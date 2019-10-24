In the 2018 season opener against Methuen, the shifty, 5-foot-6-inch running back planted to make one of his knee-buckling cuts, and his cleats stuck in the turf, leaving him vulnerable to a vicious hit that nearly snapped his right leg in half.

After bursting onto the scene for Andover football late in his sophomore season, Josh Ramos was off to a hot start as a junior when faulty equipment derailed his momentum.

Andover High’s Josh Ramos leads Division 1 with 14 touchdowns and has 907 rushing yards through six games.

Undeterred, Ramos rehabbed for months in preparation to become a workhorse back this fall.

Since he couldn’t necessarily afford top of the line equipment, Ramos was touched to receive a pair of new cleats from senior captain Matt Comeau, whose family owns a local sporting goods store.

“[Ramos] would never ask for anything, but we’ve always wanted to help him out with anything he needs,” said Comeau, a starting wide receiver. “We could see his potential to become a great athlete and just wanted to look out for his well being.”

Widely known as “Bibi,” Ramos grew up in Memorial Circle, Andover’s affordable housing neighborhood, where he honed his toughness playing pickup tackle football and excelled in dodging defenders in “kill the carrier” games.

His father, former Lawrence High lineman Jose Ramos, set up Bibi to play Pop Warner and indoor football in Lawrence, where he learned to play running back in a more traditional sense.

When he entered high school, Ramos weighed just 120 pounds, but he never backed down from a challenge, eventually earning a shot on varsity and bursting for 240 rushing yards in a November game against Acton-Boxborough.

Now up to 160 pounds as a senior, Ramos leads Division 1 with 14 touchdowns and has compiled 907 rushing yards through six games. Ramos and the Golden Warriors (4-2) look to solidify their positioning in the D1 North tournament when they host Lowell at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in their season finale.

“I played a lot of backyard football growing up,” said Ramos. “That helped me with my toughness and shapes the way I play now. It’s hard to explain. I just read my linemen, I find an opening, and I hit. Then my instincts take over. My legs just do their thing.”

During one of his visits to Memorial Circle to check on potential high school prospects, Andover coach E.J. Perry III remembers watching a 10-year-old Ramos run circles around bigger, older kids on the basketball court. Intrigued, Perry kept an eye on Bibi, who became something of a local legend as he prepared for high school.

So, when Ramos made an immediate impact as a defensive back, then flashed his massive upside as an elusive running back, Perry felt a deeper appreciation for the young man’s journey to success.

“I root for all the kids. They’re all special to me, but Bibi is the type of kid you can’t help but root for,” said Perry. “When he gets off the bus, he doesn’t look like a guy who is going to shake the whole world, but he earns your respect.”

