WINCHESTER — Tenth-seeded Natick (11-5-2) upset No.7 seed Winchester (14-5), 1-0, in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 North field hockey tournament at Knowlton Stadium in Winchester on Wednesday evening.
“We’ve played a lot of non-league games that I think have helped us in a game like this,” said Natick head coach Ann Burnes. “It is not anything different for us. That was the plan: take control and let it go.”
Redhawk junior goalie Ella Gerrard registered her 14th shutout of the season. Gerrard only had to make four saves, but several came in big spots, including one save on a Sachems break away.
“Defensively, I think they support each other really well,” Burnes said. “Having that diamond midfield seemed to really help today.”
Natick’s lone goal came 20:28 into the first half when a corner created an opportunity for a Brooklyn Lamb shot that was saved, but the rebound found its way to senior Zoe Sullivan, who buried the ball into the back of the net.
“[Sullivan] has played forward for us all season long,” Burnes said. “Every single offensive corner we rely on her stick, as well as everyone that is in there. She is used to that. She knows her role and I think she followed through on it.”
The Redhawks will face second-seeded Masconomet, who defeated Lowell, 5-0, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.