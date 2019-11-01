In the extra session, the Golden Warriors applied pressure in front of the net, creating traffic and enabling Hanna Medwar to net her second goal of the game, lifting sixth seed Andover to a 2-1 win at No. 3 Lexington.

And that aggression, and pluck, paid off with a riveting overtime win.

From start to finish, the Andover field hockey team was scrappy in Friday’s Division 1 North quarterfinal.

“My team’s been playing really well together, and I feel like we’re really clicking,” said Medwar. “We work well under pressure. It was just a great feeling.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve been pretty successful so far.”



Advertisement

Andover (14-2-4) will face 10th-seeded Natick in a semifinal Monday at Reading High.

“A lot of our kids are three-sport athletes, who just do the best they can to bump the ball and get to the ball as quickly as they can,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone.

“My assistant coaches were doing an outstanding a great job subbing the forward line, so they weren’t getting super tired . . . They’re nuts, so they will keep going.”

Entering the match, Lexington (16-2-2) had overtime experience after defeating Arlington in extra time in the first round, but Andover’s youth — just five seniors on the roster — allowed the visitors to not let the moment overwhelm them.

“I don’t think there were enough seniors on that field to feel that sense of loss if they lost,” said Noone. “They don’t know enough. They are going to just keep going and plug away.”

Lexington created numerous offensive opportunities. The Minutemen outshot Andover, 19-8, but Golden Warriors junior goalie Paige Gillette (18 saves) rose to the challenge.

“We have two outstanding goalies,” Noone said. “Paige Gillette, who played today did a phenomenal job, hanging in on those little scrappy ones that turn into goals for most teams. She can handle all of that. I think her athleticism puts our defense, maybe, in a little more of a mind-set that if it gets by them they’re okay. They have a chance.”

Advertisement

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 3, North Andover 2 — Senior Shannon Walsh netted the OT winner for the 12th-seeded Lions (12-5-3), who will face top seed Acton-Boxborough Monday at 8 p.m.

Division 2 South

Dover-Sherborn 6, Falmouth 0 — Caity O'Connell and Payton Ahola (two goals each) and Merritt Sullivan (goal, 3 assists) helped the third seed Raiders (16-1-2) roll in the first round.

Hanover 3, Apponequet 1 — Seniors Julia Dunderdale and Lauren Reynolds tallied first-half goals to help the No. 16 Indians (12-3-2) advance into the quarterfinals against Dover-Sherborn on Sunday.

Non-tournament games

Governor’s Academy 4, Milton Academy 1 — Senior Reanne Burgess score the go-ahead goal in the second half to spark the Govs (9-6), who have won three of their last four games.

Tabor 4, St. Mark’s 0 — Junior Ashley Clarke had two goals for the Seawolves (14-2).

Boys’ soccer

Middlesex 2, Roxbury Latin 1 — Andrew Parker’s 29th-minute strike proved to be the winner for the Zebras (9-5-2). Kwabena Kwakwa assisted on both Middlesex goals.

Milton Academy 7, Governor’s Academy 0 — Aidan Farwell had two goals and two assists for the Mustangs (11-2-3) while Zac Sardi-Santos scored twice.

Girls’ soccer

Dexter Southfield 3, Marianapolis 1 — Sophomore Mallory Lucas scored two goals for Dexter Southfield (13-3).

Advertisement

Girls’ volleyball

Division 1 Central/West

Concord-Carlisle 3, Westford 0 — The Patriots (17-2) took the first step to the sectional final with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 first-round win over Westford Academy behind Maddie Koenig (12 kills), Corinne Herr (seven), and Jamie Drew (seven).

The Patriots face fourth seed Lincoln-Sudbury in Monday’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

Division 1 North

Woburn 3, Peabody 0 — Senior Brooklyn Manna (8 kills, 2 blocks) led the Tanners (13-6) to the first-round win. Woburnplays Masconomet in a quarterfinal on Monday.

Division 3 South

Case 3, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Senior Amber Arruda recorded six kills — including the 500th of her career — and senior Mickey White had 10 kills to lead the Cardinals (14-7) to the first-round win.

Fairhaven 3, Old Colony 0 — Rylee Botelho (8 aces, 20 assists), Ali Stuessi (8 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs), and Sarah DeSousa (6 digs, 6 aces, 8 kills) led the 12th seed Blue Devils (12-8) to a first round upset over the fifth seed Cougars (16-5). Fairhaven will host 13th seed Archbishop Williams on Tuesday.

Globe correspondent Jenna Ciccotelli contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or e-mail hssports@globe.com.