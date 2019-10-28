Newton North (12-1) played without senior setter Tessa Lanfear, who was out with a leg injury, and libero Christina Butera. But on Needham’s senior night, that didn’t stop junior outside hitter Karen Nie from taking the torch of the Rockets’ offense. Nie added 20 kills to her team-leading total, now at 255, and her three consecutive kills put Needham up 22-11 in the fourth set was the Rockets’ boost at the end of a 6-0 run. She also hit .311 and served three aces

“We earned it,” senior Olivia Kierstead said of the four-set victory: 25-19, 14-25, 25-15, 25-15. “That’s why it feels so good. This is what volleyball is all about, just two great teams going at it.”

In a matchup of Bay State Conference leaders and undefeated programs, the No. 6 Needham girls’ volleyball team, the Herget Division champs, knocked off top-ranked Newton North, 3-1, at Needham High School to finish the regular season at 16-0 and hand the Tigers, the Carey Division champs, their first loss since Sept. 17, 2018, snapping a 28-match winning streak.

“She kind of stole our thunder a little bit,” said senior setter Daly Johnson, endearingly, who had 38 assists.

Tournament pairings will be released Tuesday morning and Needham will get the top seed in the eight-team Division 1 Central-West bracket. Newton North is projected to get the No. 2 seed in Division 1 Central-East following the loss.

Quincy, 19-2 after Monday’s 3-0 loss at Canton, will get the top seed due to a higher winning percentage.

It’s possible that Needham and Newton North can face each other again in the state semifinals.

“If there was ever to be a rematch, we wouldn’t know who would win because both teams have strengths that could win that match,” Newton North coach Richard Barton said.

Bishop Feehan 3, Sacred Heart 1 — Senior Lucy Armour had 11 kills while senior captain Nicole Brown produced 12 digs in the win for the Shamrocks (15-3).

Brookline 3, Framingham 2 — Senior captains Pilar Hincatie (16 kills, 13 digs) and Leona Cotton (24 assists, 7 digs) helped the Warriors (6-10) erase a 2-1 deficit and finish the season with a Bay State Conference victory.

Canton 3, Quincy 0 — Senior Taylor Harris (18 kills and 5 digs) and junior Liz Bickett (11 kills and 10 digs) carried the day for the 17th-ranked Bulldogs (17-3).

Central Catholic 3, Melrose 2 — Olivia Hall (17 kills) recorded her 500th career kill tonight for the Raiders (10-7)

Concord-Carlisle 3, Belmont 0 — Senior Maddy Koenig and sophomore Corinne Herr each recorded 10 kills to lead the No. 7 Patriots (16-2).

Hopkinton 3, Frontier 0 — On senior night, senior Angie Grabmeier recorded 10 assists, nine kills, one block, two aces, and four digs for the No. 2 Hillers (18-0).

Lynn Classical 3, Lynn English 0 — Senior captain Amber Crayton recorded 19 service points and six aces for the host Rams (18-2).

Old Colony 3, Avon 0 — Kat Kirby led the Cougars (16-4) with seven aces and three kills in the win.

Woburn 3, Burlington 2 — Senior Grace Provo had seven blocks and seven kills to lead the host Tanners (13-6).

Boys’ soccer

Braintree 2, Weymouth 1 — Senior Max Webster scored the decisive goal in the first half for the host Wamps (8-8-2).

Burke 4, Latin Academy 2 — Senior Brener Cardoso got the scoring started while Domingos Tavares netted two goals for the Bulldogs (13-3-1) as they will take on East Boston in the Boston City League championship at the English School on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Cambridge 5, Winchester 2 — Johann Fraser netted a hat trick to lead the visiting Falcons (10-6-2) in a non league victory.

Cohasset 3, Carver 1 — Juniors Whit Swartwood and Quentin Humphrey and sophomore Lucas Federle scored for the 13th-ranked Skippers (12-1-5).

East Boston 3, New Mission 0 — Roberto Dubon, Kevin Berrio, and Ronnie Costly scored for the 17th-ranked Jets (16-1) in a City League semifinal matchup. Eastie advances to play Burke in the championship game on Wednesday.

Framingham 1, Brookline 0 — Gabe Padilla scored the winner late in the first half and keeper Ben Oberg recorded his seventh shutout of the season as the No. 9 Flyers (10-3-4) captured the Bay State Carey Division title.

Holliston 3, Norwood 2 — Senior captain Thomas Sojka scored the winning goal for the Panthers (11-2-3) with five seconds remaining.

Lowell Catholic 0, Shawsheen 0 — The Catholic Central Small champion Crusaders (5-5-7, 3-0-3 CCL) closed out the regular season with the draw thanks to a shutout from Sean McNamara.

Medford 5, Woburn 1 — Seniors Aaron Vaz and Kendy Prince both scored two goals for the Mustangs (13-3-1).

Natick 1, Wellesley 0 — Matthew Mela scored the winner with 17 minutes left in the regular season finale for the host Redhawks (8-2-6).

Randolph 5, East Bridgewater 2 — Josh Monteiro, Rikende LaLanne, Angelo Jerome, Luis Tobon, and Alex Fosta-Carmona scored for the Blue Devils (10-5-1).

Rockland 1, Hull 1 — Max Iorio scored for the visiting Pirates (2-11-3).

Somerville 7, Chelsea 3 — Junior Jorge Garcia netted a hat trick and senior Alexis Figueroa added a pair of goals for the host Highlanders (13-3-2).

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Stang 9, Bishop Connolly 0 — Sophomore striker Lily Shields tallied four goals and three assists for the Spartans (10-6-1).

Blue Hills 5, Bristol Aggie 0 — Freshman Emily Lehane notched a hat trick and added two helpers for the Warriors (10-4-3).

Cardinal Spellman 4, Fontbonne 0 — Sophomore Alyssa Belmont netted two goals in the win for the Cardinals (9-6-2).

Hull 3, Rockland 1 — Senior Hannah Duran notched her 100th career point with an assist in the Pirates’ win over the Bulldogs (2-11-1). Sophomore Nina Tiani recorded a hat trick to help Hull improve to 13-3-1.

King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 0 — Senior Chloe Layne helped break a 0-0 tie in the second half with a goal and two assists as the top-ranked Warriors finish the regular reason undefeated at 18-0.

Mansfield 3, Taunton 0 — Sophomore Tarynn Smith scored a pair of goals and added an assist for the host Hornets (6-7-4).

Needham 7, Newton North 1 — Senior Tatum McShane tallied two goals on senior night for the Rockets (10-4-3).

Newton South 1, Andover 0 — Freshman Tess Fitzgerald broke the scoreless tie in the 64th minute to help the 14th-ranked Lions defeat the Golden Warriors (11-3-2). Junior Olivia Dubin had a key save on a second-half penalty kick to preserve the shutout.

Norwell 5, Middleborough 1 — Senior Kristi Vierra netted a hat trick and added an assist for the 12th-ranked Clippers (11-3-3).

St. Mary’s 6, Salem 0 — Junior striker Julia Nickolau scored two goals for the Spartans (9-6-2).

Stoneham 7, Everett 0 — Seniors Samantha and Amanda Caldarelli each had a goal and two assists for the Spartans (15-3).

Ursuline 1, Boston Latin 0 — Junior Kelly Cheevers scored the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining for the Bears (12-3-2).

Walpole 5, Milton 0 — Seniors Rebecca Welch and Hallie McLaughlin scored a goal in their final game for the Rebels (3-10-3).

West Bridgewater 7, Coyle & Cassidy 6 — Madi Morash (3 goals) and Amanda Jacques (2 goals) provided the offense for the Wildcats (10-5) in their narrow win over the Warriors.

