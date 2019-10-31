“It was an adverse moment,” said Bohane, who coached Canton from 1994-1998 before returning in 2011. “We couldn’t talk to the kids, and I credit them for their ability to figure things out.

Canton was in control of a 26-20 lead and his defense, which had just stopped the Warriors on four downs prior to the Bulldogs’ second turnover, was gassed. With no timeouts, Bohane wondered if they could hold up again, but the senior-laden group called all the right signals and made all the right adjustments for another four-down stop to preserve the win.

Canton coach Dave Bohane was acutely concerned after his team twice fumbled late in the fourth quarter of an early October game against Hockomock League rival Foxborough.

“Sometimes this season we’ve thought we were going to be in trouble, but the kids wave over [at the sidelines] that they’ve got it under control.”

Canton (7-0) rode the momentum of the Foxborough win to post consecutive shutouts over Milford (35-0) and at North Attleborough (18-0) in wrapping up a second consecutive Hockomock League Davenport title. The Bulldogs enter the Division 5 South tournament as the top seed, allowing just 4.9 points per game behind a defense that features 10 senior starters.

Last season, many of those defenders played a key role in leading Canton to its first league title since 1990, and its first trip to the sectional finals, where the Bulldogs fell to eventual state champion Scituate. Those seniors can look to avenge that loss when eighth-seeded Scituate (4-3) visits for a D5 South first-round matchup Friday night at 7.

Led by safety Kyle Fitzgerald, one of 25 seniors on the roster, the Bulldogs D is full of three-year starters who have forgeda tightly-knit bond over the past three seasons.

“It’s really just the will to win that we’ve worked up over the last three years,” said Fitzgerald, who also starred on Canton’s league championship basketball team last winter. “Close games in the past, we beat ourselves. But this year, the experience really helps. I have kids all around me who get the game and are used to playing it at the varsity level.

“That just helps us prepare, because there’s not a lot of looks we haven’t seen the last few years.”

As sophomores, Fitzgerald recalled sitting quietly with his teammates while coaches explained strategy throughout film sessions. Now there is far more player involvement in sessions led by third-year defensive coordinator Jeff Eckler, a 17-year assistant.

On game day, that collaboration has paid off with improved preparation, a factor made even more critical now that coaches only have three timeouts per half under national federation rules.

“Things happen during a game and we can’t get to them in time,” said Bohane. “The beauty of these guys is their high football IQ. They can figure things out before we call a timeout, and make an adjustment. They all have a real good feel for the game and have been playing together almost their whole lives.”

Fitzgerald anchors the secondary along with safety David Allen, and corners Gersom Rivera and Jace Emma.

Up front, Canton runs a 3-4 defense with the lone junior starter, Matt Connolly (6-foot-2, 270 pounds), flanking wide opposite 6-4, 275-pound Brown commit Jack Connolly (no relation), while Nnamdi Onyemelukwe (6-2, 310) fills the middle at nose guard.

But the key to a Bulldogs defense that has posted four shutouts this year is a talented corps of senior linebackers.

Senior captain James Murphy is the anchor, with classmates Robbie Gallery, Owen Lehane, and Lucas Ragusa serving as versatile pieces in the 3-4 formation.

“They’re all physical, fast, and check all the boxes as far as things you look for from a linebacker,” said Bohane. “The defense is designed around putting those guys in position to succeed and that’s the strength of our team. With defense, you always want to share the credit.”

The top seed in Division 2 South, Natick (7-0) can also share credit throughout a balanced defense that has yielded just 9.3 points per game this season.

Many of the Natick’s seven senior starters gained on-field experience as sophomores and juniors, and a commitment to preparing off the field has helped this unit adapt and dominate throughout a challenging schedule.

“We have talent, definitely, but not one superstar. It’s a team approach,” said 10th-year coach Mark Mortarelli. “These guys are really cerebral. They come in, watch extra film, and they really understand the tendencies of what offenses do.

“Football means a lot to them and when you have a hard-working group like that it makes the job much easier.”

Prior to most school days in the fall, Natick’s defenders meet with defensive coordinator Nick DiAntonio for what amounts to two or three extra hours of film study per week.

But for senior free safety Felix Ferrucci, dedicating extra time is a small price to pay when you have lofty goals.

“The motivation is always trying to get to the Super Bowl,” said Ferrucci. “We meet every day and put in the hard work, because you never know how long you’re going to be playing. So we make every rep and every practice feel like the last one.”

Ferrucci calls the signals for a secondary that adjusted well against pass-heavy teams such as Brockton and Newton North, effectively containing North quarterback Andrew Landry when he came into their Bay State showdown leading D1 with 18 touchdown passes.

Against more balanced teams, junior linebacker Jake Dunlap takes the lead, while senior linebacker Terrance Cherry and two-way standout lineman Josh Atwood (6-3, 310) provide a physical presence at the line of scrimmage.

(Tweet 2 of 2) ... and here’s Natick senior Terrance Cherry then stopping Wellesley QB Matt Maiona on a 2-point conversion attempt to seal the 14-13 victory for @Natickfootball over @raider_FB in a wild finish @NatickAthletics @MetroWestSports pic.twitter.com/HudVPVSmLd — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) October 4, 2019

In Natick’s closest call of the season on Oct. 4, Cherry’s attention to detail paid huge dividends; he diagnosed a play call from rival Wellesley and stopped quarterback Matt Maiona on a pivotal two-point conversion attempt to preserve a 14-13 victory.

“It was one of [Wellesley’s] best plays and their best player was running it,” recalled Mortarelli. “We watched a lot of film on their tendencies, and Terrance was familiar with it, so he felt confident enough to make a play.”

Natick opens play in the ultra-competitive D2 South bracket with a tough first-round matchup against Bridgewater-Raynham (3-4) Friday at 4 p.m.

If they get past the Trojans, the Redhawks could face a rematch with fourth-seeded Wellesley (6-1), or a tough draw against fifth-seeded New Bedford (6-1), while three-time defending sectional champion King Philip (6-1), the No. 3 seed, and Hockomock powerhouse Mansfield (6-1), the No. 2 seed, lurk on the other side of the bracket.

In order to keep his defense prepared for any scenario, Mortarelli plans to keep challenging his experienced group at every opportunity.

“We throw a lot at [the defense] during the week,” Mortarelli said. “We want them to see different formations, think on their toes, and be uncomfortable, so that during the game it comes as second nature.”

“Sometimes you try to change on the fly [in games] and kids can’t handle it, but these guys can. Unfortunately we’re in a very difficult bracket . . . and sometimes you might need a Plan B.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.