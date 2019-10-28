But when Thorbjornsen faltered with a bogey and finished with a 1-under 71, Jones capitalized with a tap-in birdie, securing the individual title with a 2-under-par 70 on the 6,800-yard layout in damp and raw conditions.

It would be an uphill battle to pass the 18-year-old Thorbjornsen, who qualified for the 2019 US Open after winning the 2018 US Junior Amateur last year at Baltrusol Golf Club — on the pairing’s final hole of the MIAA Division 1 state championship Monday.

Approaching the 533-yard, par-5 12th hole at The Haven Country Club in Boylston, Lincoln-Sudbury junior Weston Jones and Westford freshman Molly Smith were one stroke behind Wellesley senior Michael Thorbjornsen.

“I obviously knew Michael was one of the favorites,” said Jones. “Playing with great golfers like that really keeps you focused. It keeps you thinking about the next shot and never getting carried away with yourself.”

Competing in such a competitive pairing helped Jones lift Lincoln-Sudbury (300) to a narrow team victory over defending state champion Xaverian (303), the program’s first state title at the Division 1 level

Lincoln-Sudbury golf coach Chris Banard hugs junior Tim Duffy after winning the D1 North team title state championships during the MIAA Division 1 golf championship at The Haven Club. Erin Clark for the Boston Globe Erin Clark for the Globe

This is the second year in which team competitors in the D1 state final can also win an individual title, and Jones becomes the first player to celebrate both the team and individual title.

Sophomores Reed Bodley (73), Robbie Lifson (83) and junior Ryan Whitehead (74) contributed to the victory for the Warriors, who placed third behind Xaverian and St. John’s Prep in last year’s final.

“I was cautiously optimistic that we’d have a good result today,” said Lincoln-Sudbury fifth-year coach Chris Banard. “I told Weston today that he had a good chance of walking away with the individual title, it turned out to be true. Good play just follows good play.

“We had a really good grouping with some great pace horses, so I told him the winner was probably coming out of his group.”

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen, the 2018 US Junior Amateur champion, faltered late with a bogey on the par 5 12th hole, opening the door for Weston Jones of Lincoln-Sudbury to capitalize with his tap-in birdie to finish at 2-under 70, good for the MIAA D1 individual title. Erin Clark for the Globe

Thorbjornsen, the South champion last week at Acushnet, was the runner-up, while Smith tied Minnechaug’s Peter Wurszt for third place at even par. The fourth member of the pairing, North Andover’s James Robbins, finished tied for 11th at 76.

A St. Mary’s Div. 3-peat

Dover-Sherborn senior Cooper Evans admitted nerves were in play when he realized he was headed to a playoff at the MIAA Division 3 state championship.

Through 18 holes, Evans was tied atop the leaderboard with Mashpee sophomore Colin Spencer, both carding rounds of 1-under-par 71 at Cranberry Valley Golf Course in Harwich, two strokes ahead of Sutton junior Jack Moy.

But once Evans went to the first tee for a second time, he decided to let his favorite club determine his fate in the playoff. Evans broke out his driver for the par 4, 365-yard hole and came within 20 yards of the green, a precursor to chipping up and sinking a 3-foot putt for birdie to claim the state title over Spencer.

“It’s the last hoorah with the Raiders,” said Evans. “I couldn’t ask for a better way to finish it. My favorite club is my driver, I might as well go for it. I’m confident enough that I know it’s going to work out, so I went for it and it worked out.”

In capturing its third straight D3 team title, and fifth since 2005, St. Mary’s of Lynn shot an aggregate 27-over—315. The Spartans topped a crowded leaderboard that included Weston (318), Bishop Stang and Mashpee (319), and Dover-Sherborn (320).

Junior Luke Smith and sophomore Aiden Emmerich tied for seventh overall in individual play for the Spartans with identical 4-over 76s. The win for St. Mary’s also avenged a loss in last week’s D3 North tournament to Weston, which bested the Spartans by 10 strokes at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” St. Mary’s coach Jay Fiste said. “We have a good team that worked hard all year.”

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at The Haven Country Club

Team

1. Lincoln-Sudbury, 300; 2. Xaverian, 303; 3. St. John’s Prep, 314; 4. Wellesley, 315; 5. St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 316.

Individual

70 — Weston Jones, Lincoln-Sudbury (Par 72).

71 — Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley.

72 — Molly Smith, Westford; Peter Wurszt, Minnechaug.

73 — Reed Bodley, Lincoln-Sudbury; Joseph Lenane, Xaverian.

74 — Ryan Whitehead, Lincoln-Sudbury.

75 — Eric Boulger, Xaverian; Alex Landry, St. John’s Prep; Raymond Dennehy, St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

76 — Mac Lee, Andover; James Robbins, North Andover.

77 — Conor O'Holleran, St. John’s Prep; Boomer Jenks, Xaverian.

78 — Joe Paolucci, BC High; Drew Cohen, Wellesley; Conor Kennedy, BC High; Spencer Dumas, Xaverian; Cade Cedorchuck, Andover.

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Cranberry Valley Golf Course

Team

1. St. Marys, 315; 2. Weston, 318; 3. Bishop Stang, 319; 3. Mashpee, 319; 5. Dover-Sherborn, 320.

Individual

71 — * Cooper Evans, Dover-Sherborn; Colin Spencer, Mashpee (Par 71)

73 — Jack Moy, Sutton.

74 — Jacob Finard, Weston; Cooper Griffin, Weston; Mason Dumas, Monson.

76 — Pete Gillis, Marthas Vineyard; Aidan Emmerich, St. Marys; Sean Magarian, West Boylston; Luke Smith, St. Marys.

77 — John Soltys, Ware; Kyle Puchol, Mashpee.

78 — Paul Zeller, Bishop Stang.

79 — Will Lafrance, Bishop Stang.

80 — Marcus Rapoza, Bishop Stang; Ethan Saul, Advanced Math and Science; Max Hampoian, Austin Prep; Chris Gerety, Austin Prep; Luke Sargent, St. Marys; Tom O'Grady, Stoneham; Jack Wisniewski, St. John Paul II; Max Digrigoli, Lenox.

* Won in a 1-hole playoff.

Jake Levin reported from Harwich.