Coming off a Division 6 state title (the first in program history), Stoneham dropped its opener to Bishop Fenwick. In Week 4, the Spartans dropped a heartbreaker at Melrose, but handled their business the rest of the way to finish at 5-2 and earn the fourth seed in D6 North.

The regular season may not have started on the right foot for defending state champions North Andover and Stoneham, but after respective turnarounds, both teams are ready to contend in the upcoming state tournament.

“It’s a new year and we’re a different team, but we’ll approach [the playoffs] the same way,” said Stoneham coach Bob Almeida. “It’s all about laying it on the line each week and not saving anything.”

Defending D2 state champion North Andover enters the D2 North bracket as the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Westford on Friday at 6 p.m.

After starting the year 1-3, the Scarlet Knights have won four straight. Peter Radulski was called upon to move back to quarterback when Will Schimoeller suffered a leg injury in Week 3, and has yet to lose a game as a starter.

“When things are going well, anybody can be a great team,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski.

“But you really see what you have in the program when things aren’t going right. We found out which kids can put us in the right direction and be positive leaders, and we built off that.”

Senior back Freddy Gabin, who shared time with Darren Watson during last year’s Super Bowl run, leads the way. Now the unquestioned lead back, Gabin has replaced a personal chip on his shoulder with a collective chip on behalf of his team, which may have been written off by some after the slow start.

“It’s different now,” said Gabin. “We’re the underdog. Nobody really believed, and people lost faith in us. But it’s a long season, and it’s not about how we started, it’s more about how we finish.”

■ Barnstable at King Philip: It will be a physical battle for the Warriors as they begin their quest for a fourth consecutive D2 South title. That style should suit KP just fine. Pick: King Philip.

Newton North at Brockton: The Boxers picked up some momentum by edging rival New Bedford to end their season, while the Tigers back into the playoffs following losses to Natick and Milton. However, with Andrew Landry leading a dangerous passing attack, North could make things very interesting in the City of Champions. Pick: Brockton.

■ Scituate at Canton: It’s a rematch of the 2018 D5 South final, only this time, Canton is favored behind a lights-out defense that’s giving up just 4.9 points per game this season. Pick: Canton.

■ Lynn Classical at Winchester: The Sachems got off to their first 5-0 start since 1990 before dropping a close contest to Reading. Now they’ll look for their first playoff win in the new format. Pick: Winchester.

■ Marblehead at North Reading: After ending their season with a loss to rival Pentucket, the Hornets host a physical Magicians team that can pound the rock with back Tim Cronin. Pick: Marblehead.

■ Nantucket at Mashpee: While Mashpee handled Nantucket, 38-8, in Week 2, the Whalers have since returned key players from injury and won four straight. This game has been moved to Saturday (5:30 p.m.) due to inclement weather. Pick: Nantucket.

■ Lynn English at Tewksbury: With dual-threat QB Mathias Fowler leading the way, the Bulldogs are averaging 37.4 points per game, but that offense could get stuck in the mud when they travel to grassy Doucette Field Saturday. Pick: Tewksbury.

■ Beverly at Concord-Carlisle: The undefeated Patriots welcome a battle-tested Panthers squad that allowed just 13.4 points per game while playing a tough schedule in the Northeastern Conference. Pick: Beverly.

■ New Bedford at Wellesley: The Whalers look to bounce back from their loss to Brockton by winning a tough D2 South matchup at Wellesley. Pick: New Bedford.

■ Milton Academy at BB&N: After topping Governor’s Academy and Belmont Hill the past two weeks, undefeated Milton (6-0) faces another huge obstacle on Friday afternoon in their quest for an ISL-6 title. Pick: Milton Academy.

Nate Weitzer

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.