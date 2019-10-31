WATERTOWN — For the first time in a decade, the Watertown field hockey team didn’t open its playoff run as the defending Division 2 champion. It’s a different situation, sure, but the Raiders still embarked on what they hope is a title run with tenacity.
Seeded first in the Division 2 North bracket, Watertown blanked Tewksbury, the 16th and final seed in sectional action, 6-0, at Victory Field Thursday afternoon.
“It’s always focusing game by game,” said senior Alli Kennedy, who corralled a first-half hat trick. “At the beginning of the game we were all intense. We wanted it.”
After falling to Dennis-Yarmouth in last year’s state semifinal, snapping a streak of nine straight state state titles, the Raiders (16-1) handled the Redmen (7-11) easily in damp conditions.
Kennedy scored the games first two goals, and co-captain Aurise Tattrie added two. Sophomore Elizabeth Loftus netted the final goal and had four assists.
Despite the one-sided victory, Watertown coach Eileen Donohue has more challenges for her team.
“We still have to get better out there, there’s always something to learn,” she said. “We’ve got to move the ball around better.”
Watertown will host ninth-seeded Wayland in a quarterfinal Saturday.
“We just have to get everyone intense,” Tattrie said, “And that starts in practice.”
