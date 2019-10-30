WINCHESTER — Tenth-seeded Natick (11-5-2) upset No.7 seed Winchester (14-5), 1-0, in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 North field hockey tournament at Knowlton Stadium in Winchester on Wednesday evening.

“We’ve played a lot of non-league games that I think have helped us in a game like this,” said Natick head coach Ann Burnes. “It is not anything different for us. That was the plan: take control and let it go.”

Redhawk junior goalie Ella Gerrard registered her 14th shutout of the season. Gerrard only had to make four saves, but several came in big spots, including one save on a Sachems break away.