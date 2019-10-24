Due to the requirements of conference play, the 68th installment of the “Island Cup,” which began as a Thanksgiving tradition in 1953, will be played in October for the first time.

The latest installment of the rivalry between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard has extra stakes after the Vineyard (4-2, 1-1) moved from the Eastern Athletic Conference to the newly-aligned Cape & Islands Lighthouse Division, which is currently led by Nantucket (3-3, 2-0).

A number of league and conference champions will be crowned in the final week of the regular season, with seeding and placement in the state tournament up for grabs as well.

“It’s going to be weird having the game this time of year,” said longtime MV coach Don Herman, who owns a 238-116 career record and 19-8 record over 27 Island Cup appearances.

With no Thanskgiving game on the schedule this year, his Vineyard team will hope to beat Nantucket and qualify for the D6 South state tournament, or otherwise play in the consolation bracket. Nantucket currently sits in sixth place in the power ratings for the D7 South bracket.

“In my 30-some years as coach, no matter how the season went, we always had that carrot of the Island Cup for the kids to concentrate on. Now the challenge is, what happens after Saturday if we don’t qualify for the playoffs?”

Nantucket leads the rivalry series, 37-30, although the Vineyard won 12 straight prior to a 42-0 loss in 2016. The game was cancelled in 2009 due to financial issues and in 2017 due to low numbers for the Vineyarders.

The Whalers started the 2019 season with key injuries of their own, but have since gotten healthier with running back Devonte Usher and quarterback Darian Duarte - both senior captains – returning to provide a spark in recent weeks.

“Those guys bring high energy and the team feeds off that,” said Whalers second-year coach Joseph Perry, a 1982 Nantucket graduate.

“Nantucket-Vineyard has been happening for a long time and everything is on the line, even more so now that it’s a league game. For both schools, it’s understood that the records are thrown out the window. Every down counts, every point counts.”

Marblehead at Danvers: The Northeastern Conference North title hangs in the balance and Marblehead could be minus star back Tim Cronin (injury) in what should be a physical battle. Pick: Danvers.

Dennis-Yarmouth at Bridgewater-Raynham: B-R 27-year coach Dan Buron goes for his 200th career win against a dangerous Dolphins team. Pick: Bridgewater-Raynham.

Cohasset at Abington: No love lost between these South Shore League rivals, who are competing for a conference crown and potentially for home field advantage if they meet in the D7 South tourney once again. Pick: Cohasset.

Wellesley at Framingham: If the Flyers get past a tough Wellesley team, their Thanksgiving showdown at Natick will have a Bay State Conference Carey title on the line. Pick: Wellesley.

Billerica at North Andover: The defending D2 state champion Scarlet Knights have righted the ship after starting the year 1-3. Can the pass-heavy Indians derail North Andover’s momentum? Pick: North Andover.

Xaverian at BC High: It’s rare for these Catholic Conference powers to meet under such desperate circumstances; the X-men (1-5) need a win to have any shot at qualifying for the state tournament and the Eagles (3-3) are also jockeying for position in the D1 South bracket. Pick: BC High.

Brockton at New Bedford: Whalers coach Mark DeBrito was a star junior receiver the last time New Bedford (6-0) faced Brockton (3-3) with an unblemished record, in 1994. Pick: New Bedford.

North Reading at Pentucket: The Sachems took their first loss last season at Masconomet, but could spoil a potential perfect season by knocking off their Cape Ann Kinney League rivals at home Saturday. Pick: North Reading.

Wayland at Lincoln-Sudbury: With sophomore quarterback Riley O’Connell stepping in for his graduated older brother, Braeden, the Warriors have not missed a beat. They’ll look to wrap up a perfect season in the Dual County League on Saturday with a win over feisty Wayland. Pick: Wayland.

Belmont Hill at Milton Academy: These teams sit atop the ISL-6 at 5-0 and have two more tough games on their respective schedules, but the winner of this head-to-head matchup (Saturday, 3 p.m.) could go on to secure the coveted conference crown. Pick: Milton Academy.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.