When the MIAA boys’ soccer tournament pairings were released Friday, Lynn English earned the top seed in Division 1 North as the only unbeaten in the bracket. At 14-0-2 and ranked 15th in the Globe’s Top 20, the Bulldogs drew a preliminary bye and will face either 16th seed Andover or No. 17 Haverhill at Manning Field on Tuesday.
The top team in the Globe’s final regular season rankings, Lincoln-Sudbury, finished the season with an enthralling 4-4 tie against DCL rival Concord-Carlisle and drew the No. 3 seed in D1 North. L-S opens the postseason hosting Cambridge on Tuesday. C-C drew the 9th seed in D2 North, and will visit Reading on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Needham tops the D1 South bracket but awaits a tough test in the first round, taking on the Hingham-Barnstable winner. The Rockets haven’t lost since Sept. 28.
The defending D1 South champion, Wellesley, comes in as the 12th seed and will take on No. 5 seed Weymouth on Monday.
North Andover headlines D2 North after topping the Merrimack Valley Conference at 13-2-2 and not allowing a goal until Oct. 17. The Scarlet Knights begin their state title quest on Wednesday, hosting the winner of Billerica vs. Brighton.
For the third straight year, Nauset enters the D2 South tournament unbeaten. But the Warriors aren’t the only unbeaten team in the division; Milford is on the other side of the bracket.
Bedford earned the top seed in D3 North, winning the DCL Small and reeling off eight straight wins to close the regular season, a streak that started Oct. 3 against D1 power Lincoln-Sudbury. The Buccaneers will face the winner of Whittier vs. North Reading on Wednesday.
Burke is an intriguing team in the Division 4 tournament — the Bulldogs knocked off unbeaten East Boston in the City League final, and head into the D4 North tournament hosting Lynn Tech at Ceylon Park on Tuesday.
Advertisement
MIAA boys’ soccer tournament
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Lynn English (14-0-2); 2. East Boston (16-2-0); 3. Lincoln-Sudbury (13-1-2); 4. Medford (14-3-1); 5. Lexington (11-1-5); 6. Somerville (13-3-2); 7. Framingham (11-2-4); 8. St. John’s Prep (12-3-3); 9. Peabody (13-5-0); 10. Chelsea (11-3-4); 11. Acton-Boxborough (11-4-3); 12. Revere (11-5-2); 13. Chelmsford (9-3-6); 14. Cambridge (10-6-2); 15. Newton North (7-6-5) ; 16. Andover (8-7-3); 17. Haverhill (8-8-2); 18. Boston Latin (7-8-3).
Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
Boston Latin at Newton North, 1; Haverhill at Andover, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Cambridge at Lincoln-Sudbury, 2; Chelsea at Framingham, 2; Peabody at St. John’s Prep, Danvers, 3; Chelmsford at Medford, 4; TBA at East Boston, 5; TBA vs. Lynn English at Manning Field, Lynn, 5; Acton-Boxborough at Somerville, 6; Revere at Lexington, 6.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Seeds: 1. North Andover (13-2-2); 2. Lynn Classical (13-3-2); 3. Beverly (11-3-4); 4. Shawsheen (11-3-4); 5. Masconomet (12-4-3); 6. Winchester (10-3-5); 7. Belmont (10-4-2); 8. Reading (9-4-3); 9. Concord-Carlisle (8-3-5); 10. Arlington (9-5-3); 11. Latin Academy (9-6-2); 12. Central Catholic (10-8-0); 13. Wakefield (8-6-4); 14. Madison Park (7-6-1); 15. Marblehead (8-7-3); 16. Billerica (9-8-1); 17. Brighton (6-6-1); 18. Greater Lowell 8-8-2); 19. Charlestown (7-7-2).
Mon., Nov. 4 — Preliminary
Brighton at Billerica, 2; Charlestown at Madison Park, Boston, 2; Greater Lowell at Marblehead, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Concord-Carlisle at Reading, 6:30.
Wed., Nov. 6 — First round
TBA at Beverly, 2; Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2; Wakefield at Shawsheen Tech, Billerica, 3; Latin Academy at Winchester, 4:30; TBA at North Andover, 5; TBA vs. Lynn Classical at Manning Field, Lynn, 6; Arlington at Belmont, 7:30.
Advertisement
DIVISION 3 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Bedford (14-1-1); 2. Northeast (12-3-2); 3. Watertown (12-4-2); 4. Pentucket (12-4-2); 5. Newburyport (11-3-4); 6. Dracut (12-8-0); 7. Gloucester (10-6-2); 8. Whittier (10-7-1); 9. North Reading (10-7-1); 10. Lynnfield (9-8-1); 11. Melrose (7-6-5); 12. O’Bryant (7-7-2); 13. Wayland (6-7-5); 14. Weston (4-10-4); 15. Saugus (5-13-0).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Saugus at Northeast, Wakefield, 2; Wayland at Pentucket High School, 2; North Reading at Whittier, Haverhill, 5; O'Bryant at Newburyport, 5; Melrose vs. Dracut at UMass-Lowell, 7; Weston at Watertown, 7.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Lynnfield at Gloucester, 6.
Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals
TBA vs. Bedford at Bedford High School, Bedford, 2:30.
DIVISION 4 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Salem Academy (6-1-1); 2. Manchester (12-2-4); 3. Essex Tech (12-3-3); 4. Mystic Valley (13-4-1); 5. Burke (13-5-1); 6. New Mission (9-3-3); 7. Bishop Fenwick (11-4-4); 8. Rockport (9-4-5); 9. Matignon (9-5-2); 10. Georgetown (8-7-3); 11. Austin Prep (8-7-4); 12. Lynn Tech (7-7-4); 13. Arlington Catholic (6-6-5); 14. Lowell Catholic (5-6-7); 15. Stoneham (6-12-0).
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Stoneham at Manchester Essex, 3; Austin Prep vs. New Mission at Boston English, 4; Lynn Tech vs. Burke at Ceylon Field, Dorchester, 4; Arlington Catholic at Mystic Valley, Malden, 4:30; Georgetown at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody, 5; Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech, Danvers, 6; Matignon at Rockport, 6.
Advertisement
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
TBA vs. Salem Academy at Bertram Field, Salem, 5:30.
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Needham (13-3-3); 2. Xaverian (11-3-4); 3. Brockton (13-5-0); 4. Silver Lake (12-5-0); 5. Weymouth (11-4-3); 6. Natick (8-2-6); 7. New Bedford (10-4-4); 8. Barnstable (10-4-4); 9. Hingham (10-4-5); 10. King Philip (8-4-6); 11. Franklin (8-6-4); 12. Wellesley (8-6-4); 13. Marshfield (8-8-2); 14. Braintree (9-9-2); 15. BC High (6-8-4).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Franklin at Natick, 2; King Philip at New Bedford, New Bedford, 2; Wellesley at Weymouth, 2; BC High at Xaverian, 5; Marshfield at Silver Lake High School, Kingston, 6.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Hingham at Barnstable, 4; Brockton at Brockton, 6.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Needham, TBA.
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Nauset (16-0-2); 2. Milford (14-0-2); 3. Diman (12-4-2); 4. Oliver Ames (13-3-0); 5. Somerset Berkley (10-3-3); 6. Bishop Feehan (11-4-3); 7. Dartmouth (10-4-2); 8. Duxbury (8-4-4); 9. Pembroke (10-6-2); 10. Medfield (8-4-6); 11. Whitman-Hanson (10-7-2); 12. North Attleborough (8-6-4); 13. Greater New Bedford (9-7-2); 14. Hopkinton (7-7-4); 15. Catholic Memorial (6-10-2) ; 16. Walpole (4-10-3).
Sun., Nov. 3 — First round
Greater New Bedford vs. Oliver Ames at Oliver Ames, Easton, 2:30.
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Hopkinton at Diman, Fall River, 2; Medfield at Dartmouth, 2; North Attleborough at Somerset, 2; Whitman-Hanson at Bishop Feehan, Attleboro, 2; Pembroke at Duxbury, 4; Catholic Memorial at Milford, 5; Walpole vs. Nauset at Nauset, 5:30.
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Advertisement
Seeds: 1. Norwell (16-0-2); 2. Scituate (15-0-4); 3. Medway (15-2-1); 4. Norton (14-1-3); 5. Case (12-1-3); 6. Blue Hills 15-3-0); 7. Holliston (11-2-3); 8. Rockland (12-3-3); 9. Apponequet (10-3-2); 10. Archbishop Williams (13-7-0); 11. Randolph (11-6-1); 12. Dedham (10-6-3); 13. Bishop Stang (7-5-0); 14. Fairhaven (8-6-4); 15. Dover-Sherborn (8-7-3); 16. Seekonk (5-6-7); 17. Martha’s Vineyard (6-8-3); 18. Plymouth South (6-10-2).
Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
Martha’s Vineyard at Seekonk, 1; Plymouth South at Dover Sherborn, 2:30.
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Fairhaven at Medway, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Scituate, 2; Apponequet at Rockland, 2; Archbishop Williams at Hollison, 2; Bishop Stang at Norton, 2; Randolph at Blue Hills RVT, Canton, 2; Dedham at Case, 3:45.
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. West Bridgewater (16-2-1); 2. Cohasset (12-1-5); 3. Carver (12-4-0); 4. Atlantic Charter (10-3-5); 5. Sturgis East (10-4-2); 6. Sturgis West (10-4-2); 7. Westport (10-5-3); 8. Cape Cod Reg. (10-6-2); 9. Sacred Heart (8-6-4); 10. South Shore Voc-Tech (9-7-2); 11. South Shore Christian (10-8-2); 12. Bishop Connolly (8-7-1); 13. Cape Cod Academy (7-6-3); 14. Rising Tide (8-8-2); 15. Monomoy (8-8-2); 16. Old Colony (9-9-0); 17. Nantucket (7-8-2); 18. Bourne (5-11-2); 19. Millis (3-15-0).
Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
Bourne at Monomoy, Harwich, 2; Millis at Rising Tide Charter, 2; Nantucket at Old Colony Regional, Rochester, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
TBA at Cohasset, 2; TBA at West Bridgewater, 2; TBA at Carver, 2; Bishop Connolly vs. Sturgis East, 2; Sacred Heart at Cape Cod Tech, Harwich, 2; South Shore Christian at Sturgis Charter West, Hyannis, 2; South Shore Voc-Tech at Westport High, Westport, 2; Cape Cod Academy at Atlantis Charter, Fall River, 4.
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Saint John’s (14-1-3); 2. Algonquin (11-2-5); 3. Leominster (12-4-1); 4. Wachusett (10-4-4); 5. Shrewsbury (8-6-4); 6. Grafton (11-1-6); 7. Westborough (7-5-6); 8. Groton-Dunstable (10-6-2); 9. Tantasqua (13-5-0); 10. Worcester North (10-7-1); 11. Doherty (7-9-2).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Worcester North at Westborough, 2:30; Doherty vs. Grafton at Doherty Memorial, Worcester, 2:45; Tantasqua at Groton-Dunstable Regional High, Groton, 3.
Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals
TBA at St. John's, Shrewsbury, 3; Shrewsbury at Wachusett Regional, Holden, 3:30; TBA vs. at Algonquin, Northborough, 4; TBA atLeominster, 7.
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Nipmuc 10-4-4); 2. Blackstone Valley (12-3-1); 3. Auburn (11-1-6); 4. Tyngsboro (12-4-2); 5. Millbury (10-5-3); 6. Hudson (9-5-3); 7. Bartlett (10-4-4); 8. Quabbin 8-7-1); 9. Northbridge (8-8-2); 10. Assabet Valley (7-8-3); 11. Bay Path (10-6-2); 12. Montachusett (7-4-4).
Sun., Nov. 3 — First round
Northbridge at Quabbin High School, Barre, 3.
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Assabet at Bartlett High School, Webster, 2:15; Bay Path at Hudson, 2:30; Monty Tech vs. Millbury at Assabet Valley, Marlborough, 3.
Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals
TBA vs. Nipmuc at NEFC Field Complex, Mendon, 2:30; TBA at Blackstone Valley, Upton, 2:30; TBA at Tyngsborough, 4; TBA at Auburn, 4.
DIVISION 4 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Sutton (10-1-6); 2. Bromfield (12-1-4); 3. Hopedale (9-5-4); 4. Littleton (13-4-1); 5. Douglas (7-2-9); 6. Whitinsville Christian (9-5-4); 7. Keefe Tech (12-5-1); 8. Maynard (10-7-0); 9. South Lancaster (15-3-0); 10. Clinton (7-6-5); 11. Ayer-Shirley (11-6-1); 12. Quaboag (9-7-2) ; 13. University Park (5-8-3); 14. Parker Charter (9-7-2); 15. David Prouty (7-9-2); 16. Trivium (10-4-1); 17. Leicester (7-9-1); 18. West Boylston (10-7-1); 19. Sizer School (10-6-2).
Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
West Boylston at David Prouty, Spencer, 2; Sizer at Parker Charter, Devens, 2:30.
TBA — Preliminary
Leicester vs. Trivium at Trivium School, Lancaster, TBA.
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Quaboag at Douglas, 2; Clinton at Keefe Tech, Framingham, 2:30; Ayer Shirley at Whitinsville Christian, Whitinsville, 3; TBA at Littleton, 6; South Lancaster at Maynard, 6:30.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
TBA vs. Hopedale at NEFC Field Complex, Mendon, 2; TBA vs. Bromfield at Bromfield, Harvard, 3.
TBA — First round
TBA at Sutton, TBA.
DIVISION 1 WEST
Seeds: 1. Longmeadow (16-0-1); 2. Ludlow (11-4-3); 3. Amherst (10-3-4); 4. Agawam (12-5-1); 5. Chicopee (11-4-3); 6. East Longmeadow (9-6-3); 7. Springfield Central (13-4-1); 8. Pittsfield (7-8-3); 9. Chicopee Comp (7-5-4).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Chicopee Comprehensive vs. Pittsfield at Kirven Park, Pittsfield, 2.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
Springfield Central at Ludlow, 4; Chicopee at Agawam, 5; East Longmeadow at Amherst-Pelham, Amherst, 6.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Longmeadow, TBA.
DIVISION 3 WEST
Seeds: 1. Mt. Greylock (13-2-1); 2. Pope Francis (13-3-2); 3. Belchertown (8-4-6); 4. Wahconah (13-5-0); 5. Hampshire (8-4-4); 6. Mahar (13-2-3); 7. Southwick (9-6-3); 8. Easthampton (9-5-3); 9. South Hadley (9-5-4); 10. Sabis (11-3-4); 11. Athol (7-7-4); 12. Franklin Cty Tech (9-7-2).
Thu., Nov. 7 — First round
Athol at Mahar High School, Orange, 7.
TBA — First round
Franklin County Tech at Hampshire Regional, Westhampton, TBA; Sabis Charter at Southwick, TBA; South Hadley at Easthampton, TBA.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
TBA vs. Mt. Greylock at Mt. Greylock, Williamstown, 6.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Pope Francis, Springfield, TBA; TBA at Wahconah, Dalton, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA.
DIVISION 4 WEST
Seeds: 1. Mt. Everett (9-6-2); 2. Lenox (8-8-0); 3. Westfield Tech (16-1-1); 4. Gateway (10-7-1); 5. Monson (7-8-3); 6. Smith Academy (9-5-4); 7. Hopkins (6-10-2); 8. McCann Tech (11-6-1); 9. Mohawk (7-7-4); 10. Hampden Charter (9-7-2); 11. Smith Vocational (10-6-2).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Hampden Charter at Hopkins Academy, Hadley, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Smith Voc. at at Smith Vocational, Northampton, 2:30.
TBA — First round
Mohawk Trail at McCann Technical HS, North Adams, TBA.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
Monson at Gateway Regional, Huntington, 6.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA vs. Lenox at Lenox Memorial, Lenox, TBA; TBA vs. Mt. Everett at Mt. Everett, Sheffield, TBA; TBA vs. Westfield Tech at Westfield Tech, Westfield, TBA.