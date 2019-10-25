The final week of the high school football regular season is here, with 18 teams looking to complete a perfect run and cement themselves among the top of the power ratings ahead of Sunday morning’s postseason seeding meeting.
Dan Buron earns 200th win
From correspondent Jake Levin: Anthony Morrison’s 18-yard run on a 4th-and-10 fake punt with 1:34 left to play allowed Bridgewater-Raynham to hang on to its two-point lead for the 32-30 win over Dennis-Yarmouth. The win was the 200th for coach Dan Buron, in his 27th season at the helm (200-90-2).
Historic win for Bishop Stang
Bishop Stang defeated Dartmouth, 21-14, to earn its first victory against the Indians since 1998. The Spartans trailed, 14-13, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Bridgewater-Raynham takes back the lead
From correspondent Jake Levin: With 9:47 left to play, Anthony Morrison’s 1-yard touchdown put Bridgewater-Raynham back on top of Dennis-Yarmouth, 32-30.
Masterful Maiona leads Wellesley
From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Matt Maiona finished with 235 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a rushing TD for Wellesley in a 36-6 win over Framingham as the Raiders ended the season at 6-1.
D-Y leading by a field goal
From correspondent Jake Levin: After a back-and-forth first half, Dennis-Yarmouth took the 23-20 lead over Bridgewater-Raynham on a 22-yard kick by Seth O’Hearn. If B-R can go ahead, coach Dan Buron can earn his 200th career victory.
Roll call
