Leete kicked a 21-yard field goal with no time left to lift Danvers to a dramatic 31-28 win over visiting Marblehead. With the win, Danvers (7-0, 4-0) clinched the Northeastern North title, as well as the top seed in the Division 3 North tournament.

DANVERS — Given a second chance to be a hero, junior Max Leete knew just what to do.

Richard Canova ran roughshod over Marblehead for much of Friday night, but it took a last-second kick for Danvers to secure the game, and top honors in the Northeastern North.

Just four seconds before, Leete missed on a 24-yard field goal. It was a kicker’s worst nightmare, but, as Leete put it, “ it was only for five seconds.” A roughing-the-kicker penalty gave him another try.

“The first kick, the snap was a little wobbly. I tried to get it off, but it just wouldn’t work. And then I was a little heartbroken for a moment, a little distraught. I was like, ‘Oh no,’ ” said Leete, also a two-time All-State wrestling champion. “But then I got that second chance and I thought, ‘This is the universe telling me I got a second chance.’ It was a monumental feeling that I can’t describe.”

The last-second drama obscured a brilliant comeback by Marblehead (5-2, 3-1). Down 21-0 in the second quarter, Marblehead came back to tie it at 28 on Tim Cronin’s 8-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Danvers then held the ball for almost eight minutes, but turned the ball over on downs when Richard Canova’s 4th-and-2 effort came up short at the 20-yard line. It was one of the few times Marblehead stopped Canova all night; the senior scored four touchdowns and ran for 131 yards on 27 carries.

Marblehead took over with 3:51 to play, but stalled with 24 seconds to go and were forced to punt, setting up an apparent overtime. But a bad snap was mishandled and Danvers suddenly had the ball on the Marblehead 16-yard line with 16 seconds to play. Canova ran twice to the 7-yard line, and with four seconds left, Leete came on the field.