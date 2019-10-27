Eastern Mass. high school football teams in Divisions 1-8 will find out who they’ll be playing in the postseason as the annual MIAA football tournament seeding meeting gets underway from the MIAA headquarters in Franklin. The Globe has correspondents Jake Levin and Dan Shulman reporting live from the meeting. The top eight EMass teams in each division’s section qualify for the tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games on Friday, Nov. 1.

Trio of unbeatens

In Division 6 South, three teams went undefeated during the regular season — Cardinal Spellman (6-0), Rockland (7-0), and Ashland (7-0). Spellman earned the top seed with a 21.50 rating and will host No. 8 Norwell. Rockland narrowly missed the top seed, as the Bulldogs had a 20.57 rating and received the No. 2 seed. They’ll host No. 7 Greater New Bedford. Third-seeded Ashland (19.86) will host No. 6 East Bridgewater. Thirteen total teams across all 16 EMass sections enter the postseason undefeated.