The McCrae James Williams Foundation is offering a pair of $2,500 college scholarships to male or female lacrosse players in their senior season, to be selected by the foundation’s selection committee and board members in the spring of 2020.

A former star goalie at Noble & Greenough in Dedham, McCrae Williams died tragically in Sept. 2017 while attending his first year at Lafayette College.

The cause of death was blunt force head trauma resulting from a fall in his dorm room after he had attended a party earlier that day. Williams was left unconscious in his bed and “Jansported,” or strapped to a backpack in an effort to prevent asphyxiation by vomiting. His classmates did not seek medical help until the following afternoon, when Williams was eventually brought to a hospital and pronounced brain dead, passing away the following day.