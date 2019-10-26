That drive helped push the Tigers to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 sweep, capping an 18-0 regular season and paving the way for a top seed in the Division 2 North tourney (the pairings will be announced Tuesday).

Coach Trudy Fisher asked her players to be at Madison Park High at 11 a.m. in advance of the 1 p.m. start. When she arrived 30 minutes early, Fisher was shocked to see that the team was already present and ready to go.

“I learned a long time ago that when you get in the court first, you kind of command it,” said Fisher.

“I was surprised when I got here they were already here. So I knew they were ready. That lets you know that they wanted the game.”

After the first set swayed back and forth and went to the wire, O’Bryant surged to early and commanding leads in the next two sets.

Junior outside hitter Theresa Piard tallied seven of her game-high nine kills in the second set, helping the Tigers jump out to a 15-2 advantage. Latin Academy worked its way back, closing the deficit to 24-22, but a service error gave the Tigers the second set, and the city championship was all but won.

Maura Vizcaino, who finished the final with 4 kills, 3 aces, and 3 assists, was the tournament’s most outstanding player. Her service in the third set once again allowed O’Bryant to firmly control the momentum and make it difficult for the Dragons to come back. Latin Academy (13-6) will be seeded into the Division 1 Central/East tourney.

“[Vizcaino] has been one of our leaders,” said Fisher. “I met Maura when she was a seventh-grader and she has been here ever since.”

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Stang 1 — Junior Francesca Yanchuk fired in three of her four goals in the first half for the fifth-ranked Shamrocks (16-0-1).

Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Wahconah 0 — Senior captain Sydney Baldwin tallied a goal and an assist for the Warriors (7-5-6).

North Reading 5, Malden 1 — Maddie DiNapoli struck for three goals in the first eight minutes and 35 seconds, lifting the Hornets (8-3-6) past host Malden.

Boys’ soccer

Medford 3, Silver Lake 0 — Senior Kendy Prince struck for a pair of second-half goals to power the host Mustangs (12-3-1) to the nonleague win.

Newton South 3, Newton North 0 — A pair of second-half goals from senior Isaac Enelamah helped the Lions (2-8-8) secure the victory.

O’Bryant 4, North Quincy 1 — Freshman Zacai Fernandes delivered two goals to help the Tigers (7-7-2) qualify for the Division 3 North tournament in their last regular season game.

Wayland 3, Hopedale 3 — Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Warriors surged back to earn the draw thanks to a second-half hat trick from senior captain Kyle Mabe.

Field hockey

Duxbury 2, Scituate 0 — Junior Liv O'Neill scored her first two varsity goals for the Dragons (6-8-4).

Governor’s Academy 1, Brooks 0 — Ashley Hart scored the lone goal in the first half for the Govs (7-6).

Lynnfield 1, Manchester Essex 0 — Senior captain Carolyn Garofoli scored the lone goal in the first half for the Pioneers (12-4).

Sandwich 6, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Senior Kylee Quinn led the No. 11 Blue Knights (16-1-1) with a goal and three assists.

Somerset Berkley 5, Plymouth North 1 — Lucas Crook (3 goals, 1 assist) and Cami Crook (1 goal, 2 assists) carried the top-ranked Raiders to an 18-0 regular season.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.