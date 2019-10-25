Wellesley (6-1, 3-1) will need Maiona to be at his best when the Raiders begin play in the loaded Division 2 South bracket of the state tournament next week.

The senior tossed four touchdown passes over the first 28 minutes of play to pace the Raiders in a 36-6 victory over their conference rivals.

FRAMINGHAM — Wellesley quarterback Matt Maiona showed that he can make just about every kind of throw during Friday’s Bay State Conference tilt against Framingham at Bowditch Field.

“Matt’s a hell of an athlete and he’s got full control of our offense,” said Wellesley coach Jesse Davis.

“He’s able to make those throws because the guys up front are giving him the time to do it and that’s really a point of emphasis for us. We were able to run the football and that opened things up for Matt.

Framingham (3-4, 2-1) failed to convert on fourth down on its opening drive, and the Raiders capitalized, as Maiona (11 for 19, 220 yards, four touchdowns; six carries, 28 yards, touchdown) led them down the field before finding Wedner Cadet for an 18-yard touchdown.

After Reece LaChance broke a 46-yard touchdown for the Flyers lone score of the day, Maiona hit Cadet once again with a beautifully timed throw on fourth and 9 for a 23-yard touchdown.

On the final snap of the first half, Maiona provided his finest play, scrambling to his right before rifling a perfect ball to the front pylon for a 42-yard touchdown to his favorite target, junior Anthony Perez.

“We were taking a shot and the O-Line knew it, so they gave me a chance,” said Maiona. “Once I got out of the pocket, Perez showed on his route. We have good chemistry, and we connected.”

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound quarterback showed beautiful touch on his fourth tally, lofting the ball over Framingham’s defense but just inside the back pylon to the waiting arms of Chris Althoff for a 16-yard touchdown. Maiona added an 8-yard rushing score late in the fourth quarter for good measure.

Wellesley’s stifling defense has allowed just 11.1 points per game this season, and the Raiders offense continues to improve with Maiona at the controls. But with teams like Mansfield, King Philip, New Bedford, Barnstable, and rival Natick lurking in the D2 South bracket, the next opponent is sure to test the Raiders.

“We’re feeling good going into the playoffs,” said Davis. “Every week is a Super Bowl with these teams. So the opponent doesn’t really matter. We need to focus on ourselves and getting better in practice.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.