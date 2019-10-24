It was business as usual for Dartmouth, now 18-0 with 16 three-set sweeps and two games remaining in the regular season for the MIAA Tournament pairings are released on Tuesday. Now 34-3 in its last 37 regular-season games, Dartmouth is one of eight undefeated teams remaining in EMass, joining top-ranked Newton North, No. 2 Hopkinton, No. 3 Winchester, No. 6 Needham, No. 9 Danvers, No. 12 Lynnfield, Rockland, and O’Bryant.

The latter sent B-R’s back row running toward the basketball hoop after the Trojans’ serve receiver misplayed the heavy line drive. It put the fourth-ranked Indians ahead, 17-5, in the second set of a match that they ruled 25-16, 25-12, 25-17.

Advertisement

With the tourney scheduled to start next Friday, a few programs are running into a problem, albeit a good one. How do they stay focused and not let up on the momentum that has carried them this far?

Dartmouth oach Rachel Lassey is pretty happy with how her team looks heading into the postseason. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

How do they avoid slipping into complacency to avoid an early exit?

“We haven’t had too many teams . . . unfortunately, the challenge hasn’t been 100 percent there,” Dartmouth coach Rachel Lassey said. “Every day is a little bit of a battle where [the players] all know that we could easily get [the undefeated record] taken away from us.

“I cannot allow them to look ahead. I’m looking ahead and doing my homework, but I’m making sure they focus on one game at a time.”

Fortunately, the Indians will face a few challenges. They will host 14-5 Apponequet on Friday before ending with defending Division 3 South champion Case (13-5) on Monday.

Dartmouth — ousted in the D1 South semifinals by Barnstable after being dealt two-regular season losses by the Red Raiders in Old Colony play — have come up with a creative way to simulate playing tense, anxiety-provoking matches in practice.

Advertisement

Lassey creates match situations in which the Indians are trailing, 23-22, and at the service line. She’ll place other players behind the serving and instruct them to yell and create noise, mimicking the raucous atmosphere of a postseason match.

“I want them to feel that anxiety, that gut feeling they get when they get to the service line, and be able to put a serve in play,” Lassey said. “For some of them that fuels them. For some of them, it makes them a little too nervous.”

Dartmouth’s Zoe Kupiec goes up for a block in a match against Bridgewater-Raynham. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In Winchester, the Sachems are 18-0 with three matches left, a dramatic improvement from last year’s 14-7 regular season mark and quarterfinal loss to Lawrence in Division 1 North. Coach John Fleming had a similar situation with his boys’ team that won the North sectional title last spring and lost to Natick in the state semifinals. That program was 19-1 during the regular season and 22-2 overall.

A Sept. 16 win over Barnstable put the Winchester girls’ program on watch by the rest of the state and the Sachems drew on their experience from last season.

“We lost a lot of games last year that were tight five-set matches,” Fleming said. “We lost to Belmont twice in five sets. I knew we had a lot of returning players coming back who had all those experiences of playing in tight games.”

Fleming reminded his team that in each game, there’s something more to play for — Winchester won the outright Middlesex League Liberty Division title Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Woburn. Lexington and Arlington Catholic stand in the way of 21-0.

Advertisement

In 2018, Rockland went 15-5 during the regular season but is now 18-0. The Bulldogs have arguably the toughest route to 20-0, following Thursday’s 3-1 win over Whitman-Hanson, No. 10 Quincy on Friday, and Cardinal Spellman on Monday. Their remaining opponents’ combined record is 45-10, but coach Emily Murphy welcomes all tough competition for her Division 3 team. It’s beaten Division 1 Hingham twice this season.

“I have Division 1 teams calling me to want to scrimmage,” Murphy said “[We] can outskill anybody.

O’Bryant wrapped up its regular season Wednesday night, beating CASH, 3-0, for a 15-0 finish ahead of Friday’s City League semifinal against East Boston. Danvers (19-0), clinched the NEC title Monday with a win over Peabody and ends Monday against Swampscott. Lynnfield (18-0) still hasn’t lost a set this season, a streak it will try to keep going against Newburyport on Friday and Ipswich on Monday.

One of these aforementioned teams, however, will lose the ‘0’ before the postseason begins. Needham (15-0) hosts Newton North (12-0) on Monday. The defending state champion Tigers haven’t lost since Sept. 17, 2018 against Barnstable, a span of 27 consecutive matches.

The repeated phrase by Needham players at a September practice related to that match was “We’re excited.”

Potentially, seven teams can enter the postseason undefeated, making the month of November exciting, too.

Advertisement

Service points

■ The Boston City League girls’ volleyball semifinals and final are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Madison Park. Friday’s semifinals will feature a doubleheader, beginning with East Boston (second place in the North division) playing O’Bryant (first place in the South division) at 3:30 p.m., followed by Burke (second place in the South) vs. Latin Academy (first place in the North) at 4:45 p.m. The winners will play for the championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

■ Seven of the 12 Middlesex League teams have qualified for the postseason, and Wakefield needs to win its last two games to qualify. The Warriors will get one final day of league play when all 12 teams converge at Melrose High Saturday for the Middlesex League Playday. There will be two games at 2 (Lexington-Winchester and Stoneham-Watertown); two games at 4 (Belmont-Woburn and Burlington-Wakefield); and two at 6 (Melrose-Wilmington and Arlington-Reading). All games count ll be at 6 toward teams’ regular-season records.

■ Kudos to Millis, which raised an incredible $4,510 for Dana-Farber during its Volleyball For a Cure match against Bethany Christian on Oct. 15. The team’s goal was to raise $999.99, raising the total to $5,000 for the past two years. Instead, that total is $8,511.01

■ Former New Bedford standout and Globe All-Scholastic Janice Leao is having a strong first season for the University of Miami. The 6-foot-3 freshman middle has played in 13 matches, has 51 kills and a .292 hitting percentage. She notched a career-high 12 kills last Friday in a 3-1 win over Syracuse. The Globe’s reigning Division 1 Player of the Year, former Barnstable stalwart Riley James , has 208 kills in her first season at Bryant.

Advertisement

Matches to watch

Friday, Rockland at No. 10 Quincy 5:15 p.m. — Rockland has defeated every Patriot League team it has faced this season, but it has yet to face a team in the Top 20. Can Quincy hand the Bulldogs their first loss? If not, it’s a statement win for Division 3 Rockland.

Friday, Ashland at No. 2 Hopkinton, 6:30 p.m. — This one is for the Tri-Valley League title and Hopkinton’s penultimate game of the regular season. Hopkinton (16-0) handed Ashland (17-1) its only loss, 3-1 on Sept. 27.

Monday, Cambridge at Newton South, 4 p.m. — Much like the Newton South boys’ team Lucas Coffeen coached last spring, the girls’ program has had its ups and downs. The Lions were 8-9 before Thursday’s match against Boston Latin and need two more wins to qualify for the postseason. They play 1-15 Framingham on Friday so this could be the make-or-break game for them.

Monday, Hanover at Norwell, 5:30 p.m. — Norwell is 6-8 and needs to win its last two games to reach the postseason. The Clippers play at Malden on Sunday before taking on the Indians.

Monday, No. 5 Barnstable at No. 11 Duxbury, 5:30 p.m.— Both teams have qualified for the postseason, with Barnstable in Division 1 and Duxbury in Division 2, but the match between defending South sectional champions is one of the best on Monday night’s slate. Entering Thursday, the Red Raiders and Dragons had a combined record of 31-4.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.