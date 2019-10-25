“I thought we did a really good job on defense,” Abington coach Jim Kelliher said after his team secured its first South Shore title since 2013. “I thought the defense was, without a doubt, the key today.”

Abington took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter, though that lead dwindled after Cohasset rallied for two touchdowns in the final frame. In the end, the Green Wave held on for a 28-21 victory after stopping the Skippers offense on fourth down at the Abington 11-yard line with 1:03 remaining in the game.

There was plenty at stake during Abington’s regular-season finale against South Shore League rival Cohasset. The winner would capture the conference title, while also improving its Division 7 South playoff seeding and perhaps guarantee home-field advantage if the Tobin Division foes meet again in the postseason.

Abington (5-2, 3-0 South Shore) dominated possession to build a 28-7 lead after three quarters. Cohasset (5-2, 2-1 South Shore) found its rhythm in the fourth, cutting its deficit to 7 after senior Jake Sullivan ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:17 remaining.

The Skippers started their final drive with 3:50 remaining, eventually advancing the ball into the Green Wave’s red zone, Cohasset’s comeback bid came up short when senior quarterback Tucker Fulton had his pass knocked down on fourth and 5 from the Abington 11-yard line with just more than a minute on the clock.

“If we could’ve got a couple breaks here or there, we could’ve turned things around a little bit,” Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw said. “But hats off to Abington, they played well. They didn’t make any mistakes and we did unfortunately.”

Abington senior Will Klein (22-148) ran for a 26-yard touchdown to put the Green Wave on top, 28-8, in the third quarter.

“It’s been too long since we had the league title,” Klein said. “It exciting, especially to come against a good team like Cohasset, who we’re going to see again.”

Senior Gabe Spry ran for two touchdowns for the Green Wave, and sophomore Drew Donovan caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Colby Augusta (7 of 18, 93 yards, TD, INT).

Apponequet 48, Bourne 0 — Quarterback Jack Mahan tossed all three of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Lakers (5-2) cruised.

Austin Prep 49, St. John Paul II 6 — Ronan Noke had two rushing touchdowns for the Cougars (4-3; 4-1 CCL), who won the Catholic Central League Small title.

Barnstable 43, Durfee 7 — Luke Locasio capped off a 29-point first quarter with a 15-yard receiving touchdown and a 55-yard interception return for the Red Raiders (5-2). Quarterback Nick Wilson finished 8 of 12 for 81 yards with TD passes to Locasio and Jadaro France. Barnstable rushed for 349 yards in the nonleague victory.

BB&N 24, St. Sebastian’s 20 — Michael Diplacido set the tone for the Knights (4-2) with his 75-yard return on the opening kickoff and also contributed a blocked kick, five tackles, and three pass breakups on defense in the ISL6 win.

BC High 27, Xaverian 7 — Senior back Brendan Cassamajor rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns as the host Eagles (4-3) eliminated the Hawks (1-6) from postseason contention in a Catholic Conference matchup.

Belmont 42, Woburn 7 — Chad Francis rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, including a 95-yard score, for the Marauders (3-3). Quarterback Avery Arno threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns, all to Zach Hubbard, who caught five passes for 143 yards.

Bishop Fenwick 35, Archbishop Williams 6 — Senior back David Cifuentes (16 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs) and quarterback Chrys Wilson (16-of-23 passing, 169 yards, 2 TDs) led the host Crusaders (6-1) to the Catholic Central League victory.

Bishop Stang 21, Dartmouth 14 — Andrew DiGiammo hit Justin Hankins for a 7-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left to give the Spartans (4-3) their first win over the Indians (1-6) since 1998.

Dighton-Rehoboth 55, Fairhaven 13 — Brady Walsh rushed for a pair of first quarter touchdowns, Vinny Ruffini had a 50-yard punt return, and Ishmail Christmas returned a kickoff 80 yards for score as the host Falcons (2-5) scored 55 unanswered points in the South Coast Conference victory.

Foxborough 21, Milford 10 — Shayne Kerrigan rushed for a pair of second-half touchdowns, including a 1-yard keeper in the third quarter and a 44-yard burst to ice it in the fourth for the Warriors (4-3, 3-2) in a Hockomock League win over the Scarlet Hawks (5-2, 3-2). Kerrigan also threw for a 55-yard score to Elijah Lewis in the first quarter.

Greater Lowell 41, Mystic Valley 0 — Benji Hach ran for two TDs and 80 yards on six attempts for the Gryphons (6-1).

Groton 55, Rivers 30 — Princeton-bound senior Caleb Coleman of Wellesley racked up seven touchdowns (85, 19, 37, 57, 10, 53, 18 yards) — giving him 12 in the past two weeks, as the Zebras (4-1) stormed to the ISL10 win.

‘‘I have been coaching for 40 years and [Coleman] is the best I have seen,’’ said Groton coach Jamie Lamoreaux.

Hingham 21, Whitman-Hanson 14 — Zachary Kelleher rushed for touchdowns of 28 and 5 yards for the Harbormen (6-1, 3-1) in a Patriot League win over the Panthers (2-5, 2-1).

KIPP Academy 27, Essex Tech 0 — Junior Taj White-King contributed 102 receiving yards and 45 rushing yards for the Panthers (5-2) along with three touchdowns. Sophomore Piero Canales also threw for 171 yards and three scores.

Melrose 47, Watertown 0 — Brandon Fennell tossed touchdown passes to Matt Dussault (38 yards) and Jake Rowe (8 yards) as the 14th-ranked Red Raiders (7-0) capped an unbeaten regular season. Matthew Hickey rushed for a pair of TDs, starting with a 39-yarder for the game’s first score.

Milton 34, Newton North 15 — Johnny Barros produced three touchdowns, punctuated by a 72-yard reception in a 20-point fourth quarter as the Wildcats (7-0) locked up the top seed in the Division 4 South playoffs with the Bay State Conference win.

Nauset 21, Falmouth 20 — Miles Perry rattled off rushing touchdowns of 1, 6, and 5 yards to lead the Warriors (5-2). Kyle Connolly (two TDs) scored with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Nauset stopped the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt.

Needham 30, Walpole 28 — Sam Chutkow’s 21-yard field goal with 3:15 remaining lifted the Rockets (2-5, 2-2) to a Bay State Conference win over the Rebels (3-4, 1-2).

Newton South 35, Malden 33 — With South trailing by 8, Angelo Rodriguez (5 TD passes) tossed a pass to Anthony Maregni, who broke out of a tackle and sprinted 54 yards for a touchdown as time expired to bring the Lions (3-4) within 2. The pair connected again for the 2-point conversion to force overtime. After the Golden Tornadoes (0-7) tied the game at 33 in the third overtime, they went for 2, but Maregni picked off the pass and returned it 100 yards for the 2 points and the victory. Jamari Youman scored five touchdowns, four receiving and a 51-yard pick-6 for Malden.

O'Bryant 36, Brighton 6 — Kerlens Jeanty kicked off the scoring with a 25-yard burst in the first quarter and then produced a 99-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (4-2) bounced the Bengals (1-6). Michael Brooks had a 15-year scoring run and a 90-yard TD pass to Jaiden Smith.

Old Rochester 46, Seekonk 7 — The Bulldogs (6-1) broke away from a 7-7 first-quarter deadlock with 39 unanswered points for the South Coast victory. Jackson Cote scored on runs of 15 and 18 yards and Eddie Aspacio capped the scoring with an 80-yard kickoff return.

Plymouth North 21, Silver Lake 14 — Dallas Murphy ran for one touchdown and threw for another as the Eagles (3-4) got past the Lakers (3-4).

Revere 49, Salem 0 — The 10th-ranked Patriots (7-0) capped off an unbeaten regular season behind a 35-point first quarter. Billy Ginepra started the game with a 68-yard kickoff return, Joe Llanos had a pair of touchdowns, and quarterback Calvin Boudreau tossed scoring passes of 1 and 52 yards.

Sandwich 32, Monomoy 6 — The Blue Knights (3-4) recorded two safeties in the first half and registered a trio of rushing scores in the third quarter to break the game open during a rout of Monomoy.

Scituate 28, Quincy 14 — Senior Matt Scibilio (9-16, 160 yards) tossed a pair of touchdown passes, including a 53-yard strike to Nate Gould, and senior back Will Sheskey had 12 carries for 103 yards and two scores for the visiting Sailors (4-3).

Stoughton 35, North Attleborough 0 — Christian Ais had rushing, receiving, and fumble return touchdowns for the Black Knights (6-1, 4-1 Hockomock), who blanked the Red Rocketeers (2-5, 1-4).

Swampscott 42, Gloucester 0 — Graham Inzana tossed TD passes of 35 and 40 yards in the first quarter and Dylan January rushed for three scores for the Big Blue (5-2).

Tech Boston 34, Charlestown 18 — In the regular-season finale, sophomore QB Julius Gillard stole the show, passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another score as TechBoston (5-2) clinched the Boston City South title.

Waltham 18, Malden Catholic 6 — The Hawks (3-4) broke away in the second half with touchdown runs from Fednor Drewry (13 yards) and Christian Cabral (9 yards).

Winchester 34, Arlington 13 — Jimmy Gibbons woke up a previously-dormant Sachems offense in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.

, and quarterback Tommy Degnan connected with Jakob Flores for an 84-yard touchdown. Gibbons finished with three total touchdowns for Winchester (6-1).