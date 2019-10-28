The senior from Brazil has responded with tremendous results, recording 25 goals and 10 assists for a school-record 35 points.

Araujo impressed coaches at the school with his raw speed, including Milford boys’ soccer coach Brian Edwards . So when Araujo asked Edwards if he could try out for the soccer team, Edwards was on board.

Pedro Araujo moved from Framingham to Milford during the middle of last year, and promptly showcased his blazing speed while competing in track & field for the Scarlet Hawks last spring.

Entering the final week of the regular season, the seventh-ranked Scarlet Hawks (14-0-2) are one of just five unbeaten teams left in Eastern Mass., along with Nauset, Norwell, Scituate, and Lynn English.

“I didn’t really expect us to have the success we had this early on,” Edwards said. “I thought we’d struggle the first half of the year. I thought we’d be fairly even in the first half. I did not expect us to gel this quick and the production we’ve been able to get from certain players. It all worked out.”

Milford High's Nick Ribeiro controls the action against Canton High during first-half action of a recent game at Milford High. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Araujo has helped ease the transition minus Walisson De Oliveira (22 goals, 7 assists), a 2018 Globe All-Scholastic who has fulfilled his eligibility.

However, Edwards felt last year’s team relied on De Oliveira too much, which caught up to the Scarlet Hawks in the tournament. The defense and midfield group has been stellar this season, according to Edwards. The versatile Leo Coelho , four-year starter Jordan Borges, and centerback Dan Santos have created a well-balanced attack alongside Araujo.

“In the offseason we really tried to focus on not being too one-dimensional,” Edwards said. “Pedro brings a real dynamic element to the squad but I think teams that focus entirely on Pedro are going to be in for a real surprise. Leo suggested moving himself back to defense, knowing the team would be better than him there.”

Milford head coach Brian Edwards talks to his team before a recent game against Canton. Mattew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Hockomock League champions have rolled through the regular season with a 53-16 goal differential and at least one win over every other team in the league. A pair of ties to Foxborough (2-2) and North Attleborough (1-1) are the only blemishes on the resume to date.

Milford will be one of the top seeds in the Division 2 South bracket, which will be released Friday. A potential clash with second-ranked Nauset (14-0-2) may await in the later rounds. The Scarlet Hawks lost in the quarterfinals last fall, 1-0, to No. 11 seed Walpole, when the Rebels threw all their resources at De Oliveira and forced someone else to beat them.

Milford High's Joao Pedro Da Silva controls the ball in front of Canton goalie Alejandro Correal during first-half action at Milford. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“We try to use that Walpole game as a point of reference that the seeds don’t mean anything,” Edwards said.

“We know we’ll be facing a team fighting for their playoff lives. Complacency and lack of focus can set in so we’ve been working hard to try and make sure that doesn’t happen.”

At Pentucket, the Sachems (11-3-2) have put together a successful under-the-radar season in the Cape Ann League, just like Milford. They have relied on contributions from underclassmen such as as sophomore keeper Tyler Correnti and freshmen Stratton Seymour and Alex Bishop to overcome key injuries.

At one point in mid-September, senior captain Matt Tineo (team-leading 7 goals) was the only healthy player among the team’s four captains.

“The guys have fit together well on and off the field,” Pentucket coach Christian Langlois said. “With us having a lot of injuries, people’s positions have changed a lot and the guys have just done really well with it.”

The Sachems will look use their depth and blend of veteran leadership and underclassmen to navigate through a difficult Division 3 North bracket which includes Bedford, Watertown, Dracut, and Wayland.

It’s also been a successful campaign for West Bridgewater, which captured the Mayflower League title and posted a 14-2-1 record through Monday. The Wildcats rely on a youthful team and a potent offense led by Landon Crowley, Aidan Wells , and Derek Thorburn.

No. 14 Cohasset (11-1-5) will be the favorite in Division 4 South, but West Bridgewater presents a dangerous foe for opponents.

“Our goals are to make the tournament and win the Mayflower,” said coach Jim Pooler. “It’s been a great season. We have a young team but we’ll see what happens in the tournament.”

Corner kicks

■ Framingham is poised to finish in first place in the Bay State Carey a year after finishing 2-10-6 overall. The Flyers (10-3-4, 6-3-4 BSC, ranked ninth) have navigated a very competitive league — the conference has at least six tournament teams — and longtime coach Dan Avery said the key to coming out of the Bay State alive has been balance and goalkeeping.

“I did the stats and there’s not one guy who’s way ahead in points,” said Avery, who’s been coaching in Framingham since 1982. “That’s a good thing to be well-balanced. Things are going well, I don’t want to jinx us.”

While senior forward Gabe Padilla (9 goals, 5 assists) paces the Flyers in scoring, keeper Ben O’Berg, a senior captain, has been a consistent producer with seven shutouts so farthis year.

■ The Boston City League final is Wednesday night (5:45 p.m.) at Boston English. East Boston will enter the final with a 16-1 record and a 90-8 goal differential after a 3-0 semifinal win over New Mission on Monday.

That’s 20 more goals than the next highest-scoring team, Burke, which advanced to the title game with a 4-2 victory over Latin Academy Monday. Eastie’s only loss was on Sept. 18, 2-1 to Brockton.

■ Lynn English, ranked 16th, finished the regular season unbeaten. Nauset, Milford, Scituate, and Norwell have the chance to do so this week.

■ Newton North started the season 3-4-2, but the Tigers managed to get to 7-5-4 as of Sunday, qualifying for the D1 North tourney with a tie against Weymouth Tuesday and a big 3-2 win over Wellesley Thursday. Senior Jake Shore scored twice in the second half Thursday, including a goal with two minutes left to put North on top.

■ St. John’s Prep, ranked third, finished on top of the Catholic Conference (13-2-3, 6-0-2 conference), but the league should send another strong contender to the tournament — Xaverian (10-3-4, 5-2-1). Xaverian tied St. John’s of Shrewsbury on Oct. 17, but went 0-1-1 against Prep this year. BC High tied Xaverian with a 5-2-1 league record, but went just 6-8-3 overall.

■ Thirteen EMass teams have allowed fewer than 10 goals this season entering the final week: East Boston, No. 2 Nauset, Sturgis West, Rockport, No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury, No. 4 Bedford, King Philip, North Attleboro, No. 8 North Andover, Lynn English, Somerset Berkley and No. 12 Norwell.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, Concord-Carlisle at Lincoln Sudbury, 4 p.m. — Two Dual County League teams meet in a rivalry game to close the regular season.

Wednesday, Needham at Brookline, 3:45 p.m. — Two strong Bay State Conference teams will try to finish the regular season on a strong note.

Wednesday, Revere at Masconomet, 4 p.m. — A pair of 10-win teams meet in a non-league match to close the season.

Wednesday, St. John’s Prep at St. John’s of Shrewsbury, 4 p.m. — A rematch of two of the strongest teams in Eastern and Central Mass, respectively. Shrewsbury took the last meeting, 1-0.

Wednesday, Norwell at Duxbury, 4 p.m. — Two of the South Shore League’s best meet to finish the regular-season schedule.

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.