CANTON — When Scituate and Canton met in the Division 5 South sectional final last year, the Sailors defense shut down the Bulldogs. Bulldogs senior captain Kyle Fitzgerald and his teammates never forgot about that loss.

Appropriately, Fitzgerald rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and had a key third-quarter interception as the top-seeded Canton defeated eighth-seeded Scituate, 34-14 in the first round of the Division 5 South playoffs.

“This one felt a lot better than walking off that field in Scituate last year,” said Fitzgerald. “Last year we watched them go on to win the state championship, but this year we knew we had to take care of business.”

Fitzgerald’s key sequence in the third quarter was the momentum-shifter in a tight game. With Canton (8-0) clinging to a 7-0 lead and having just thrown an interception, Fitzgerald got possession back for the Bulldogs by picking off a deep pass over the middle.

On the ensuing play, the Canton senior ran up the gut for a 40-yard touchdown that took the wind out of Scituate’s sails.

“Such a momentum swing in that game,” said Scituate coach Herb Devine. “In the first half it was a tight ball game and if we hit on a couple of things earlier it would’ve been different but they wore us down.”

Fitzgerald added two more scores in the fourth quarter. His second touchdown came from 6 yards out to cap a short drive as he bowled over two defenders to find paydirt. He scored again on another one-play scoring drive, this time from 66 yards.

“He’s a guy that we lean on and he was really dialed in all week,” said Canton coach Dave Bohane. “In a certain way, he appreciates this big stage a little more. He was very excited to get going.”

The Sailors (4-4) found a rhythm late in the fourth quarter, straying from their run-heavy game plan into a passing offense. Scituate quarterback Matt Scibilio completed 12 of 34 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, both to classmate Nate Gould.

Sailors running back Will Sheskey finished with eight carries for 11 yards — a product of Canton loading the box.

“We planned on a lot of running to mix it up,” said Devine. “But as the game started, we were just not able to move their defensive tackles. They’re a tough defensive front to run on and we had to go to the air game.”

