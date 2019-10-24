Jordan Bosse, Oliver Ames — The senior hitter helped the Tigers get back into the Top 20, tallying 14 kills, 15 digs, and four aces in a 3-1 win over Franklin on Wednesday. She preceded that with another 14-kill match against Mansfield on Monday, a 3-0 win.

Lia Cagnetta, Winchester — The senior rightside hitter extended her team lead in digs to 162 with 24 against Reading last Friday and 10 against Arlington on Monday.

Madelyn Montanari, Danvers — The senior middle helped the 19-0 Falcons clinch the Northeastern Conferene title on Monday with 10 kills, three blocks, an ace, and six digs in a 3-1 win over Peabody. She followed that with seven kills, two aces, three blocks, and seven digs in a 3-0 win over Swampscott on Wednesday.

Emma Randolph, Melrose — The outside hitter helped Red Raiders avenge an earlier loss to Burlington, recording 21 kills in a 3-1 win over the Red Devils on Wednesday. She also had nine digs in the match. Randolph preceded that with 18 kills and seven digs in a 3-0 win over Wakefield on Monday.

Kendal Zee, Ashland — The junior outside hitter totaled 21 kills, four aces, and 13 digs in wins over Westwood and Dedham. Zee leads the Clockers with 143 kills this season.

Brandon Chase

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.