace Robison led the 5th-ranked Shamrocks (15-0-1) as they remained unbeaten.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Dartmouth 0 — Rosalie Daryanani scored the lone goal of the game for the Trojans (10-4-3, 8-0), who finished off their inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference unbeaten.

Brookline 1, Natick 0 — Senior Maya Leschly’s lone goal lifted the No. 7 Warriors (11-1-4).

Dover-Sherborn 1, Dedham 0 — Junior Annie Parizeau’s first-half goal was the difference for the 15th-ranked Raiders (12-2-2, 12-2-1), which clinched the Tri-Valley League-Small Division title with the win over the Marauders.

East Boston 6, Tech Boston 2 — Sophomore Georgina Orellana scored a pair of second-half goals for the Jets in a Boston City League win over the Bears.

King Philip 4, Mansfield 0 — Senior captain Avery Snead scored two goals for the No. 1 Warriors (17-0) in their Hockomock League win.

Needham 1, Braintree 0 — The lone goal scored by sophomore Maddie Ledbury with 10 minutes left was the difference for the Rockets (9-4-2).

Newton North 1, Wellesley 0 — Junior Cati Powderly scored the second half winner for the Tigres (4-10-2).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Austin Prep 3 — Sophomore Olivia Mucci had two goals for Notre Dame-Hingham (7-7-1) in the draw.

Stoneham 3, Wakefield 0 — Senior Samantha Caldarelli had two goals and an assist for the Spartans (13-3).

Girls’ volleyball

Archbishop Williams 3, Cathedral 0 — Senior Caroline Marcotte recorded 14 kills and junior Katherine Greenwood had 11 aces and four kills for the Bishops (11-8) in the Catholic Central win.

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Junior Auriel Kyere had six kills for the Shamrocks (13-3).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Waltham 0 — Sophomore Corinne Herr had nine kills for the No. 7 Patriots (15-1).

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Greater New Bedford 1 — Sophomore Lucy Swanson had 6 aces, 21 kills and 24 digs for the Dolphins (17-2).

Lawrence 3, Central Catholic 0 — Olivia Hall had 11 kills and 10 digs for the Lancers.

Lynn Classical 3, Lynn English 1 — In the first game of the Lynn City Tournament, the Rams (16-2) were led by senior captain Pamela Diaz (25 digs).

Milton 3, Weymouth 0 — Senior Nicole Dragon registered 14 kills and senior Vanessa Coyne had 27 digs and 13 service points for the Wildcats (10-7).

