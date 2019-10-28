Fernando Gomez, Lynn Classical — The senior forward bagged a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Saugus, pushing the Rams to 13-3-2.

Ethan Donahue, Methuen — The Rangers closed a tough season on a high note as Donahue recorded his first career shutout in a 2-0 win over Tewksbury.

Top performances from EMass boys’ soccer players in the past week:

Dylan Kelley, Weymouth — Weymouth waltzed past Bay State Conference foe Milton, 9-0, behind four goals from the junior.

Kyle Mabe, Wayland — The Warriors trailed 3-0 at halftime to Hopedale on Saturday, but the senior’s hat trick in the second half fueled the rally to earn the draw.

Johan Oquedo, East Boston — The Jets closed their regular season with a 9-1 win over Salem Academy thanks to a hat trick and two assists from the senior.

