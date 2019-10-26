The Michigan commit scored five touchdowns for Milton Academy, breaking the game open on 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Willcox, of Everett, for a 21-point lead with less than a minute left in the first half.

MILTON — Nothing stood in the way of Kalel Mullings and sole possession of first place in the ISL-6 on Saturday afternoon.

Kalel Mullings was unstoppable with five touchdowns in Milton Academy’s 48-25 win over Belmont Hill, giving the Mustangs (6-0) sole possession of first place in the ISL-6.

Mullings’ touchdown score halted any hope of a Belmont Hill comeback, propelling the Mustangs (6-0) to a decisive ISL-6 win, 48-25, in Milton.

“I don’t know if there’s any other team that can hang with us,” said Mullings, a 6-foot-2-inch, 228-pound senior from West Roxbury. “I think we’re the best team in the state and we showed that today.”

Advertisement

Mullings (152 total yards) book-ended two of the Mustangs three unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter beginning with a 33-yard pass from Willcox and then on a 3-yard rush.

After Belmont Hill quarterback Luke Bobo connected with Gregory Desrosiers on 14-yard score to cut Milton’s lead to 21-7, Mullings responded with an 8-yard scoring run at the start of the second quarter. Mullings, also an outside linebacker, picked off Bobo at the Mustangs’ 9-yard line on Belmont Hill’s next possession.

Belmont Hill had no answer for Mullings at the start of the second half as he scored his fifth touchdown when Willcox found him with a 10-yard TD pass at the right-pylon midway through the quarter.

“We got BB&N next and they’re a tough team,” said Mullings. “But we’re going to keep the foot on the gas and I know that we’re going to go hard.”