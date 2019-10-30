In the rematch against the Jets on Wednesday night, Burke used a relentless defensive effort to capture the Boston City League championship with a 2-0 win over top-seeded East Boston at rainy English High School.

Barros said from that day on, the Bulldogs needed hard work to prevent it from happening again.

Burke boys’ soccer coach Joao Barros acknowledged that his team was beat up during an early-season loss to East Boston.

“We came into the game knowing we needed to be close to perfect,” Barros said. “We practiced hard. We talked about being solid up front. Their midfield is really good and our game plan was to stop that. We spoke to the defenders, they needed to be solid.”

First-half goals from freshman Domingos Tavares and senior Khalid Abdi paved the way for the physical Bulldogs to control the game on the defensive front.

Burke (13-5-1) dominated on 50-50 balls and displayed excellent marking against an East Boston team that came into the match with a 72-5 goal differential in a 14-0 City League season.

East Boston's Roberto Tobar (left), and Burke's Khalid Abdi challenge for possession during Wednesday's game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After Tavares put the Bulldogs ahead in the fifth minute, Eastie took control for the bulk of the first half. However, Burke held up thanks to strong play from center back Adelcio Fontes and goalie Lourenco Pereira. The Bulldogs even got some help from the officials, who waved off an Eastie goal because of interference.

Late in the first half, Abdi dribbled through traffic and fired a strike for a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs never looked back, blanketing the Jets to prevent a comeback.

“This year we started off very bad, but we worked hard in practice every day for this,” said Fontes, who was named tournament MVP. “I’m very happy.”

Tavares, Abdi, and senior Abdoul Ndione joined the team after the 3-0 loss to Eastie in mid-September, and the Bulldogs did not lose a City League game from that point on.

Burke will look to use the momentum of Wednesday’s victory in the Division 4 North tournament, while the talented Jets (16-2) hope to rebound for a deep run in a loaded Division 1 North bracket.

“I respect East Boston,” said Barros. “Lorenzo DiBenedetto is one of the best coaches in Boston ever. I told the boys we can celebrate right now. But tomorrow, we’re back to work.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.