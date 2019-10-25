Buron felt otherwise. The 27th-year head coach called for a direct snap to Anthony Morrison, who was lined up as a personal protector in the formation. The junior rumbled 18 yards for the Trojans with 1:34 remaining, a precursor to his successful quarterback sneak on fourth and inches off a fresh set of downs to give B-R a 32-30 victory, the 200th of Buron’s career.

The Trojans were at the Dolphins’ 45-yard line, needing 10 yards for a first down. Much too far for a field goal attempt, punting wasn’t just the correct decision, it was the only decision, right?

“I figured at that point, stay in bounds, run the ball out, then play defense if we have to,” Buron said of the play call. “I thought it was our best option, putting the ball in one of our best athlete’s hands and letting him make a play.”

The Trojans (3-4) were the last team standing in a game which featured three ties and four lead changes. In addition to the de facto game-winning rushes, a 1-yard touchdown run for Morrison with 9:47 left in the fourth quarter stood as the winning score after B-R forced the Dolphins (4-3) to turn over the ball on downs at the Trojan 20 with 5:42 left.

But B-R still needed to successfully milk the clock and force D-Y to use its three timeouts, which it did thanks to a three-headed monster consisting of Morrison, William Lombardi, and Michael Rubbo out of the backfield. The trio combined for 319 yards on the ground for the Trojans.

Reflecting upon the 200th win of his career, Buron joked that if you hang around long enough, you get to these milestones.

“I need to learn to enjoy them,” Buron said. “I can tell you about all of the losses better than I can the wins. This is nice, but I’m really more concerned that we’ve won two in a row and we’re getting ready for the playoffs.”

