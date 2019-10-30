The Dragons (16-5) had appeared destined to add a second goal to their tally in the minutes leading up to Frattaroli’s score, and there was simply nothing O’Bryant (13-5-2) could do to stop the midfielder’s strike. Lia Carr, an eighth-grader, played the ball into Frattaroli, who was positioned just outside the box, and she took a touch to her right and curled it in with her favored right foot into the top left corner of the net.

Already holding a 1-0 advantage, the Latin Academy girls’ soccer team added an insurance goal in the first half off an outside-the-box strike from senior captain Elizabeth Frattaroli for a 2-0 lead it would hold through the final whistle, defeating O’Bryant on Wednesday afternoon at Boston English for its third City League title in a row.

“[Frattaroli] doesn’t have to get within 10 yards in order to get a shot off, she can take a shot from half, she’s got a lot of power behind her,” said Latin Academy coach Kara Stafford.

Frattaroli has been with the varsity team for five years, starting as a forward as an eighth-grader but eventually moving into central midfield. Frattaroli, who was named the player of the tournament, now boasts 94 career goals, but she isn’t focused on reaching 100.

“It’s been in the back of my mind since pretty much the beginning of the season, but I try not to let it influence my play,” she said. “I know if it did, I wouldn’t play as well.”

Wednesday’s game marked the fifth consecutive time the programs have met in the final, and the Tigers had a chance to take the lead in the opening seconds when Brenda Pulgarin slipped behind the defense with a clever run. Goalkeeper Fiona Mannion came up with the save, and the Dragons’ defense shut down any ensuing threats.

Freshman Majella Cremin scored the opening goal in the 18th minute off an assist from junior Sarah Battite, before Frattaroli doubled the lead in the 26th.

“I feel like just practicing and keeping our progress throughout the year has brought us to this point,” said Frattaroli. “Without everyone else on the team, this would have never happened.”

Seamus McAvoy can be reached at seamus.mcvoy@globe.com