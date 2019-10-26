Pentucket (2-1 in Cape Ann Kinney, 6-1 overall) will be the top seed in the Division 5 North tournament when the MIAA pairings are announced Sunday. For the Hornets, who came into the game averaging 35 points per game, it was a disappointing result but their 6-1 record (3-1 in CAL) should still secure them a home game in Division 4 North.

Senior quarterback Peter Cleary went 19-of-23 passing for 283 yards and a touchdown, with 13 going to classmate Jake Etter for 175 yards as the Sachems handed visiting North Reading its first loss of the year, 28-0.

GROVELAND — With Pentucket’s complete domination of North Reading Saturday, it almost seems silly to focus on any one player. So we’ll focus on two.

“Best quarterback in the league,” said Etter of Cleary. “He’s my best friend. We play three sports together. He’s been my best friend since 5th grade. We have unreal chemistry.”

Standing nearby, Cleary echoed Etter’s comments.

“Me and Etter did a lot of work this summer. I haven’t seen a receiver that’s better than him. He makes it easy for me. He’s a great receiver.”

After two possessions that resulted in turnovers on downs, Pentucket finally got on the board in the second quarter. A 14-play drive that consumed more than five minutes ended with Andrew Melone scoring on a 3-yard run to make it 7-0. Neither team would score again and it was 7-0 at the half. In the first 24 minutes, Etter caught 11 passes from Cleary for 118 yards. Etter also added a second quarter interception.

With the groundwork set, Pentucket went to work on the opening drive of the third quarter and pushed the margin to 14-0 when Cleary hit Keegan O’Keefe on a 45-yard touchdown strike. When Pentucket got the ball back it went on a seven-play drive with Andrew Joyce’s 3-yard touchdown run the first play of the fourth quarter. Joyce finished with 113 yards on 24 carries.

It was fitting that Pentucket’s last score was a Cleary to Etter pass of 33 yards that made it 28-0 with 4:29 to play.

“We were prepared for this game,” said Etter. “We’ve been thinking about it all year. Everybody was aggressive. We came out with an attitude. Everybody was hungry.”

More scenes from the game

Pentucket quarterback Peter Cleary scrambles to find a receiver down field. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Pentucket’s Andrew Melone celebrates a touchdown. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Pentucket coach Steve Hayden keeps watch over his team from the side lines. JONATHAN WIGGS/GLOBE STAFF/Globe Staff

