Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week:

■ Sydney Baldwin, Lincoln-Sudbury — The Warriors’ senior captain had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Wahconah on Saturday, then scored the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Cambridge on Tuesday.

■ Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The sophomore reached the 20-goal plateau for the season with two goals in a 5-0 win over Swampscott on Friday. The midfielder also scored a hat trick in an 8-0 victory against Gloucester.