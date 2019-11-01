Follow along here for live updates from tonight’s games. Click here to refresh this page.

The MIAA playoffs start tonight, with first round games and consolation bracket play getting underway.

In his first field goal attempt of the season, senior Matty Joyce completed a 16-yarder to lift the St. Sebastian’s over Belmont Hill, 17-16, as time expired.

“We knew that any time we needed him, he’d be ready to go,” said St. Sebastian’s coach Dan Burke. “I saw he was calm, cool, and collected on the sideline, so I knew he would put it through the uprights. And he nailed it.”

Dante is doing it

Dante Vasquez (17 carries, 177 yards) has five touchdowns and two two-point conversions at the half as Rockland is rolling over Greater New Bedford, 37-0, in D6 South quarterfinal play.

Welcome back, Ryan Halliday

From correspondent Jake Levin: Senior Ryan Halliday, who injured his thumb during an Oct. 4 contest with Mansfield, capped off a 15-play drive for King Philip with a two-yard touchdown in his first game back to put the Warriors up, 7-0, over Barnstable in D2 South quarterfinal play.

King Philip’s first drive of the game is a 15-play set that took 9 minutes, 10 seconds. Ryan Halliday - in his first game back from injury - caps it off with a 2-yard score. Warriors lead Barnstable 7-0, 9:26 2Q @GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/4EK0xiNe00 — Jake Levin (@JakeLevin09) November 1, 2019

Early scores

Archbishop Williams 23, Millis 14

Brooks 40, Lawrence Academy 18

Dexter Southfield 42, Albany Academy 7

Governor’s Academy 35, Nobles 14

Milton Academy 42, BB&N 21

Middlesex 39, Rivers 8

St. Sebastian’s 17, Belmont Hill 16

Thayer 28, Groton 14

Ashland 21, East Bridgewater 13

Roxbury Latin 12, St. George’s 6

Tabor 25, St. Mark’s 8

Medway 61, Falmouth 53

Somerset Berkley 15, Hanover 12

Braintree 15, Quincy 14

Natick 28, Bridgewater-Raynham 7

Bristol-Plymouth 7, Fairhaven 6

West Bridgewater 34, Hull 0

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 14, Wachusett 7

Xaverian 28, Taunton 0

Walpole 34, Milford 19

Brockton 48, Newton North 14

Blackstone Valley 32, Assabet 26

Northbridge 21, Auburn 6

North Middlesex 20, Marlborough 14

Coyle & Cassidy 43, Pembroke 22

Tantasqua 21, Grafton 14

Medway beats Falmouth in 4OT

Drew Plunkett connected with Nick Sheehan for a 65-yard touchdown for Medway that tied Falmouth, 29-29, in the final minutes, and was the hero in a final fourth overtime period with the winning keeper as the Mustangs pulled out the 61-53 win.

FOOT: Medway leads 61-53 in the 4th OT pic.twitter.com/Q9W17gc4UN — Medway Athletics (@MedwayAthletics) November 1, 2019

White, LeClair give Catholic Memorial lead

Senior Shiloh White brought it 70 yards to the house for a touchdown on the opening play of Catholic Memorial’s D1 South quarterfinal game against Needham, then Darrius LeClair ran 56 yards to double the lead. The Knights lead, 14-0, midway through the first quarter.

Devin’s day

Senior Devin Georgantas had three touchdowns for West Bridgewater as the Wildcats mauled Hull, 34-0, in the D8 South quarterfinals. West Bridgewater will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Tri-County and Randolph in next week’s semifinals.

LaGuerre leading Brockton

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: In the first home playoff game for the Boxers in five years, Isaiah LaGuerre got them on the board early in the second quarter to break the scoreless deadlock with a 58-yard touchdown pass. Marcello Tenorio’s extra point was good for a 7-0 Brockton lead over newton North in the D1 South quarterfinals.

Ashland stays perfect in D6 South

Ashland quarterback Dom Cavanagh threw two third-quarter touchdowns to lead the Clockers in a comeback victory over East Bridgewater, 21-14. Ashland (8-0) awaits the winner of Rockland/Greater New Bedford.