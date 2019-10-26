“This is an electrifying group,” Nantucket coach Joe Perry said. “They put in the work in the weight room all summer and it’s starting to pay off. We didn’t have anyone want to tap out — when you score like this, of course everybody wants in.”

Sophomore quarterback Makai Bodden (6-of-8 passing, 126 yards) threw two touchdowns and ran for another, while senior running back Devonte Usher (5 carries, 117 yards) added two scores on the ground.

OAK BLUFFS — In the 68th installment of the Island Cup, but their first as new Cape & Islands Lighthouse rivals, Nantucket scored three touchdowns on its first five plays, taking control early before pulling away for a lopsided 47-20 victory over Martha’s Vineyard Saturday afternoon.

Junior wideout Malique Budden caught two touchdowns for Nantucket (4-3, 3-0), one of which was a 13-yard pass from senior Darian Duarte. Senior Joel MacVicar also had a TD grab, and senior Torane Burton ran for a score in the win.

Sophomore Antone Moreis scored three touchdowns for Martha’s Vineyard (4-3, 1-1) , including a 73-yard kickoff return. The underclassmen caught a 47-yard TD pass from junior Zach Smith and ran for another score in defeat.

“We have some work to do, but I told the team that we have three games to play and we have a golden opportunity to finish 7-4,” said MV coach Donald Herman.

“In the three years before this, we only won a total of five games, so we have some promise ahead of us.”

The win gives Nantucket a 38-30 edge in the all-time series, which began as a Thanksgiving tradition in 1953. The game was canceled in 2009 due to financial issues and in 2017 due to low numbers for Martha’s Vineyard. With both programs now in the C&I after Vineyard’s departure from the Eastern Athletic Conference, the game was moved to fullfill the regular-season league schedule.

After winning the league title for a second straight year, the Whalers will move on to the Division 6 South tourney. The Vineyarders were eliminated from postseason contention.

Brad Joyal can be reached at bradjoyal@gmail.com.