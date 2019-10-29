But, first, Giovino and the three other Grey Ghost seniors who were part of the team that went to double-overtime of the Division 1 state final when they were sophomores are intent on keeping their collective sights set on the here and now heading into their final tournament run together.

WESTFORD — Ally Giovino has already accomplished so much in a Westford Academy girls’ soccer uniform. Proudly wearing a Colgate University T-shirt at Monday’s practice, she is very much looking forward to all the possibilities for her next year when the Globe All-Scholastic and reigning Dual County League Most Valuable Player takes the pitch for the Raiders.

“Being a senior, it’s bittersweet,” Giovino said. “You are happy that you’ve got college, and your future, ahead of you. But you really want to focus on this year and try to see how far we can get. We’re excited.”

Brooke Ditcham, Bella Hillman , Sydney Jones, and Giovino are the backbone of a Grey Ghosts team that won the Division 1 North title in 2017 before losing to Wachusett in the state final. Last year, Westford lost to Brookline in the Division 1 North semifinals. This year, the Grey Ghost enter tournament play at 14-2-2 with a share of the DCL title.

Westford Academy head coach Katie Andjus leads here team through a drill at a recent practice. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“That was our goal, to win the DCL,” Giovino said. “We’re really happy that we reached it. But we want more.”

When the Grey Ghosts take the field in the postseason the eyes of the opposition will be squarely on Giovino. While she was able to enjoy some freedom to roam open during her freshman and sophomore seasons, she has been the intense focus of defenses with double teams and marks the past two years.

“She has really become such a presence in the league,” Westford coach Katie Andjus said. “It’s interesting because she still figures out a way to get goals.”

Giovino has 22 goals and 11 assists this season, and 101 points for her career. She reached the century plateau on Oct. 22 in spectacular fashion, scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over Concord-Carlisle.

“I saw the talent in her right when she was a freshman,” said Andjus, who was named head coach last season after serving as an assistant coach. “But she is not just talented. She is an awesome kid, an awesome athlete. She works hard. She is super supportive. She is one of the best teammates you can ask for. So it’s been nice to see her progression from being a freshman to being a leader on the field.”

Westford’s Ally Giovino works on her balance during a recent practice. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Andjus said she and Giovino have been working with some of the other forwards and midfielders to realize that the more attention defenses pay to Giovino, the more opportunities there will be for them to create their own scoring chances. Ditcham is a big threat in the midfield, while junior Dominique Paglia and sophomore Isabel Doherty have given Westford some scoring balance this fall.

“She’s going to get you the ball,” Andjus said. “It takes away two of their players if they are all over Ally, and we have to take advantage of that.”

Giovino has done her best to take advantage of every opportunity before her at Westford, and hopes to make this last tournament run the most memorable one yet.

“Going to the state finals is incredible,” Giovino said. “I want to work hard, and the team wants to work hard, to get back to that place, and hopefully bring home the state title this year.”

Corner kicks

■ Brookline handed Natick its first loss of the season — 1-0 on Thursday in Natick. Despite the loss, Natick clinched the Bay State Conference title on Monday with a win over Wellesley coupled with Brookline’s draw against Framingham.

■ Dover-Sherborn beat Dedham, 1-0, on Thursday to clinch the Tri-Valley League-Small Division title for the first time since 1990.

■ Bishop Stang is 10-6-1 overall and in second place in the Eastern Athletic Conference. Sophomore striker Lily Shields, the daughter of coach Robert Shields, has an EAC-leading 52 points (42 goals, 10 assists) for the Spartans this year.

“Lily benefits greatly from building all the way back through the middle,” said the elder Shields, in his fourth year coaching the Spartans. “Our back four is tremendous so our ability to counter on teams really sets up for Lily’s success. She can strike from distance and she’s very physical in the box.”

Ethan Nash also contributed to this report.