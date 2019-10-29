Winchester shot a 313, beating Concord Carlisle by one stroke. Hingham was third at 318, and two-time defending champion Hopkinton was fourth at 319.

Lopez shot even-par 71 at Taconic Golf Club to beat Wayland’s Liam Gill by one stroke and help lead the Sachems to their first-ever MIAA state Division 2 championship.

WILLIAMSTOWN — Trevor Lopez and the Winchester golf team accomplished something Tuesday they had never done before.

“It feels good, it feels good,” said Lopez. “We cleaned the house here today.”

The Winchester junior made a birdie on the par-5 first hole, and made his turn at 1-under 34. He bogeyed the par-4 sixth, but turned around with a birdie on the par-4 seventh.

“It was nice to get under par at the beginning,” he said. “I stayed under par for quite some time. I had a couple of bogeys in there, but I wasn’t ever over par at any point today. I managed to stay even or 1-under for the whole entire day.”

The Sachems got a pair of top-10 performances from Lopez and from Owen Egan, who shot 3-over 74. Couple that with Nico Fortier’s 83 and Philip Sughrue’s 85, and Winchester was able to eke out its victory.

It’s the first state championship under the watch of coach Tom Walsh, who is in his 17th year at Winchester. The Sachems were third a year ago.

While singing the praises of the medalist, Walsh was quick to pass the praise around to everyone on his squad.

“You have to rely on the bottom of your lineup to carry you through in a couple of these. You have to get your No. 3 and 4 players to help out,” Walsh said.

“Clearly, with Owen shooting a 73 and Trevor at 71, it really just kind of made it much easier for us to take this title.”

