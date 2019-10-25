North champion Latin Academy (13-5) will play South champion O’Bryant (17-0) in Saturday’s final at back at Madison Park at 1.

The Latin Academy junior made that happen, delivering an ace to clinch a 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 win for the Dragons over Burke on Friday afternoon in the Boston City League girls’ volleyball semifinals at Madison Park High School.

Tina Vo had a prevailing thought as as she stepped to the service line. “We want to play tomorrow.”

“I knew I wanted to get that point because in my head I was like ‘We want to play tomorrow, I want to play tomorrow,’” Vo said.

Burke (12-3) closed Latin Academy’s fourth-set lead to 23-22 before Vo helped clinch the match, putting the Dragons in the final for the second year in a row, with a chance to win their first Boston City League title since 2009.

Latin Academy dropped the first set due to “Those nerves that you get before a match,” according to Dragons coach Lok-Tin Yao. In the second set, Yao switched his lineup and had junior Amanda Nguyen serve in place of junior Madyson Rand. The move worked — the Dragons went on a 10-4 run to win the set and tie the match.

“Amanda is a really good server,” said Yao, who coached the Latin Academy boys’ program to a City League title win over O’Bryant in May. “I had full confidence in her.”

The O’Bryant girls swept East Boston (11-5) in the day’s first semifinal, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16, to reach its first final since 2014.

Coach Trudy Fisher is proud of her team’s undefeated record, but she purposely kept the Tigers unaware of it to keep their focus on each match.

“The first time I told them was probably last week,” she said.

Barnstable 3, Sandwich 0 — Senior libero Josie Deluga had 13 digs for the No. 5 Red Raiders (16-2).

Bishop Feehan 3, Walpole 0 — Junior Maria Romsey recorded 10 digs for the Shamrocks (14-3) in their win over the Rebels (4-12).

Canton 3, Milford 0 — Senior Taylor Harris racked up 17 kills and four aces for the Bulldogs (17-3).

Cardinal Spellman 3, Holbrook 0 — Senior captain Alex Achenbach was a force for the Cardinals (17-2), racking up 7 assists, 5 kills, and 15 digs.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Underclassmen led the Dolphins (18-2) with sophomore Lucy Swanson getting 11 kills and two aces and freshman Grace Presswood connecting on seven aces and five kills.

Lynn Classical 3, St. Mary’s 2 — Senior captain Pamela Diaz (23 service points, 5 aces) earned tourney MVP honors as the Rams (17-2) won the Lynn City Volleyball Tournament with a 25-10, 25-12, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10 victory over St. Mary's.

Norwood 3, Westwood 1 — Senior captain Jasmine James led the way for the Mustangs (6-13) with 15 kills and 13 service points, while sophomore Megan Olbreys contributed 15 kills and eight blocks.

Waltham 3, Somerville 2 — Junior Vanessa DeMaio recorded five blocks and four kills for the host Hawks (5-15).

Field hockey

Andover 3, Methuen 0 — Hanna Medwar scored two goals for the 12th-ranked Golden Warriors (11-2-4), with the junior captain raising her season point total to 28.

Apponequet 2, Durfee 0 — ophomore Riley Levrault scored twice to lead the Lakers (11-4-4) over the Hilltoppers (7-8-2).

Case 5, Southeastern 0 — Lexi Yost (3 goals, 1 assist), Emily Greene (2 goals), and Sydney Hajder (4 assists) powered the Cardinals (4-13-1) in their season finale.

Central Catholic 2, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Senior Maddie DiPietro set up Caitlin Finneran and Hannah Cuff in the second half for the Raiders (11-3-4).

Dover-Sherborn 7, Bellingham 0 — The 15th-ranked Raiders (14-1-2, 12-0-1 Tri-Valley) wrapped up a near-perfect run to the league title.

Framingham 2, Brookline 1 — Senior captain Georgia Parker netted the winner for the Flyers (2-10-1) on Senior Day.

Hingham 3, Marshfield 0 — Kyle Wilson (2 goals) and Brynn Golden (1 goal) led the 19th-ranked Harbormen (12-3-3).

Needham 7, Newton North 1 — Junior Grace Kelley netted a hat trick and added a pair of assists to lead the visiting Rockets (12-3-2).

North Andover 3, Newburyport 1 — Lexi Rivet netted a hat trick to spark the Scarlet Knights (7-4-5) past the Clippers (6-7-4).

Norwood 1, Westwood 0 — Junior Molly Mannering scored the go-ahead goal with 19:35 remaining in the second half and the Mustangs (12-5-1) denied Westwood a share of the Tri-Valley title with Dover-Sherborn.

Sandwich 8, Nantucket 0 — Sophomore Paige Hawkins and senior captain Kylee Quinn each had two goals for the No. 11 Blue Knights (15-1-1).

Wellesley 1, Westford 0 — Junior Grace Donahue scored the lone goal for the Raiders (10-6-1).

Boys’ soccer

Bourne 2, Mashpee 0 — Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Ream made five saves to record his sixth shutout of the season for the host Canalmen (5-10-2).

Cardinal Spellman 2, Holbrook 1 — Sophomore Tristan McDonough scored the first goal and sophomore Melvin Alves netted the winner with 12 minutes remining to lift the Cardinals (5-7-2).

Case 7, Wareham 0 — Nicholas McMahon and Ethan Lopes both notched hat tricks as the Cardinals (12-1-2, 11-0-1) secured their first South Coast League title since 1994.

East Boston 9, Salem Academy 1 — Senior Johan Oquedo had a hat trick and two assists in the Jets’ regular-season finale. They take a 15-1 record into the Boston City semifinals on Monday against New Mission.

Lowell Catholic 1, Arlington Catholic 0 — Ronan Donaghey set up Shawn O'Connor for the lone goal as the Crusaders (5-5-6 overall, 3-0-3 CCL Small) qualified for the Division 4 North tourney by winning the Catholic Central Small title.

Lynn Classical 4, Saugus 2 — Senior forward Fernando Gomez netted a hat trick to power the Rams (13-3-2).

Methuen 2, Tewksbury 0 — Ethan Donahue (10 saves) recorded his first career shutout as the Rangers finished the season at 2-13-3.

Natick 3, Westwood 2 — Ryan Mela scored the winner with a minute left for the host Redhawks (6-2-6).

North Reading 2, Pentucket 1 — Sophomore Aidan Nadeau netted the winner with five minutes left as the host Hornets (9-7) clinched a spot in the Division 3 North tournament.

O’Bryant 2, TechBoston 1 — Sophomore Kristian Dhamo scored the winner in the second half as the Tigers (6-7-2) kept their postseason hopes alive. TechBoston must beat North Quincy Saturday to qualify for the D3 North tourney.

Girls’ soccer

Beverly 9, Gloucester 0 — Senior Cassie Jones scored a season-high four goals and junior Ceirra Merritt added a pair to power the 13th-ranked Panthers (15-1-1).

Boston International 3, Madison Park 0 — Junior Cynthia Ayala scored twice, helping the Lions (8-8-1) clinch a spot in the Boston City tournament for the first time. Boston International will play Latin Academy in Monday’s semifinals at 3:30.

Hull 6, Sacred Heart 1 — Senior captain Lauren Anastos recorded four goals and one assist for the Pirates (12-3-1).

Ipswich 3, Rockport 0 — Lauren Waters scored two goals for the Tigers (3-13-2) in their season finale.

Middleborough 5, West Bridgewater 0 — Alexis Vanderzeyde’s hat trick led the Sachems (9-4-2) to a spot in the Division 3 South tournament.

