FRANKLIN — Last year’s Division 1 state finalists enter the 2019 postseason in excellent shape to get back to Gillette Stadium.

Catholic Memorial, the Division 1 runner-up in 2018, earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 South bracket after a 7-0 regular season, while last year’s champs, St. John’s Prep, are slotted in as the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 North tournament behind Central Catholic. The Eagles (6-1) knocked off the top-seeded Raiders (6-1) in the regular season, 28-14, but lost in their Super Bowl rematch against the Knights, 34-32.

“I just know that we’re in it, and we’ve got a chance to defend our title,” St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre said. “We graduated a lot of that team last year, so going into the season we weren’t really sure what to expect. It’s like starting over for this second season. You hope the experience of the first seven games takes over early, but there’ll be some nervous guys out there Friday night.”