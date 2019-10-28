Walpole, last year’s D1 South runner-up is the third seed, at 16-0-2, with the ties against Needham (12-3-3), the eighth seed, and No. 12 Braintree (12-4-2). Making its first postseason appearance since 2015, New Bedford is the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

Defending state champion Somerset Berkley is in place to make a repeat run as the top seed in D1 South after posting a perfect season (18-0) and the state’s most prolific attack, outscoring opponents 173-3.

The MIAA field hockey tournament is wasting no time getting started. Preliminary and first-round games are scheduled for Wednesday in the North and South brackets.

“I would never underestimate any Walpole team,” said Walpole coach Jen Quinn. “I think that we always have the potential to go all the way every single year. Some years it works out, some years it doesn’t, but that potential is always there. There’s a lot of good quality teams in the South, and that’s going to be our biggest challenge right there, is getting out of the South.”

Also making a return to tourney play is Revere, which last qualified for the postseason in 1988 and is the fifth seed in D1 North. The Patriots’ first-round home game against 12th-seeded Chelmsford Wednesday night will be the first home tourney game in program history. Revere (12-2-2) has not lost at home (7-0-1).

“The girls are definitely excited,” said Revere coach Briana Scata. “There’s a lot of tough teams out there, and there’s a lot of teams we haven’t seen. We feel like we’re ready for it, and we can take them on.”

That familiarity factor isn’t lost elsewhere in the bracket. Merrimack Valley Conference rivals Methuen (seeded eighth at 12-3-3) and Central Catholic (ninth, 11-3-4), face off in first-round play Wednesday. Central Catholic won the regular season meeting, 4-1.

Chelmsford, No. 13 North Andover (8-4-5), No. 15 Lowell (8-6-4) are also representing the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Tewksbury (7-11), another MVC opponent, is seeded 16th in the D2 North bracket, which also is host to seven Cape Ann League teams — No. 5 Lynnfield (12-4), No. 10 Pentucket (9-7-2), No. 11 North Reading (9-7-2), No. 7 Triton (11-4-3), No. 14 Newburyport (7-7-4), No. 4 Manchester-Essex (12-3-2), and No. 12 Ipswich (9-7-2). Masconomet (16-0-2), another CAL opponent, is seeded second in D1 North, behind Acton-Boxborough (18-0).

Watertrown (16-1), the defending D2 North champion, is looking to reign again. The Raiders will be contested by No. 2 Bishop Fenwick (16-2), which made a large jump from last year’s 17th seed and first-round exit.

The four semifinalists from last year’s D2 South bracket are also back. Sandwich (16-1-1) takes the top seed, ahead of No. 5 Cohasset (13-4-1), No. 7 Dennis-Yarmouth (13-4-1) — the defending D2 state champion — and No. 12 Carver (9-5-2). Dover-Sherborn (15-1-2) is the third seed after being No. 15 last fall.

Whether a team is making its first postseason berth in decades, or shooting for a repeat, a new season begins Wednesday. And the approaches teams are applying to survive these games are the same that they used to get here in the first place.

“We had a few close games, where even though we won them, we were able to get ourselves at a different level, which is encouraging going into the tournament,” said Watertown coach Eileen Donahue. “Everything we’ve experienced this year, you have to remember what you went through and how you were able to deal with it.”

Added Scata, “You have to play every second that’s on the clock. There’s always the opportunity to battle back. Anything can happen with any amount of time.”

MIAA tourney

DIVISION 1 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Acton-Boxboro (18-0-0); 2. Masconomet (16-0-2); 3. Lexington (15-2-1); 4. Belmont (13-2-1); 5. Revere (12-2-2); 6. Andover (12-2-4); 7. Winchester (14-4-0); 8. Methuen (12-3-3); 9. Central Catholic (11-3-4); 10. Natick (10-5-2); 11. Concord-Carlisle (10-5-3); 12. Chelmsford (10-5-3); 13. North Andover (8-4-5); 14. Arlington (10-7-1); 15. Lowell (8-6-4); 16. Newton North (7-7-4).

Wed., Oct. 30 — First round

Arlington vs. Lexington at Lincoln Park Field, 2:30; Concord-Carlisle at Andover, 3; Newton North at Acton-Boxborough, 3; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:30; North Andover at Belmont, 3:30; Natick at Winchester, 4:15; Chelmsford at Revere, 6:30.

DIVISION 2 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Watertown (16-1-0); 2. Bishop Fenwick (16-2-0); 3. Danvers (15-1-2); 4. Manchester-Essex (12-3-2); 5. Lynnfield (12-4-0); 6. Gloucester (11-3-2); 7. Triton (11-4-3); 8. Wayland (10-5-3); 9. Wakefield (11-7-0); 10. Pentucket (9-7-2); 11. North Reading (9-7-2); 12. Ipswich (9-7-2); 13. Marblehead (8-8-1); 14. Newburyport (7-7-4); 15. Weston (8-8-2); 16. Tewksbury (7-11-0).

Wed., Oct. 30 — First round

Pentucket at Triton, 6.

Thu., Oct. 31 — First round

Tewksbury vs. Watertown at Victory Field, 2:30; Marblehead at Manchester Essex, 3; Newburyport at Danvers, 3; Ipswich at Lynnfield, 3:30; North Reading at Gloucester, 4; Weston at Bishop Fenwick, 4.

TBA — First round

Wakefield at Wayland, TBA.

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Somerset-Berkley (18-0-0); 2. New Bedford (17-1-0); 3. Walpole (16-0-2); 4. Westwood (15-1-2); 5. Franklin (14-2-2); 6. Plymouth North (13-2-2); 7. Notre Dame-H (11-2-3); 8. Needham (12-3-3); 9. Canton (12-3-3); 10. Hingham (12-3-3); 11. Dartmouth (12-4-2); 12. Braintree (12-4-2); 13. Norwood (12-5-1); 14. Wellesley (10-6-1); 15. Mansfield (10-6-2); 16. Pembroke (10-7-1); 17. King Philip (9-6-3); 18. Nauset (8-6-4); 19. Bridgewater-Raynham (7-5-6) ; 20. Attleboro (8-7-3); 21. Oliver Ames (9-9-0).

Wed., Oct. 30 — Preliminary

Oliver Ames at Braintree, 4; Pembroke at King Philip, 6.

Thu., Oct. 31 — Preliminary

Attleboro at Norwood, 2; Bridgewater-Raynham at Wellesley, 2:30; Nauset at Mansfield, 5:30.

Sat., Nov. 2 — First round

TBA at Walpole, TBA; TBA at Westwood, TBA; Canton at Needham, TBA; Hingham at Notre Dame (Hingham), 2; TBA at Somerset Berkley, 3; Dartmouth at Plymouth North, 3; TBA at New Bedford, 3:30; TBA at Franklin, 5.

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Sandwich (16-1-1); 2. Westport (14-1-1); 3. Dover-Sherborn (15-1-2); 4. Foxborough (12-1-5); 5. Cohasset (13-4-1); 6. Hanover (11-3-2); 7. Dennis-Yarmouth (13-4-1); 8. Holliston (13-4-1); 9. Monomoy (12-4-2); 10. Norwell (12-5-3); 11. Apponequet (10-4-4); 12. Carver (9-5-2); 13. Bourne (9-6-3); 14. Falmouth (8-5-5); 15. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1); 16. Dedham (8-6-4); 17. Middleboro (8-8-2); 18. Wareham (8-8-2); 19. West Bridgewater (7-10-3); 20. Seekonk (6-9-1); 21. Martha’s Vineyard (5-10-3).

Wed., Oct. 30 — Preliminary

Wareham at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2:30; Marthas Vineyard at Carver, 3:30; Middleborough at Dedham, 3:30; Seekonk at Bourne, 6; West Bridgewater at Falmouth, 6.

Fri., Nov. 1 — First round

TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Westport, 2:30; TBA at Sandwich, 2:30; TBA at Foxborough, 2:30; Norwell at Dennis-Yarmouth, 2:30; Monomoy at Holliston, 3; TBA at Cohasset, 3:30; Apponequet at Hanover, 5.

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Nashoba (17-1-0); 2. Algonquin (15-1-2); 3. Wachusett (15-2-1); 4. Quabbin (14-1-3); 5. Shrewsbury (9-4-5); 6. Doherty (17-0-1); 7. Marlboro (10-5-3); 8. Notre Dame-W (8-7-3); 9. Auburn (8-4-6); 10. Tantasqua (6-5-7); 11. Grafton (8-4-6); 12. Holy Name (9-7-0).

Wed., Oct. 30 — First round

Auburn at Notre Dame (Worcester), 3; Holy Name at Shrewsbury, 4; Tantasqua at Marlborough, 4; Grafton vs. Doherty at Foley Stadium, Worcester, 6.

Fri., Nov. 1 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Wachusett, 2:30; TBA vs. Algonquin at New England Baseball Complex, Northborough, 2:30; TBA at Nashoba, 4; TBA at Quabbin, 5.

DIVISION 2 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Sutton (15-1-2); 2. Hopedale (13-2-3); 3. Littleton (13-3-2); 4. Oakmont (9-4-3); 5. Narragansett (12-3-1); 6. Tyngsboro (12-3-3); 7. Uxbridge (10-4-4); 8. Leicester (11-2-3); 9. Nipmuc (8-6-4); 10. Blackstone Valley Tech (10-5-1); 11. Montachusett (10-3-5); 12. Tahanto (7-8-3); 13. Assabet (9-8-1); 14. North Brookfield (8-7-3).

Wed., Oct. 30 — First round

Tahanto at Narragansett, 5; Monty Tech at Tyngsborough, 5:15; Assabet at Oakmont, 6; North Brookfield at Littleton, 6; Nipmuc at Leicester, 7.

TBA — First round

Blackstone Valley at Uxbridge, TBA.

Fri., Nov. 1 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Sutton, 2:30; TBA at Hopedale, 2:30.

WEST DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Longmeadow (14-2-2); 2. Minnechaug (13-4-1); 3. Agawam (8-8-2); 4. Amherst (13-3-2).

TBA — Semifinals

Agawam at Minnechaug, TBA; Amherst-Pelham at Longmeadow, TBA.

DIVISION 2 WEST

Seeds: 1. Sutton (15-1-2); 2. Hopedale (13-2-3); 3. Littleton (13-3-2); 4. Oakmont (9-4-3);

5. Narragansett (12-3-1); 6. Tyngsboro (12-3-3); 7. Uxbridge (10-4-4); 8. Leicester (11-2-3)

9. Nipmuc (8-6-4); 10. Blackstone Valley Tech (10-5-1); 11. Montachusett (10-3-5); 12. Tahanto (7-8-3); 13. Assabet (9-8-1); 14. North Brookfield (8-7-3)

TBA — Quarterfinals

Belchertown at South Hadley, TBA; Southwick-Tolland at Greenfield, TBA; Turners Falls at Smith Academy, TBA.

TBA — Semifinals

TBA at Frontier, TBA.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.