Brendan Cassamajor, BC High — After missing four games with a hamstring injury, the 6-foot, 215-pound senior running back returned in style with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown in all four quarters to lead the Eagles past Xaverian, 27-7.

Scott Brown, Andover — The freshman quarterback gave his teammates reason to celebrate with a 43-yard rushing touchdown as time expired, lifting the Golden Warriors to a 19-14 victory over Lowell. Brown completed 11 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a 61-yard touchdown to Michael Slayton.

Tom Gasbarro/Jack Nally, Franklin — Gasbarro, a senior quarterback, completed 17 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, finding Nally, a senior wide receiver, five times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Nally added a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter of a 28-0 win over Taunton.

Advertisement

Matt Hood/Tyler Reid, Needham — The senior duo led the way in a 30-28 win over Walpole. Hood, a defensive end, consistently dominated his side of the line with 5 pressures, 4 batted passes, and 2 tackles for loss. The Rockets’ workhorse running back, Reid had a 75-yard kick return touchdown in the first quarter and finished with over 100 yards rushing.

Division 2

Mike DeBolt, Mansfield — The senior has established himself as a jack of all trades and proved that again on Saturday. DeBolt rushed for a 16-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion , adding a career-long 41-yard field goal that helped put the Hornets over Attleboro, 46-7.

Luke Locascio, Barnstable — The senior caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and added a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown to cap a 29-point Red Raiders’ first quarter en route to their 43-7 victory over Durfee.

Matt Maiona, Wellesley — One of the top quarterbacks in the state was at it again on Friday. The senior threw for 241 yards, with four touchdowns in the first 28 minutes of play that led to a Raiders 36-6 win against Framingham.

Advertisement

Anthony Maregni/Angelo Rodriguez, Newton South — Maregni, a junior, had two touchdowns Friday night, including a 54-yard catch-and-run from Rodriguez, a senior quartback, as time expired to send the game into overtime. In OT, Maregni made the biggest play of the game — intercepting a Malden 2-point conversion try and taking it 100 yards for 2 points and a 35-33 Lions win. Rodriguez finished with five TD passes.

Division 3

Richard Canova, Danvers — The senior rushed for 130 yards on 30 carries and reached the end zone a career-best four times — three from 3 yards out and another from 9 yards. Thanks to Maximilian Leete’s winning 21-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, Canova’s efforts didn’t go for naught in the Falcons’ 31-28 win over Marblehead.

Chad Francis, Belmont — In a 42-7 win over Woburn, the Marauders’ junior tailback racked up 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Francis raced to a 95-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and also scored from 3 and 25 yards out.

Jeff Hill/Danny Gisonno, Lynn Classical — For the second week in a row, the Rams’ junior receiver and senior quarterback tandem launched an aerial assault on a Northeastern Conference opponent. Hill caught seven passes for 210 yards and touchdowns of 41, 45, 39, and 33 yards from Gisonno, who finished with 259 yards through the air in a 30-0 win over Saugus.

Advertisement

Tyler Jameau, Concord-Carlisle — The junior set the tone for the Patriots in their 49-14 win over Boston Latin by returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Jameau finished his day with three catches for 105 yards and a 69-yard touchdown, as well as six tackles on defense.

Division 4

John Barros, Milton — The senior captain posted more than 200 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). Barros added a pass breakup and a sack as the unbeaten Wildcats rallied for a 34-15 win over Newton North.

Billy Ginepra, Revere — Ginepra started the game with a 68-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the undefeated Patriots’ 49-0 triumph over Salem.

Brendan Fennell, Melrose — The Red Raiders pummeled Watertown, 47-0, to cap an undefeated regular season, and the junior quarterback did his part with two touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Jaison Tucker, Wayland — The junior had 15 carries for 224 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for scores of 10, 82, 9, 66, and 15 yards as the Warriors cruised past Lincoln-Sudbury, 45-8.

Brady Walsh, Dighton-Rehoboth — There were many deserving candidates for the Falcons as they breezed past Fairhaven, 55-13, but the sophomore was a catalyst with two rushing TDs, including a 76-yarder in the first quarter.

Division 5

Peter Cleary, Pentucket — In a battle for the Cape Ann League Kinney title, the Sachems’ senior quarterback delivered with two touchdown passes in a 28-0 win over North Reading. Cleary finished 20 for 27 with 330 yards on the day.

Advertisement

Geoffrey Jamiel, Dennis-Yarmouth — Despite a narrow 32-30 loss at Bridgewater-Raynham, Jamiel lit up the scoreboard with three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) for the Dolphins. The junior rushed for 66 yards and added 74 yards receiving.

Clayton Marengi, Lynnfield — The Pioneers’ senior quarterback went 22 for 32 with 326 yards and three touchdown passes as Lynnfield clinched the Cape Ann League Baker title with a 27-26 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Marengi added a rushing touchdown in the victory as well.

Ethan Ritchie, Hanover — Touchdown runs of 64 and 91 yards in the second half gave Ritchie four scores in a 33-6 win over North Quincy. The senior rushed for 228 yards on just 11 carries.

Ethan Robidoux, Somerset Berkley — The junior scored four touchdowns in the first quarter of a 55-6 rout over Wareham on Friday. He finished the day with 147 yards rushing with three scores on six carries and added a 38-yard touchdown reception.

Division 6

Heiser Cacho, Greater New Bedford — Trailing unbeaten Case by a point early in the second quarter, the Bears dialed up a fake punt that Cacho took 68 yards to the house, swinging the momentum heavily in GNB’s favor. The junior’s fourth quarter 29-yard rushing score capped the 35-13 victory.

David Cifuentes/Chrys Wilson, Bishop Fenwick — Coming off of back-to-back losses, the senior duo of Cifuentes (16 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs) and Wilson (16-for-23 passing, 169 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD) guided the Crusaders to a 35-6 victory over Archbishop Williams.

Advertisement

Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham — In a 27-26 loss to Lynnfield, the senior quarterback almost single-handedly kept the Generals in the game with his 201 yards and three touchdowns through the air and his 136 yards and a score on the ground. He also made five unassisted tackles on defense.

Victor Fernandez, Stoneham — The senior rushed for 150 yards on 10 carries and was responsible for three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — in the Spartans’ 56-20 win over Burlington.

Division 7

Makai Bodden, Nantucket — The sophomore went 6-of-8 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns of 59 and 11 yards as the Whalers cruised to a 47-20 win over Martha’s Vineyard. Bodden also rushed for a touchdown.

Malcolm Chrispin, Latin Academy — The 5-foot-4-inch sophomore running back took over for the Dragons, breaking off touchdowns of 35, 29, and 24 yards in the second half of a 27-6 win over East Boston.

Kerlens Jeanty, O’Bryant — In a 36-6 win over Brighton, the junior running back set the tone on the opening drive with a 25-yard score, and then broke free for a 99-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Jose Soba, Nashoba Valley Tech — The dual-threat senior quarterback finished his outstanding regular season (eight touchdowns rushing, seven passing) by exploding for a seven-touchdown performance (five rushing, two passing) in a 50-30 win over Keefe Tech. Soba went 8-for-12 passing for 222 yards, while rushing for 123 yards on 18 carries. Soba finishes the year tied third in scoring in Division 7.

Division 8

Julius Gillard, TechBoston — The sophomore quarterback’s four-touchdown outburst led the Bears in a 34-18 defeat of Charlestown, helping the team clinch the Boston City League South title. Gillard threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns while remaining a threat on the ground, rushing for 81 yards and another score.

Juzary Salim, Upper Cape — The Rams defeated Mayflower League rival Cape Cod Tech, 30-0, in part thanks to a big game from their senior running back. Salim finished with 165 rushing yards and touchdown runs of 45 and 38 yards.

Taj White-King, KIPP Academy — In a 27-0 victory over Essex Tech, White-King reeled in a 50-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He added another scoring run and caught a touchdown in the fourth. The junior finished with four receptions for 102 yards and six carries for 45 yards for the Panthers.

Preps

Cole Cleary, Middlesex — The senior quarterback from Newtonville looked in synch with his receivers on Saturday afternoon. He completed 12 of his 18 passes for 222 yards and touchdowns of 7, 60, and 18 yards for the Zebras, guiding them to a 31-14 win over Tabor.

Caleb Coleman, Groton — The Princeton-commit from Wellesley never slowed down on Friday night. Coleman, a senior, ran for seven touchdowns (85, 19, 37, 57, 10, 53, and 19 yards) for the Zebras in their 55-30 win over Rivers.

Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy — What can’t the 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound Michigan commit do? Against previously undefeated Belmont Hill, the West Roxbury resident rushed for two touchdowns and caught another three in the Mustangs’ 48-25 win. Oh, the senior also recorded a sack and an interception on defense.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Mike Kotsopoulos, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.