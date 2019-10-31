WATERTOWN — For the first time in a decade, the Watertown field hockey team didn’t open its playoff run as the defending Division 2 champion. It’s a different situation, sure, but the Raiders still embarked on what they hope is a title run with tenacity.

Seeded first in the Division 2 North bracket, Watertown blanked Tewksbury, the 16th and final seed in sectional action, 6-0, at Victory Field Thursday afternoon.

“It’s always focusing game by game,” said senior Alli Kennedy, who corralled a first-half hat trick. “At the beginning of the game we were all intense. We wanted it.”