Regan, a sophomore middle hitter, slammed a backslide right to left across the court to give Medway an 8-7 lead , erasing a 7-1 deficit. Four points later, Medway completed an 11-0 run and went up 12-7, sparking the Mustangs to the 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 win over their Tri-Valley League rivals at Medway High School. The victory helped Medway avenge a 3-2 loss to Westwoodon Sept. 13.

The most important of Maggie Regan’s 15 kills for the Medway girls’ volleyball team came in the third set of the eighth-seeded Mustangs’ 3-0 victory over No. 9 Westwood on Thursday in a Division 2 Central first-round matchup.

Mustangs coach Gary Patch made three lineup changes prior to the match, moving sophomore middle Amy Johnston (eight kills) to outside hitter, senior outside hitter Erica Paille to right side hitter, and sophomore outside hitter Abby Lindstrom to middle.

WHO’S READY FOR FUN? Medway's Maggie Regan (left) fires up her teammates in Thursday’s Div. 2 Central matchup against Westwood. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

The changes worked for the Mustangs (15-7).

“It was cleaner. Our ball control was much better,” Patch said when comparing this match to the September meeting. “We have a weird tendency, sometimes, of giving up runs in the beginning, but . . . moving the rotation in the second set helped us a little bit.”

Junior Ashlyn Driscoll had eight kills and six aces for Medway and High Point University-bound setter Caitlin Nolan recorded 34 assists against Westwood (11-9).

Medway will play at fellow TVL foe Ashland (17-2), the top seed, in the Div. 2 Central quarterfinals on Monday at a time to be determined.

“With Ashland, we’re definitely going to have to bring it,” said Regan, mindful of Medway’s 3-0 loss to the Clockers on Sept. 25. “We definitely have to bring the same kind of energy tonight if we want to beat them.”

The Medway girls’ volleyball team celebrate its 3-0 win over Westwood. Next up: No. 1 seed Ashland. Barry Chin/Globe Stafff/Globe Staff

Division 2 North

Melrose 3, Whittier 0 — Coach Scott Celli earned his 400th career win in the Red Raiders’ 25-6, 25-10, 25-15 first-round victory.

Division 3 South

Nantucket 3, Atlantis Charter 0 — The Whalers (9-8) picked up the preliminary round win over the Tritons (8-9).

Archbishop Williams 3, Sturgis East 2 — The Bishop (12-9) stormed back from a two-set deficit to earn the 15-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-11 first-round win thanks to a 15-kill, five-ace performance from senior Jessica Knight. Senior Caroline Marcotte added 13 kills and 11 aces.

Field hockey

Division 2 North

Watertown 6, Tewksbury 0 — For the first time in a decade, the Watertown field hockey team didn’t open the playoffs as the defending Division 2 champion. It’s a different situation, sure, but the Raiders embarked on what they hoped was another a title run.

The top seed in the Division 2 North bracket, second-ranked Watertown blanked No. 16 seed Tewksbury, at Victory Field in Watertown.

“It’s always focusing game by game,” said senior Ally Kennedy, who tallied a first-half hat trick. “At the beginning of the game we were all intense. We wanted it.”

After falling to Dennis-Yarmouth in last year’s state semifinal, snapping a streak of nine straight state state titles, the Raiders (16-1) easily dispatched the Redmen (7-11) in damp conditions.

Kennedy scored the game’s first two goals, and co-captain Aurise Tattrie added two. Sophomore Elizabeth Loftus netted the final goal and had four assists.

Despite the one-sided victory, Watertown coach Eileen Donahue has more challenges for her team before hosting No. 9 seed Wayland in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

“We still have to get better out there, there’s always something to learn,” Donahue said. “We’ve got to move the ball around better.”

Lynnfield 7, Ipswich 2 — Junior Maddy Murphy fired in five goals as the Pioneers (13-4) cruised to the first-round win over the Tigers (9-8-2).

Boys’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 1, Winthrop 0 — The Cougars finished the regular season at 6-6-5 thanks to a second-half goal from John Palacio.

Hull 2, Sacred Heart 0 — Junior Luka Prestia scored the winner off an assist from senior Graham Whelan as the Pirates (4-11-3) finished their season unbeaten in their final four games (3-0-1).

Mashpee 7, Randolph 3 — Freshman Gabriel Pereira tied the school record with five goals and assisted on the team’s two other goals as the Falcons (5-12-2) rolled.

Girls’ soccer

Blue Hills 3, Norfolk Aggie 2 — Freshman Emily Lehane scored the winner in overtime (her second goal of the game) to cap off a comeback from a two-goal halftime deficit to give the Warriors (11-4-3) the first round win over the Rams (10-6-2)

Globe Correspondent Greg Levinsky reported from Watertown. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.