FRANKLIN — Last year’s Division 1 state finalists enter the 2019 postseason in excellent shape to get back to Gillette Stadium.
Catholic Memorial, the Division 1 runner-up in 2018, earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 South bracket after a 7-0 regular season, while last year’s champs, St. John’s Prep, are slotted in as the No. 2 seed in the Division 1 North tournament behind Central Catholic. The Eagles (6-1) knocked off the top-seeded Raiders (6-1) in the regular season, 28-14, but lost in their Super Bowl rematch against the Knights, 34-32.
“I just know that we’re in it, and we’ve got a chance to defend our title,” St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre said. “We graduated a lot of that team last year, so going into the season we weren’t really sure what to expect. It’s like starting over for this second season. You hope the experience of the first seven games takes over early, but there’ll be some nervous guys out there Friday night.”
The Eagles host seventh-seeded Lowell (3-4) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m., while the Knights draw eighth-seeded Needham (2-5), also on Friday at 7. Fourteen of 16 sectional winners from last fall are back in the postseason, the lone exceptions being Gloucester (Division 4 North) and the since-closed Pope John XXIII (Division 8 North). Scituate, which won the Division 5 state title in 2018, is the lowest-seeded team among sectional champs returning to the postseason as the No. 8 seed in Division 5 South. Of the 128 teams to clinch a tournament berth, 35 enter with a losing record (18 in the North, 17 in the South). Five teams with winning records missed out on the tournament, including four in the 15-team Division 6 South region alone. In 2018, 24 teams reached for the postseason with a losing record, while only one team with a winning record failed to qualify
Quarterfinal games will be played Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.
Division 1 North
1. Central Catholic (6-1, 19.74), 2. St. John’s Prep (6-1, 18.34), 3. Andover (5-2, 15.31), 4. Everett (6-1, 15.29), 5. Acton-Boxborough (5-2, 13.71), 6. Methuen (4-3, 12.37), 7. Lowell (3-4, 10.71), 8. Lexington (2-5, 8.14).
Division 2 North
1. Reading (6-1, 18.00), 2. Lincoln-Sudbury (5-2, 16.86), 3. Masconomet (5-2, 13.71), 4. North Andover (4-3, 13.31), 5. Westford (3-4, 8.74), 6. Newton South (3-4, 8.71), 7. Waltham (3-4, 8.51), 8. Chelmsford (2-5, 7.66).
Division 3 North
1. Danvers (7-0, 22.57), 2. Tewksbury (6-1, 18.11), 3. Concord-Carlisle (7-0, 17.43), 4. Winchester (6-1, 15.74), 5. Lynn Classical (5-2, 12.43), 6. Beverly (4-3, 12.29), 7. Lynn English (5-2, 12.14), 8. Belmont (3-3, 11.03)
Division 4 North
1. Melrose (7-0, 19.00), 2. Revere (7-0, 18.57), 3. Wayland (5-1, 16.90), 4. North Reading (6-1, 16.57), 5. Marblehead (5-2, 14.91), 6. Wakefield (4-3, 12.60), 7. Dracut (3-4, 11.23), 8. Burlington (3-4, 10.00)
Division 5 North
1. Pentucket (6-1, 18.71), 2. Bedford (7-0, 16.14), 3. Lynnfield (6-1, 13.86), 4. Swampscott (5-2, 13.49), 5. Weston (4-3, 11.00), 6. Newburyport (2-5, 9.17), 7. Amesbury (2-5, 7.43), 8. Somerville (2-5, 7.40)
Division 6 North
1. Shawsheen (6-0, 19.00), 2. Greater Lowell (6-1, 17.14), 3. Bishop Fenwick (6-1, 16.57), 4. Stoneham (5-2, 15.77), 5. Austin Prep (4-3, 11.57), 6. Ipswich (3-4, 10.89), 7. Whittier (4-3, 10.57), 8. Northeast (2-5, 10.37).
Division 7 North
1. Manchester-Essex (5-1, 15.07), 2. Greater Lawrence (4-3, 14.80), 3. Lowell Catholic (6-1, 13.97), 4. Nashoba Valley Tech (5-2, 13.57), 5. Latin Academy (5-2, 13.31), 6. O’Bryant (4-2, 11.50), 7. St. Mary’s (4-3, 11.20), 8. Georgetown (4-3, 11.17).
Division 8 North
1. Lynn Tech (5-2, 15.23), 2. TechBoston (5-2, 13.54), 3. KIPP Academy (5-2, 13.14), 4. Keefe Tech (3-4, 10.71), 5. Boston English (3-4, 9.23), 6. Charlestown (2-4, 6.77), 7. Roxbury Prep (1-6, 5.43), 8. Matignon/St. Joe’s Prep (1-5, 5.17)
Division 1 South
1. Catholic Memorial (7-0, 21.57), 2. Franklin (5-2, 15.71), 3. Brockton (4-3, 14.74), 4. BC High (4-3, 14.31), 5. Framingham (3-4, 10.91), 6. Newton North (3-4, 10.80), 7. Attleboro (3-4, 9.29), 8. Needham (2-5, 8.11)
Division 2 South
1. Natick (7-0, 19.71), 2. Mansfield (6-1, 19.57), 3. King Philip (6-1, 17.57), 4. Wellesley (6-1, 17.14), 5. New Bedford (6-1, 15.97), 6. Barnstable (5-2, 14.71), 7. Marshfield (5-2, 13.83), 8. Bridgewater-Raynham (3-4, 11.34)
Division 3 South
1. Hingham (6-1, 16.43), 2. Duxbury (5-2, 16.06), 3. Stoughton (6-1, 15.29), 4. Walpole (3-4, 10.57), 5. Milford (3-4, 10.00), 6. Whitman-Hanson (2-5, 9.74), 7. Plymouth North (3-4, 8.71), 8. Bishop Feehan (2-5, 7.74)
Division 4 South
1. Milton (7-0, 19.00), 2. Plymouth South (6-1, 15.54), 3. Nauset (5-2, 12.86), 4. Norwood (3-4, 11.23), 5. Silver Lake (3-4, 10.03), 6. Dighton-Rehoboth (2-5, 9.43), 7. Hopkinton (2-5, 9.17), 8. Westwood (2-5, 8.57)
Division 5 South
1. Canton (7-0, 19.57), 2. Holliston (6-1, 18.71), 3. Somerset-Berkley (5-2, 14.63), 4. Foxborough (4-3, 13.91), 5. Norton (5-2, 13.86), 6. Hanover (5-2, 13.74), 7. Medfield (4-3, 13.37), 8. Scituate (4-3, 12.89)
Division 6 South
1. Cardinal Spellman (6-0, 21.50), 2. Rockland (7-0, 20.57), 3. Ashland (7-0, 19.86), 4. Old Rochester (6-1, 19.43), 5. Apponequet (5-2, 15.63), 6. East Bridgewater (4-3, 13.60), 7. Greater New Bedford (4-3, 13.57), 8. Norwell (4-3, 13.14)
Division 7 South
1. Cohasset (5-2, 16.91), 2. Abington (5-2, 15.94), 3. Case (6-1, 15.11), 4. Mashpee (4-2, 14.33), 5. Nantucket (4-3, 12.63), 6. Seekonk (5-3, 11.74), 7. Southeastern (3-4, 9.40), 8. Bellingham (2-5, 9.06)
Division 8 South
1. West Bridgewater (7-0, 16.71), 2. Old Colony (6-1, 16.29), 3. South Shore Voc-Tech (4-3, 14.43), 4. Tri-County (5-2, 14.34), 5. Randolph (4-3, 12.89), 6. Blue Hills (4-3, 11.71), 7. Upper Cape (4-3, 11.23), 8. Hull (4-3, 10.57)
