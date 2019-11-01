The top team in the Globe’s final regular season rankings, Lincoln-Sudbury, finished the season with an enthralling 4-4 tie against DCL rival Concord-Carlisle and drew the No. 3 seed in D1 North. L-S opens the postseason hosting Cambridge on Tuesday. C-C drew the 9th seed in D2 North, and will visit Reading on Tuesday.

When the MIAA boys’ soccer tournament pairings were released Friday, Lynn English earned the top seed in Division 1 North as the only unbeaten in the bracket. At 14-0-2 and ranked 15th in the Globe’s Top 20, the Bulldogs drew a preliminary bye and will face either 16th seed Andover or No. 17 Haverhill at Manning Field on Tuesday.

Needham tops the D1 South bracket but awaits a tough test in the first round, taking on the Hingham-Barnstable winner. The Rockets haven’t lost since Sept. 28.

The defending D1 South champion, Wellesley, comes in as the 12th seed and will take on No. 5 seed Weymouth on Monday.

North Andover headlines D2 North after topping the Merrimack Valley Conference at 13-2-2 and not allowing a goal until Oct. 17. The Scarlet Knights begin their state title quest on Wednesday, hosting the winner of Billerica vs. Brighton.

For the third straight year, Nauset enters the D2 South tournament unbeaten. But the Warriors aren’t the only unbeaten team in the division; Milford is on the other side of the bracket.

Bedford earned the top seed in D3 North, winning the DCL Small and reeling off eight straight wins to close the regular season, a streak that started Oct. 3 against D1 power Lincoln-Sudbury. The Buccaneers will face the winner of Whittier vs. North Reading on Wednesday.

Burke is an intriguing team in the Division 4 tournament — the Bulldogs knocked off unbeaten East Boston in the City League final, and head into the D4 North tournament hosting Lynn Tech at Ceylon Park on Tuesday.

MIAA boys’ soccer tournament

DIVISION 1 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Lynn English (14-0-2); 2. East Boston (16-2-0); 3. Lincoln-Sudbury (13-1-2); 4. Medford (14-3-1); 5. Lexington (11-1-5); 6. Somerville (13-3-2); 7. Framingham (11-2-4); 8. St. John’s Prep (12-3-3); 9. Peabody (13-5-0); 10. Chelsea (11-3-4); 11. Acton-Boxborough (11-4-3); 12. Revere (11-5-2); 13. Chelmsford (9-3-6); 14. Cambridge (10-6-2); 15. Newton North (7-6-5) ; 16. Andover (8-7-3); 17. Haverhill (8-8-2); 18. Boston Latin (7-8-3).

Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Boston Latin at Newton North, 1; Haverhill at Andover, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Cambridge at Lincoln-Sudbury, 2; Chelsea at Framingham, 2; Peabody at St. John’s Prep, Danvers, 3; Chelmsford at Medford, 4; TBA at East Boston, 5; TBA vs. Lynn English at Manning Field, Lynn, 5; Acton-Boxborough at Somerville, 6; Revere at Lexington, 6.

DIVISION 2 NORTH

Seeds: 1. North Andover (13-2-2); 2. Lynn Classical (13-3-2); 3. Beverly (11-3-4); 4. Shawsheen (11-3-4); 5. Masconomet (12-4-3); 6. Winchester (10-3-5); 7. Belmont (10-4-2); 8. Reading (9-4-3); 9. Concord-Carlisle (8-3-5); 10. Arlington (9-5-3); 11. Latin Academy (9-6-2); 12. Central Catholic (10-8-0); 13. Wakefield (8-6-4); 14. Madison Park (7-6-1); 15. Marblehead (8-7-3); 16. Billerica (9-8-1); 17. Brighton (6-6-1); 18. Greater Lowell 8-8-2); 19. Charlestown (7-7-2).

Mon., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Brighton at Billerica, 2; Charlestown at Madison Park, Boston, 2; Greater Lowell at Marblehead, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Concord-Carlisle at Reading, 6:30.

Wed., Nov. 6 — First round

TBA at Beverly, 2; Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2; Wakefield at Shawsheen Tech, Billerica, 3; Latin Academy at Winchester, 4:30; TBA at North Andover, 5; TBA vs. Lynn Classical at Manning Field, Lynn, 6; Arlington at Belmont, 7:30.

DIVISION 3 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Bedford (14-1-1); 2. Northeast (12-3-2); 3. Watertown (12-4-2); 4. Pentucket (12-4-2); 5. Newburyport (11-3-4); 6. Dracut (12-8-0); 7. Gloucester (10-6-2); 8. Whittier (10-7-1); 9. North Reading (10-7-1); 10. Lynnfield (9-8-1); 11. Melrose (7-6-5); 12. O’Bryant (7-7-2); 13. Wayland (6-7-5); 14. Weston (4-10-4); 15. Saugus (5-13-0).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Saugus at Northeast, Wakefield, 2; Wayland at Pentucket High School, 2; North Reading at Whittier, Haverhill, 5; O'Bryant at Newburyport, 5; Melrose vs. Dracut at UMass-Lowell, 7; Weston at Watertown, 7.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Lynnfield at Gloucester, 6.

Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals

TBA vs. Bedford at Bedford High School, Bedford, 2:30.

DIVISION 4 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Salem Academy (6-1-1); 2. Manchester (12-2-4); 3. Essex Tech (12-3-3); 4. Mystic Valley (13-4-1); 5. Burke (13-5-1); 6. New Mission (9-3-3); 7. Bishop Fenwick (11-4-4); 8. Rockport (9-4-5); 9. Matignon (9-5-2); 10. Georgetown (8-7-3); 11. Austin Prep (8-7-4); 12. Lynn Tech (7-7-4); 13. Arlington Catholic (6-6-5); 14. Lowell Catholic (5-6-7); 15. Stoneham (6-12-0).

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Stoneham at Manchester Essex, 3; Austin Prep vs. New Mission at Boston English, 4; Lynn Tech vs. Burke at Ceylon Field, Dorchester, 4; Arlington Catholic at Mystic Valley, Malden, 4:30; Georgetown at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody, 5; Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech, Danvers, 6; Matignon at Rockport, 6.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

TBA vs. Salem Academy at Bertram Field, Salem, 5:30.

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Needham (13-3-3); 2. Xaverian (11-3-4); 3. Brockton (13-5-0); 4. Silver Lake (12-5-0); 5. Weymouth (11-4-3); 6. Natick (8-2-6); 7. New Bedford (10-4-4); 8. Barnstable (10-4-4); 9. Hingham (10-4-5); 10. King Philip (8-4-6); 11. Franklin (8-6-4); 12. Wellesley (8-6-4); 13. Marshfield (8-8-2); 14. Braintree (9-9-2); 15. BC High (6-8-4).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Franklin at Natick, 2; King Philip at New Bedford, New Bedford, 2; Wellesley at Weymouth, 2; BC High at Xaverian, 5; Marshfield at Silver Lake High School, Kingston, 6.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Hingham at Barnstable, 4; Brockton at Brockton, 6.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA at Needham, TBA.

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Nauset (16-0-2); 2. Milford (14-0-2); 3. Diman (12-4-2); 4. Oliver Ames (13-3-0); 5. Somerset Berkley (10-3-3); 6. Bishop Feehan (11-4-3); 7. Dartmouth (10-4-2); 8. Duxbury (8-4-4); 9. Pembroke (10-6-2); 10. Medfield (8-4-6); 11. Whitman-Hanson (10-7-2); 12. North Attleborough (8-6-4); 13. Greater New Bedford (9-7-2); 14. Hopkinton (7-7-4); 15. Catholic Memorial (6-10-2) ; 16. Walpole (4-10-3).

Sun., Nov. 3 — First round

Greater New Bedford vs. Oliver Ames at Oliver Ames, Easton, 2:30.

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Hopkinton at Diman, Fall River, 2; Medfield at Dartmouth, 2; North Attleborough at Somerset, 2; Whitman-Hanson at Bishop Feehan, Attleboro, 2; Pembroke at Duxbury, 4; Catholic Memorial at Milford, 5; Walpole vs. Nauset at Nauset, 5:30.

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Norwell (16-0-2); 2. Scituate (15-0-4); 3. Medway (15-2-1); 4. Norton (14-1-3); 5. Case (12-1-3); 6. Blue Hills 15-3-0); 7. Holliston (11-2-3); 8. Rockland (12-3-3); 9. Apponequet (10-3-2); 10. Archbishop Williams (13-7-0); 11. Randolph (11-6-1); 12. Dedham (10-6-3); 13. Bishop Stang (7-5-0); 14. Fairhaven (8-6-4); 15. Dover-Sherborn (8-7-3); 16. Seekonk (5-6-7); 17. Martha’s Vineyard (6-8-3); 18. Plymouth South (6-10-2).

Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Martha’s Vineyard at Seekonk, 1; Plymouth South at Dover Sherborn, 2:30.

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Fairhaven at Medway, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Scituate, 2; Apponequet at Rockland, 2; Archbishop Williams at Hollison, 2; Bishop Stang at Norton, 2; Randolph at Blue Hills RVT, Canton, 2; Dedham at Case, 3:45.

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. West Bridgewater (16-2-1); 2. Cohasset (12-1-5); 3. Carver (12-4-0); 4. Atlantic Charter (10-3-5); 5. Sturgis East (10-4-2); 6. Sturgis West (10-4-2); 7. Westport (10-5-3); 8. Cape Cod Reg. (10-6-2); 9. Sacred Heart (8-6-4); 10. South Shore Voc-Tech (9-7-2); 11. South Shore Christian (10-8-2); 12. Bishop Connolly (8-7-1); 13. Cape Cod Academy (7-6-3); 14. Rising Tide (8-8-2); 15. Monomoy (8-8-2); 16. Old Colony (9-9-0); 17. Nantucket (7-8-2); 18. Bourne (5-11-2); 19. Millis (3-15-0).

Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Bourne at Monomoy, Harwich, 2; Millis at Rising Tide Charter, 2; Nantucket at Old Colony Regional, Rochester, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

TBA at Cohasset, 2; TBA at West Bridgewater, 2; TBA at Carver, 2; Bishop Connolly vs. Sturgis East, 2; Sacred Heart at Cape Cod Tech, Harwich, 2; South Shore Christian at Sturgis Charter West, Hyannis, 2; South Shore Voc-Tech at Westport High, Westport, 2; Cape Cod Academy at Atlantis Charter, Fall River, 4.

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Saint John’s (14-1-3); 2. Algonquin (11-2-5); 3. Leominster (12-4-1); 4. Wachusett (10-4-4); 5. Shrewsbury (8-6-4); 6. Grafton (11-1-6); 7. Westborough (7-5-6); 8. Groton-Dunstable (10-6-2); 9. Tantasqua (13-5-0); 10. Worcester North (10-7-1); 11. Doherty (7-9-2).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Worcester North at Westborough, 2:30; Doherty vs. Grafton at Doherty Memorial, Worcester, 2:45; Tantasqua at Groton-Dunstable Regional High, Groton, 3.

Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals

TBA at St. John's, Shrewsbury, 3; Shrewsbury at Wachusett Regional, Holden, 3:30; TBA vs. at Algonquin, Northborough, 4; TBA atLeominster, 7.

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Nipmuc 10-4-4); 2. Blackstone Valley (12-3-1); 3. Auburn (11-1-6); 4. Tyngsboro (12-4-2); 5. Millbury (10-5-3); 6. Hudson (9-5-3); 7. Bartlett (10-4-4); 8. Quabbin 8-7-1); 9. Northbridge (8-8-2); 10. Assabet Valley (7-8-3); 11. Bay Path (10-6-2); 12. Montachusett (7-4-4).

Sun., Nov. 3 — First round

Northbridge at Quabbin High School, Barre, 3.

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Assabet at Bartlett High School, Webster, 2:15; Bay Path at Hudson, 2:30; Monty Tech vs. Millbury at Assabet Valley, Marlborough, 3.

Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals

TBA vs. Nipmuc at NEFC Field Complex, Mendon, 2:30; TBA at Blackstone Valley, Upton, 2:30; TBA at Tyngsborough, 4; TBA at Auburn, 4.

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Sutton (10-1-6); 2. Bromfield (12-1-4); 3. Hopedale (9-5-4); 4. Littleton (13-4-1); 5. Douglas (7-2-9); 6. Whitinsville Christian (9-5-4); 7. Keefe Tech (12-5-1); 8. Maynard (10-7-0); 9. South Lancaster (15-3-0); 10. Clinton (7-6-5); 11. Ayer-Shirley (11-6-1); 12. Quaboag (9-7-2) ; 13. University Park (5-8-3); 14. Parker Charter (9-7-2); 15. David Prouty (7-9-2); 16. Trivium (10-4-1); 17. Leicester (7-9-1); 18. West Boylston (10-7-1); 19. Sizer School (10-6-2).

Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

West Boylston at David Prouty, Spencer, 2; Sizer at Parker Charter, Devens, 2:30.

TBA — Preliminary

Leicester vs. Trivium at Trivium School, Lancaster, TBA.

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Quaboag at Douglas, 2; Clinton at Keefe Tech, Framingham, 2:30; Ayer Shirley at Whitinsville Christian, Whitinsville, 3; TBA at Littleton, 6; South Lancaster at Maynard, 6:30.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

TBA vs. Hopedale at NEFC Field Complex, Mendon, 2; TBA vs. Bromfield at Bromfield, Harvard, 3.

TBA — First round

TBA at Sutton, TBA.

DIVISION 1 WEST

Seeds: 1. Longmeadow (16-0-1); 2. Ludlow (11-4-3); 3. Amherst (10-3-4); 4. Agawam (12-5-1); 5. Chicopee (11-4-3); 6. East Longmeadow (9-6-3); 7. Springfield Central (13-4-1); 8. Pittsfield (7-8-3); 9. Chicopee Comp (7-5-4).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Chicopee Comprehensive vs. Pittsfield at Kirven Park, Pittsfield, 2.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

Springfield Central at Ludlow, 4; Chicopee at Agawam, 5; East Longmeadow at Amherst-Pelham, Amherst, 6.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA at Longmeadow, TBA.

DIVISION 3 WEST

Seeds: 1. Mt. Greylock (13-2-1); 2. Pope Francis (13-3-2); 3. Belchertown (8-4-6); 4. Wahconah (13-5-0); 5. Hampshire (8-4-4); 6. Mahar (13-2-3); 7. Southwick (9-6-3); 8. Easthampton (9-5-3); 9. South Hadley (9-5-4); 10. Sabis (11-3-4); 11. Athol (7-7-4); 12. Franklin Cty Tech (9-7-2).

Thu., Nov. 7 — First round

Athol at Mahar High School, Orange, 7.

TBA — First round

Franklin County Tech at Hampshire Regional, Westhampton, TBA; Sabis Charter at Southwick, TBA; South Hadley at Easthampton, TBA.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

TBA vs. Mt. Greylock at Mt. Greylock, Williamstown, 6.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA at Pope Francis, Springfield, TBA; TBA at Wahconah, Dalton, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA.

DIVISION 4 WEST

Seeds: 1. Mt. Everett (9-6-2); 2. Lenox (8-8-0); 3. Westfield Tech (16-1-1); 4. Gateway (10-7-1); 5. Monson (7-8-3); 6. Smith Academy (9-5-4); 7. Hopkins (6-10-2); 8. McCann Tech (11-6-1); 9. Mohawk (7-7-4); 10. Hampden Charter (9-7-2); 11. Smith Vocational (10-6-2).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Hampden Charter at Hopkins Academy, Hadley, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Smith Voc. at at Smith Vocational, Northampton, 2:30.

TBA — First round

Mohawk Trail at McCann Technical HS, North Adams, TBA.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

Monson at Gateway Regional, Huntington, 6.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA vs. Lenox at Lenox Memorial, Lenox, TBA; TBA vs. Mt. Everett at Mt. Everett, Sheffield, TBA; TBA vs. Westfield Tech at Westfield Tech, Westfield, TBA.