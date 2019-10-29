The MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament begins Thursday and eight teams enter with undefeated records — Danvers, Dartmouth, Hopkinton, Lynnfield, Minnechaug, Needham, O’Bryant, and Winchester. Lynnfield is the only one of the undefeateds that won a sectional title last season.
Defending Division 1 state champion Newton North is the only one of last season’s three state titles returning to the postseason. The 12-1 Tigers, who had their 28-match win streak end Monday night, are going for their third consecutive state championship.
In Division 2, Danvers and Lynnfield, both 20-0, could be on a collision course for the North final. Lynnfield is the top seed and Danvers in the No. 3 seed, with O’Bryant in at No. 2.
Rockland, the No. 1 seed in the South, Case, and Austin Prep are some of the teams to watch in Division 3.
MIAA tournament
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Winchester (21-0); 2. Haverhill (17-2); 3. Lawrence (16-2); 4. Masconomet (16-4); 5. Woburn (13-6); 6. North Andover (12-6); 7. Reading (13-7); 8. Marblehead (12-7); 9. Central Catholic (10-7); 10. Methuen (11-9); 11. Lexington (11-9); 12. Peabody (10-10)
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Central Catholic at Marblehead, 6; Lexington at North Andover, 6; Methuen at Reading, 6; Peabody at Woburn, 6.
Mon., Nov. 4 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Masconomet, 6; TBA at Winchester, 6; TBA at Lawrence, 6; TBA at Haverhill, 6.
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Dartmouth (20-0); 2. Barnstable (17-2); 3. Bishop Feehan (15-3); 4. Oliver Ames (16-4); 5. Brockton (15-5); 6. North Attleboro (13-5); 7. Durfee (13-7); 8. Hingham (13-8); 9. Plymouth North (11-7); 10. Whitman Hanson (12-8); 11. New Bedford (10-10); 12. Weymouth (10-10)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
New Bedford at North Attleborough, 6; Weymouth at Brockton, 6; Whitman-Hanson at Durfee, 6.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Plymouth North at Hingham, 6.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Barnstable, TBA; TBA at Dartmouth, TBA.
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL EAST
Seeds: 1. Newton North (12-1); 2. Quincy (18-2); 3. King Philip (16-4); 4. Boston Latin (12-6); 5. Latin Academy (13-7); 6. Revere (13-7); 7. Belmont (11-8); 8. Newton South (10-10); 9. Medford (7-11)
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Medford at Newton South, 6.
Mon., Nov. 4 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Newton North, TBA; Belmont at Quincy, TBA; Latin Academy at Boston Latin, TBA; Revere at King Philip, TBA.
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL WEST
Seeds: 1. Needham (18-0); 2. Hopkinton (18-0); 3. Algonquin (16-2); 4. Lincoln-Sudbury (16-2); 5. Concord-Carlisle (16-2); 6. Franklin (14-3); 7. Shrewsbury (16-4); 8. Natick (12-4); 9. Acton-Boxboro (14-5); 10. Shepherd Hill (12-8); 11. Doherty (12-8); 12. Westford Academy (10-8); 13. Wachusett (11-9)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Shepherd Hill at Shrewsbury, 4; Wachusett at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Westford at Concord-Carlisle, 6; Acton-Boxborough at Natick, 6:45.
Sat., Nov. 2 — First round
Doherty at Franklin, 2.
Mon., Nov. 4 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; TBA at Needham, 5; TBA at Algonquin, 5.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Lynnfield (20-0); 2. O’Bryant (18-0); 3. Danvers (20-0); 4. Lynn Classical (18-2); 5. Melrose (17-3); 6. Burlington (16-4); 7. Charlestown (14-4); 8. Tewksbury (13-4); 9. Greater Lawrence (15-5); 10. Bishop Fenwick (13-5); 11. East Boston (11-5); 12. Whittier Tech. (13-7); 13. English (9-5); 14. Newburyport (12-8); 15. Bedford (11-8); 16. North Reading (10-8); 17. Brighton (7-7); 18. Wayland (7-12)
Thu., Oct. 31 — Preliminary
Brighton at Bedford, 6; Wayland at Newburyport, 6.
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Greater Lawrence at Tewksbury, 3:45; East Boston at Burlington, 4:30; Whittier at Melrose, 6.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
North Reading at Danvers, 5; Bishop Fenwick at Charlestown, 5:30.
Sat., Nov. 2 — First round
TBA at OBryant, 4; Boston English at Lynn Classical, 4:30; TBA at Lynnfield, 6.
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Dennis Yarmouth (18-2); 2. Cardinal Spellman (17-3); 3. Duxbury (17-3); 4. Old Rochester (14-4); 5. Apponequet (14-4); 6. Falmouth (12-6); 7. Greater New Bedford (13-7); 8. Plymouth South (11-7); 9. Milton (11-7); 10. Bishop Stang (9-7); 11. Norwell (8-8)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Milton at Plymouth South, 6.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Bishop Stang at Greater New Bedford, 6.
TBA — First round
Norwell at Falmouth, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Dennis-Yarmouth, TBA; TBA at Duxbury, TBA; TBA at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; Apponequet at Old Rochester, TBA.
DIVISION 2 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Ashland (17-2); 2. Canton (17-3); 3. North Middlesex (16-3); 4. Westborough (13-3); 5. Nashoba (14-6); 6. Medfield (14-6); 7. Burncoat (14-7); 8. Medway (13-7); 9. Westwood (11-7) 10. Tantasqua (12-8); 11. Foxborough (11-9); 12. Holliston (9-9); 13. Milford (9-9)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Westwood at Medway, 4:30.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Foxborough at Medfield, 5; Holliston at Nashoba, 6; Milford at Westborough, 6; Tantasqua at Burncoat, 6.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Canton, TBA; TBA at Ashland, TBA; TBA at North Middlesex, TBA.
DIVISION 2 WEST
Seeds:
1. Minnechaug (18-0); 2. Longmeadow (13-5); 3. Amherst (14-4); 4. Westfield (14-6); 5. Chicopee (14-4); 6. Chicopee Comp (11-7); 7. Holyoke (17-1); 8. Ludlow (12-8); 9. Pittsfield (14-6); 10. West Springfield (9-9); 11. Central (14-6); 12. Putnam (15-5)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
West Springfield at Holyoke, 5; Pittsfield at Ludlow, 6; Putnam at Chicopee, 6:30; Springfield Central at Chicopee Comp, 6:30.
Tue., Nov. 5 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Westfield, 6:30; TBA at Amherst-Pelham, 6:30; TBA at Longmeadow, 6:30; TBA at Minnechaug, 6:30.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Mystic Valley (19-1); 2. Essex Tech. (17-3); 3. Burke (12-3); 4. Mount Alvernia (11-3); 5. Austin Prep. (15-5); 6. Greater Lowell (14-6); 7. Ipswich (12-6); 8. Lowell Catholic (13-7); 9. Winthrop (10-8); 10. Lynn Tech. (11-9); 11. Fellowship Christian (9-9); 12. Innovation Academy (9-9)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Fellowship Christian at Greater Lowell, 6; Innovation Academy at Austin Prep, 6; Lynn Tech at Ipswich, 6; Winthrop at Lowell Catholic, 6.
Mon., Nov. 4 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Burke, 6; TBA at Mystic Valley, 6; TBA at Mt. Alvernia, 6; TBA at Essex Tech, 6.
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Rockland (19-1); 2. Sacred Heart (18-2); 3. Southeastern (16-2); 4. Sturgis East (13-3); 5. Old Colony (16-4); 6. Case (13-5); 7. Holbrook (14-6); 8. Westport (12-6); 9. Calvary Chapel (8-5); 10. Bristol Plymouth (11-7); 11. South Shore (12-8); 12. Fairhaven (11-8); 13. Archbishop Williams (11-9); 14. St. John Paul (11-9); 15. Abington (11-9); 16. Atlantis (8-8); 17. Nantucket (8-8)
Thu., Oct. 31 — Preliminary
Nantucket at Atlantis Charter, 3:30.
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Archbishop Williams at Sturgis East, 5:30.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Abington at Sacred Heart, 4; South Shore at Case, 4; Calvary Christian at Westport, 6; Fairhaven at Old Colony, 6; St. John Paul at Southeastern, 6; Bristol-Plymouth at Holbrook, 7.
TBA — First round
TBA at Rockland, TBA.
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Advanced Math and Science (19-1); 2. Whitinsville Christian (18-2); 3. Nipmuc (16-4); 4. Hopedale (13-5); 5. Keefe Tech (14-6); 6. University Park (14-6); 7. Tri-County (11-7); 8. Millbury (12-8); 9. Douglas (12-8); 10. Mont Tech (12-8); 11. Blackstone Valley Tech (10-8); 12. Bethany Christian (10-8); 13. Oxford (10-10); 14. Maimonides (5-5); 15. Bellingham (9-12)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Bethany Christian at Keefe Tech, 4; Oxford at Hopedale, 4.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Blackstone Valley at University Park, 4; Maimonides at Nipmuc, 5; Monty Tech at Tri-County, 5; Bellingham at Whitinsville Christian, 6; Douglas at Millbury, 6.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Advanced Math and Science, TBA.
DIVISION 3 WEST
Seeds: 1. Lee (16-2); 2. Frontier (10-8); 3. Lenox (15-4); 4. Paulo Freire (8-2); 5. Mt. Greylock (13-6); 6. Turners Falls (13-7); 7. Easthampton (12-6); 8. South Hadley (12-6); 9. Mahar (13-7); 10. Wahconah (10-8); 11. Southwick (14-6); 12. Sabis (10-10); 13. Ware (12-8); 14. Pioneer Christian (10-10)
Thu., Oct. 31 — First round
Mahar at South Hadley, 6:30; Wahconah at Easthampton, 6:30.
Fri., Nov. 1 — First round
Pioneer Valley Christian at Lenox, 6; Sabis Charter at Mt. Greylock, 6:30; Southwick-Tolland at Turners Falls, 6:30; Ware at Paulo Freire, 6:30.
Mon., Nov. 4 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Frontier, 6:30; TBA at Lee, 6:30.
Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.