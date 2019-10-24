But two years ago, Palmer was unsure if he’d ever play football again.

The 5-foot-5-inch, 155-pound back leads Division 2 with 13 total touchdowns and has 994 rushing yards, pacing the Whalers (6-0) to their best start since 1994.

New Bedford senior Nygel Palmer has persevered through a tumultuous journey to return to stardom on the football field.

After leading New Bedford with 13 touchdowns as a freshman, he continued to star as a sophomore, producing five touchdowns in a 38-8 win over Barnstable late in September.

Yet while he was thriving on the field, Palmer dealt with a litany of obstacles off the field.

He had to sleep at the homes of friends and relatives after his mother was evicted from their residence. He missed the first few games of his sophomore season after he was assaulted and lost three front teeth in addition to fracturing his thumb. Palmer also lost two family members to gang violence, and another to a heart attack.

A few months after the birth of his now-3-year-old son, Nyzaiah, Palmer decided to forgo the rest of his sophomore season and sat out his junior year, as well.

“When [Nyzaiah] was born, I started to think I need to get my head straight and find the right path for me,” said Palmer.

Nygel Palmer awaits the start of a play at a recent New Bedford practice. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“I did the little things, step by step, to get where I am now. Staying on top of my grades, paying attention inside and outside of class, and putting myself in a good space with the right people instead of hanging out with negative people. I knew if I could stay focused, I’d have a shot.”

Over the past two years, Palmer’s academic performance has improved dramatically, his housing situation has solidified, and after sitting out his junior year, he picked up right where left off on the gridiron, rushing for 180 yards and three scores in the season opener against Taunton. He went on to top 200 yards in a 21-point comeback win over Bridgewater-Raynham, the program’s first victory over the Trojans in 13 years.

If they can get past rival Brockton on Saturday at 1 p.m., the Whalers will complete their first undefeated regular season since 1994.

For New Bedford coach Mark DeBrito, a standout receiver on that 1994 team, bringing back Palmer has been mutually beneficial.

“I’m never going to close the door on a kid,” said DeBrito. “I wasn’t going to throw [Palmer] to the wolves. Once he was ready, it was easy to bring him back. He was lost, but the resolve he’s shown has been amazing.

New Bedford running back Nygel Palmer (left) stands with the coaching staff, including head coach Mark DeBrito (right). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“There’s been a lot of adversity that he’s had to deal with. Getting his personal life in order was first and foremost. Then, knowing academics is his way out. That is his ticket out of being involved with the other stuff.”

As he continues his improvement in New Bedford’s alternative education program, Palmer could earn a chance to play football at a junior college. He asserts his story can serve as a positive example for other young athletes facing similar challenges.

“The stuff I’ve been going through makes me feel like I could’ve taken the wrong route,” said Palmer. “I could’ve never played again, but I focused on the process and got back on the field. So I want anyone that wants to play football to know that no one can stop you from doing the right thing.”