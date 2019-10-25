Follow along here for live updates from tonight’s games. Click here to refresh this page.

The final week of the high school football regular season is here, with 18 teams looking to complete a perfect run and cement themselves among the top of the power ratings ahead of Sunday morning’s postseason seeding meeting.

From correspondent Jake Levin: Anthony Morrison’s 18-yard run on a 4th-and-10 fake punt with 1:34 left to play allowed Bridgewater-Raynham to hang on to its two-point lead for the 32-30 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. The win was the 200th for coach Dan Buron, in his 27th season at the helm (200-90-2).

Advertisement

Historic win for Bishop Stang

Bishop Stang defeated Dartmouth, 21-14, to earn its first victory against the Indians since 1998. The Spartans trailed, 14-13, at the start of the fourth quarter.

Bridgewater-Raynham takes back the lead

From correspondent Jake Levin: With 9:47 left to play, Anthony Morrison’s 1-yard touchdown put Bridgewater-Raynham back on top of Dennis-Yarmouth, 32-30.

Masterful Maiona leads Wellesley

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Matt Maiona finished with 235 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a rushing TD for Wellesley in a 36-6 win over Framingham as the Raiders ended the season at 6-1.

D-Y leading by a field goal

From correspondent Jake Levin: After a back-and-forth first half, Dennis-Yarmouth took the 23-20 lead over Bridgewater-Raynham on a 22-yard kick by Seth O’Hearn. If B-R can go ahead, coach Dan Buron can earn his 200th career victory.

Roll call

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.