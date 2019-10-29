The MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament begins Thursday and eight teams enter with undefeated records — Danvers, Dartmouth, Hopkinton, Lynnfield, Minnechaug, Needham, O’Bryant, and Winchester. Lynnfield is the only one of the undefeateds that won a sectional title last season.

Defending Division 1 state champion Newton North is the only one of last season’s three state titles returning to the postseason. The 12-1 Tigers, who had their 28-match win streak end Monday night, are going for their third consecutive state championship.

In Division 2, Danvers and Lynnfield, both 20-0, could be on a collision course for the North final. Lynnfield is the top seed and Danvers in the No. 3 seed, with O’Bryant in at No. 2.