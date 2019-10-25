The McCrae James Williams Foundation is offering a pair of $2,500 college scholarships to male or female lacrosse players in their senior season, to be selected by the foundation’s selection committee and board members in the spring of 2020.
A former star goalie at Noble & Greenough in Dedham, McCrae Williams died tragically in Sept. 2017 while attending his first year at Lafayette College.
The cause of death was blunt force head trauma resulting from a fall in his dorm room after he had attended a party earlier that day. Williams was left unconscious in his bed and “Jansported,” or strapped to a backpack in an effort to prevent asphyxiation by vomiting. His classmates did not seek medical help until the following afternoon, when Williams was eventually brought to a hospital and pronounced brain dead, passing away the following day.
Advertisement
In the aftermath of his death, Williams’s family started the MJW Foundation to advocate for Good Samaritan policies across college campuses and to expose the dangerous practice of “Jansporting.” The Foundation has made significant headway in its research and will be speaking at two NCAA Student Health and Wellness conferences in 2020 to advocate for more tolerance for student-athletes that act in a medical emergency.
To further honor Williams’ legacy, the Foundation is offering two scholarships to recruited New England athletes who are in financial need.
Applicants should be in their senior year with an accepted offer to play collegiate lacrosse. The deadline for application is Jan. 15, 2020 and the recipients will be selected based on character and financial need by a committee of Williams’s peers.
The application and more information on the Foundation can be found here: http://mccraewilliams.com/
For a video tribute to Williams and more information, visit https://bostonlax.net/mccrae-williams-foundation/
Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com
Advertisement