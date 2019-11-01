Indeed, they did. The third-seeded Warriors made each of their first four offensive sets count, scoring touchdowns en route to a 34-6 win over sixth-seeded Barnstable at Mackatz Field in the first round of the Division 2 South playoffs.

WRENTHAM — Each of the King Philip football team’s first four possessions on Friday night lasted at least 4 minutes and 50 seconds, save for a kneeldown at the end of the first half.

King Philip (7-1) got a boost from the return of senior tailback Ryan Halliday, who missed the last three games with a thumb injury. Donning a green and gold cast — Warriors colors — over his left hand, Halliday racked up 102 yards rushing on 19 carries against Barnstable (5-3). He also started at linebacker.

Advertisement

Halliday, a senior captain, had 10 carries on the team’s first possession, a 15-play, 82-yard masterpiece that ate up 9:10 of game clock.

“It’s been tough not playing, but it’s great to return and get the win,” Halliday said.

After Halliday’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:16 to go in the second quarter put the Warriors ahead for the duration, KP’s defense forced a three-and-out. Warriors quarterback Robbie Jarest connected with receiver Drew Danson for a 9-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal with 2:04 left in the first half to increase the KP lead to 13-0.

Jarest completed 11 of 14 passes for 150 yards, in addition to amassing 60 yards on the ground. He had a 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that made it 34-6.

“He’s a playmaker,” Lee said. He’s very smooth, very calm, and very comfortable with who he is and what he can do.”

Sophomore Nick Viscusi returned Barnstable’s second-half opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown to give King Philip a 19-0 lead. The Red Raiders responded with their only points, a 36-yard touchdown run for quarterback Nick Wilson.

Advertisement

Halliday’s second rushing touchdown — coupled with Jarest’s pass to Danson on the conversion — made it 27-6 in favor of the Warriors.

King Philip will face second-seeded Mansfield (7-1) in the sectional semifinals. The Warriors, who’ve won their sectional three seasons in a row, have knocked off the Hornets the past two postseasons.

Jake Levin can be reached at jakelevin477@gmail.com.