Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week:
■ Sydney Baldwin, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Warriors’ senior captain had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Wahconah on Saturday, then scored the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday.
■ Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The sophomore reached the 20-goal plateau for the season with two goals in a 5-0 win over Swampscott on Friday. The midfielder also scored a hat trick in an 8-0 victory against Gloucester.
■ Cassie Jones, Beverly — The senior scored a season-high four goals and added an assist in a 9-0 win over Gloucester on Friday. She added a goal in a 3-1 victory over Marblehead on Wednesday.
Advertisement
■ Rachel Souza, Andover — The senior scored with seven minutes left in the game to lift the Golden Warriors to a 1-0 win over North Andover on Thursday.
■ Francesca Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The junior forward scored two goals in the Shamrocks’ 9-2 win over Coyle & Cassidy on Thursday, then added all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Bishop Stang on Saturday.
Ethan Nash
Ethan Nash can be reached at ethan.nash@globe.com.