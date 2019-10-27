Now that the MIAA North and South football tournament brackets are set — with Central and West to follow next week — what is the road ahead for all the teams with the ultimate goal of playing on the first weekend of December in one of the eight Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium?

St. John’s Prep handled Catholic Memorial, 40-22, in the Division 1 Super Bowl last December, and the Catholic Conference powers appear to be on a collision course once again. The Knights (7-0) earned a 34-32 win at Prep (6-1) on Oct. 12 and have blown away most of the other teams they’ve faced. As the second seed in D1 North, Prep arguably has a much tougher road back to the final with top-seeded Central Catholic and fourth-seeded Everett capable of challenging for a sectional title. The top seed in D1 South, CM has only one team (Franklin) with at least five regular season wins standing in its way.

Does King Philip have any magic left?

Seeking a fourth consecutive Super Bowl berth, the Warriors will face their toughest test yet in trying to navigate a loaded Division 2 South bracket. From top-seeded Natick down to dangerous eighth-seeded Bridgewater-Raynham, there are no easy outs in D2 South. To make things more difficult, third seed KP will be without star lineman Nolan Gunning (leg) and workhorse running back Ryan Halliday (thumb) is banged up. But coach Brian Lee’s squads have overcome longer odds the past few Novembers.

New Federation rules, higher stakes

So far, the 238 rule differences between National Federation of State High School Associations rules and the old NCAA rules with modifications have subtlety affected games without causing too much of a stir. There has yet to be a major outcry from a game ending on a pass interference call on a ball that may have been uncatchable, or an intentional grounding call when a quarterback is out of the pocket and throwing it away. But those new rules could play a factor down the stretch of playoff games, and the 12-minute quarters are certain to make a difference in how teams craft their game plans. The Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium will be the only playoff games played with 10-minute quarters.

Young quarterbacks take big stage

With quarterbacks such as Central Catholic sophomore Ayden Pereira, Lincoln-Sudbury sophomore Riley O’Connell, Milton sophomore Chase Vaughan, Marblehead sophomore Josh Robertson, Andover freshman Scott Brown, and Reading freshman James Murphy, there is no shortage of underclassmen leading their teams into postseason play. All of these young guns have shown poise beyond their years against competition in the top four divisions in the state, so they should be ready for the bright lights of the state tournament.

Conference rivals could face rematches

On Oct. 18, Revere (7-0) edged Marblehead, 31-27, on a 1-yard touchdown run from Joe Llanos in the final minute. These Northeastern Conference rivals could meet again in the D4 North final if fifth-seeded Marblehead (5-2) is able to get past North Reading (6-1) and top-seeded Melrose (7-0). Revere is seeded second.

While Hingham (6-1) draws the top seed in the D3 South bracket, the Harbormen will not be considered favorites if they wind up facing their archrivals, second seed Duxbury (5-2), a program that has won 12 straight Patriot League titles and 14 straight against Hingham.

Commonwealth League foes Shawsheen (6-0) and Greater Lowell (6-1) enter the D6 North bracket as the top two seeds. Vocational Small rivals Old Colony (6-1) and South Shore Voc Tech (4-3) are the second and third seeds in D8 South, Top seed Canton (7-0) and fourth seed Foxboro (3-4), Hockomock Davenport rivals, could meet in the second round of the D5 South bracket, while Hockomock Kelley-Rex powers, second seed Mansfield (6-1) and third seed King Philip (6-1) could be on a collision course to meet in the D2 South semifinals.

Can Milton make good on undefeated season?

Last year, the Wildcats missed out on home field advantage in the D4 South bracket when they fell, 27-20, in their season finale at Newton North. That eventually led them to a sectional final at Dighton-Rehoboth, a game played in a downpour on a muddy grass field that negated the Wildcats speed, factoring into a 28-25 defeat. This year, Milton (7-0) overcame an early deficit to run past North, 34-15, in the season finale, earning the top seed and home field advantage throughout the section. Milton has won 14 straight home games since losing to Wellesley in 2016, so many Wildcat seniors have not lost at home on varsity.

Which streak ends in Division 6?

The top three seeds in D6 South enter the state tournament with unblemished regular season records. Second-seeded Rockland (7-0) is sporting a state-best 13-game winning streak, but top-seeded Cardinal Spellman (6-0) has the highest rating (21.50) in the bracket after edging D6 North contender Bishop Fenwick (6-1) in a 26-20 overtime thriller on Oct. 19. Third-seeded Ashland (7-0) is also streaking after beating Holliston for the first time since 2001, and will look to get over the hump after losing to fourth-seeded Old Rochester (6-1) in last year’s D6 South final.

Division 3 balance of power

The top teams in D3 Central (Saint John’s of Shrewsbury) and D3 West (Springfield Central) appear destined to meet in the state semifinals. If either team emerges to face the EMass champion in the Super Bowl, it could once again raise eyebrows at the current alignment of divisions. Last December, Springfield Central — a school with over 2,000 students — rolled past Tewksbury (which has just over 900 students) in the D3 Super Bowl. Tewksbury, Danvers, and Duxbury could all put up a fight if any of those favorites emerge from the North or South, but it would likely be another David vs. Goliath matchup against a Springfield Central team that steamrolled Everett, then competed with Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial to open its season.

