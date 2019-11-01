The MIAA girls’ soccer tournament begins with preliminary-round games on Sunday and first-round games on Monday, with Amesbury, Brookline, Hopkinton, Millis, Natick, Norwell, Swampscott, and Winchester all looking to defend their respective sectional titles from last fall.
In Division 1 North, Revere takes the top seed after a tremendous season winning the revamped Greater Boston League. Brookline and Westford could be on a collision course for a sectional semifinal rematch after the Warriors edged the Grey Ghosts a year ago. Andover, Central Catholic, and North Andover represent the Merrimack Valley Conference as top-eight seeds, while defending sectional finalist Lexington earned the No. 5 spot out of the Middlesex League.
The Division 1 South bracket is loaded, with King Philip earning the top seed after a perfect 18-0 regular season and 79-3 goal differential out of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex. Bishop Feehan is also unbeaten at No. 2, Patriot League Keenan Division champion Whitman-Hanson is No. 3 and Dual County League Large co-champion Newton South is No. 4. Defending state finalist Natick checks in at No. 6, with Bay State Conference Carey champion Weymouth at No. 7.
In Division 2 North, Northeastern Conference co-champions Danvers and Beverly are the top two seeds with defending Division 2 EMass champion Winchester and Arlington representing the Middlesex League in spots Nos. 3 and 4. A healthier Concord-Carlisle squad could be very dangerous at No. 8.
Old Rochester earned the top seed in Division 2 South at 20-0. Tri-Valley League champion Holliston is an unbeaten No. 2 seed, while Foxborough is the No. 4 seed out of the Hockomock Davenport after outscoring opponents 79-11 in the regular season.
In Division 3 North, Stoneham captured the top seed at 15-3 after going undefeated in the Middlesex League Freedom Division, while No. 2 Lynnfield emerged as the Cape Ann Kinney champion, No. 4 Latin Academy won the Boston City North, and No. 8 Bishop Fenwick edged No. 3 Austin Prep for the Catholic Central Large crown.
Patriot Fisher champion Hanover grabbed the No. 1 spot in Division 3 South ahead of Tri-Valley contender Dover-Sherborn at No. 2. Defending state champion Norwell checks in at No. 6 after winning the South Shore Sullivan Division.
In Division 4 North, Cape Ann Baker champion Amesbury will look to defend its sectional title as the No. 1 seed. Essex Tech earned the No. 4 seed after going undefeated in the Commonwealth Conference.
Sturgis West takes the top spot in Division 4 South as the Cape & Islands Lighthouse champion, with Mayflower Comprehensive champion Holbrook at No. 2, South Shore Tobin champion Hull at No. 3 and defending Division 4 state champion Millis at No. 5.
MIAA girls’ soccer tournament
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Revere (14-1-3); 2. Westford Academy (14-2-2); 3. Brookline (12-1-5); 4. Andover (12-3-3); 5. Lexington (11-4-3); 6. Central Catholic (10-4-3); 7. North Andover (10-5-3); 8. Acton-Boxborough (9-4-5); 9. Chelmsford (10-5-3); 10. Peabody (11-7-0); 11. Haverhill (9-7-1); 12. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-5-6).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Lincoln-Sudbury at Lexington, 2; Chelmsford at Acton-Boxborough, 3:30; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 4:15; Peabody at North Andover, 5.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Andover, 2; TBA vs. Westford at Trustees Field, Westford, 5; TBA vs. Brookline at Parsons Field, Brookline, 6; TBA vs. Revere at Della Russo Stadium, Revere, 6:30.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Danvers (15-1-2); 2. Beverly (15-2-1); 3. Winchester (14-1-3); 4. Arlington (12-2-4); 5. Billerica (12-4-2); 6. Wilmington (12-5-1); 7. Masconomet (11-4-4); 8. Concord-Carlisle (10-4-4); 9. Somerville (10-6-2); 10. Belmont (8-7-2); 11. Salem (9-8-1); 12. Tewksbury (6-6-6); 13. Woburn (9-9-0).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Belmont at Masconomet, 2; Salem at Wilmington, 4:30.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Tewksbury at Billerica, 2; Somerville at Concord-Carlisle, 3:30; Woburn at Arlington, 6.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Danvers, TBA; TBA at Beverly, 2; TBA at Winchester, 4:30.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Stoneham (15-3-0); 2. Lynnfield (13-2-3); 3. Austin Prep (13-2-3); 4. Latin Academy (16-5-0); 5. Northeast Regional (12-5-0); 6. O’Bryant (13-5-2); 7. Greater Lawrence (11-4-3); 8. Bishop Fenwick (11-5-2); 9. Saugus (12-6-0); 10. North Reading (9-3-6); 11. Wayland (9-4-3); 12. Whittier 10-6-1); 13. Swampscott (10-6-2); 14. Bedford (10-6-2); 15. Shawsheen (8-5-3); 16. Newburyport (9-6-3); 17. East Boston (10-7-1); 18. Pentucket (9-6-3); 19. Hamilton-Wenham (7-5-5).
Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
Hamilton-Wenham at Bedford, 11a; Pentucket at Shawsheen, 1; East Boston at Newburyport, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
TBA vs. Stoneham at Stoneham High School, Stoneham, 2; Wayland vs. O'Bryant at O'Bryant High School, Boston, 2; Whittier at Northeast, 2; North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 3; TBA at Lynnfield, 4; Swampscott vs. Latin Academy at White Stadium, Boston, 4; TBA at Austin Prep, 6; Saugus vs. Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody, 7.
DIVISION 4 NORTH
Seeds: 1. Amesbury (11-1-6); 2. Innovation Academy (13-5-0); 3. Manchester (9-3-5); 4. Essex Tech (12-6-0); 5. Madison Park (7-4-1); 6. St. Mary’s (10-6-2); 7. Lowell Catholic (9-5-4); 8. Mystic Valley (10-7-0); 9. Winthrop (10-8-0); 10. St. Joseph Prep (8-6-4).
Sun., Nov. 3 — First round
Mystic Valley at Winthrop, 3.
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Saint Joseph Prep vs. Lowell Catholic at Chelmsford High, TBA.
Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Innovation Academy, 2; St. Mary’s at Manchester Essex, 3; TBA at Amesbury, 4:15; Madison Park at Essex Tech, 6.
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. King Phillip (18-0-0); 2. Bishop Feehan (17-0-1); 3. Whitman Hanson (15-1-2); 4. Newton South (13-2-3); 5. Barnstable (11-2-2); 6. Natick (12-2-3); 7. Weymouth (13-3-4); 8. Oliver Ames (13-4-1); 9. Franklin (12-4-1); 10. Plymouth North (12-4-2); 11. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-4-3); 12. Needham (10-5-3); 13. Wellesley (8-5-3); 14. Braintree (8-7-3); 15. Marshfield (8-8-2); 16. Hingham (6-7-5).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Franklin at Oliver Ames, 2:30; Hingham at King Philip, 6.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Bridgewater-Raynham at Natick, 2; Marshfield at Bishop Feehan, 2; Plymouth North at Weymouth, 2; Wellesley at Newton South, 2; Braintree at Whitman-Hanson, 6; Needham at Barnstable, 6.
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Old Rochester (20-0-0); 2. Holliston (14-0-3); 3. Southeastern (12-2-0); 4. Foxborough (14-2-2); 5. Dartmouth (14-3-1); 6. Somerset Berkley (12-5-1); 7. Silver Lake (10-4-4); 8. Medway (10-5-3); 9. Milford (9-5-4); 10. Scituate (10-6-2); 11. Falmouth (8-5-5); 12. Dennis-Yarmouth (10-7-1); 13. Medfield (9-6-3); 14. Canton (10-8-0); 15. Apponequet (8-7-1); 16. Nauset (9-8-1); 17. Hopkinton (6-6-6); 18. Milton (2-15-1).
Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary
Milton at Apponequet, 3; Hopkinton at Nauset, 4.
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Scituate at Silver Lake, 4.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
TBA at Holliston, 2; TBA at Old Rochester, 2; Canton at Southeastern, 2; Dennis-Yarmouth at Dartmouth, 2; Falmouth at Somerset Berkley, 2; Milford at Medway, 2; Medfield at Foxborough, 2:30.
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Hanover (15-1-2); 2. Dover-Sherborn (14-2-2); 3. Ursuline (13-3-2); 4. Seekonk (15-5-0); 5. East Bridgewater (11-4-0); 6. Norwell (11-3-4); 7. Dighton-Rehoboth (13-5-0) ; 8. Dedham (13-5-2); 9. Bishop Stang (11-6-1); 10. Archbishop Williams (11-7-0); 11. Middleboro (9-6-1); 12. Fairhaven (10-7-2); 13. Cardinal Spellman (9-7-2); 14. Tri-County (6-5-7).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Archbishop Williams at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2; Cardinal Spellman at Seekonk, 2; Tri-County at Ursuline, 2; Fairhaven at East Bridgewater, 3:30.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Middleborough at Norwell, TBA; Bishop Stang at Dedham, 5.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Hanover, TBA
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
Seeds: 1. Sturgis West (15-0-0); 2. Holbrook (16-1-1); 3. Hull (14-3-1); 4. Rising Tide Charter (13-3-2); 5. Millis (12-4-4); 6. West Bridgewater (12-5-1); 7. Blue Hills (10-5-3); 8. Norfolk County (11-7-2); 9. Upper Cape Cod (8-6-4); 10. Mashpee (9-8-3); 11. Sacred Heart (8-8-2); 12. Cohasset (7-9-1); 13. Nantucket (5-12-1).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Cohasset at Millis, 2; Mashpee at Blue Hills, 2; Nantucket at Rising Tide Charter, 2; Sacred Heart at West Bridgewater, 2; Upper Cape at Norfolk Agricultural, 2.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Holbrook, TBA; TBA at Hull, TBA; TBA at Sturgis West, TBA.
DIVISION 1 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Algonquin (14-1-3); 2. Wachusett (12-4-2); 3. Westboro (11-4-3); 4. North Middlesex (8-3-7); 5. Grafton (9-3-6); 6. Nashoba (8-7-3); 7. Groton-Dunstable (6-4-8); 8. Tantasqua (8-7-3); 9. Fitchburg (9-6-1); 10. Doherty (7-11-0).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Fitchburg at Tantasqua, 3.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Doherty at Groton-Dunstable, 3.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
Nashoba at Westborough, 2:30; TBA at Wachusett, 3:30; TBA at Algonquin, 6; Grafton at North Middlesex, 6.
DIVISION 3 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Nipmuc (12-1-5); 2. Sutton High (14-3-1); 3. Holy Name Central Catholic (13-3-0); 4. Bromfield (12-2-2); 5. Quabbin (11-4-3); 6. Tyngsborough (14-2-2); 7. Blackstone Valley (11-4-3); 8. Leicester (9-5-3); 9. Auburn (7-8-3); 10. Littleton (9-4-5); 11. Bay Path (11-4-3); 12. Hudson (7-7-2); 13. Advanced Math & Science (10-8-0); 14. St. Peter-Marian (12-6-0); 15. Gardner (7-7-4).
Sun., Nov. 3 — First round
Hudson at Quabbin, 1.
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
St. Peter-Marian at Holy Name, 2:15; Advanced Math and Science at Bromfield, 2:30; Gardner at Sutton, 2:30; Bay Path at Tyngsborough, 5; Auburn at Leicester, 7.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Littleton at Blackstone Valley, 2:30.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Nipmuc, 2:30.
DIVISION 4 CENTRAL
Seeds: 1. Millbury (13-3-2); 2. Quaboag (13-3-2); 3. Douglas (12-3-3); 4. Uxbridge (10-4-4); 5. Tahanto (15-1-2); 6. Whitinsville Christian (11-5-2); 7. Parker Charter (12-5-1); 8. Oxford (9-7-2) ; 9. Notre Dame (Worcester) (9-6-3); 10. Maynard (7-9-2); 11. Ayer-Shirley (10-7-1); 12. North Brookfield (11-5-2).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Maynard at Parker Charter, 2; North Brookfield at Tahanto, 2; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Oxford, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Ayer Shirley at Whitinsville Christian, 2:30.
Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Quaboag, 2:25.
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
TBA at Millbury, TBA; TBA at Uxbridge, 2:30; TBA at Douglas, 7.
DIVISION 1 WEST
Seeds: 1. Minnechaug (16-1-0); 2. Westfield (14-2-2); 3. West Springfield (12-2-4); 4. Agawam (10-6-2); 5. Belchertown (9-8-1); 6. Springfield Central (9-5-4).
Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals
Springfield Central at West Springfield, 7; Belchertown at Agawam, 7:15.
TBA — Semifinals
TBA at Westfield, TBA; TBA at Minnechaug, TBA.
DIVISION 3 WEST
Seeds: 1. South Hadley (17-0-1); 2. Hampshire (11-3-2); 3. Mahar (15-1-2); 4. Wahconah (10-3-5); 5. Monson (12-4-2); 6. Mt. Greylock (12-4-2); 7. Monument Mtn (9-5-3); 8. Hoosac (7-4-7); 9. Palmer (11-4-3); 10. Greenfield (14-2-0); 11. Frontier (11-5-2); 12. Easthampton (8-7-3); 13. Pioneer (11-5-0); 14. Drury (6-10-2); 15. Putnam (7-5-6).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Easthampton at Monson, 2.
Tue., Nov. 5 — First round
Drury at Mahar High School, Orange, 5; Frontier at Mt. Greylock, Williamstown, 6.
TBA — First round
Greenfield at Monument Mountain, Great Barrington, TBA; Palmer at Hoosac Valley, Cheshire, TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional vs. Wahconah at Wahconah High School, Dalton, TBA; Putnam vs. Hampshire at Hampshire Regional, Westhampton, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA vs. South Hadley at South Hadley High, South Hadley, TBA.
DIVISION 4 WEST
Seeds: 1. Granby (12-4-2); 2. Gateway (12-2-2); 3. Lenox (8-8-1); 4. Ware (9-9-0); 5. Lee (9-7-2); 6. Smith Academy (9-7-2); 7. McCann Tech (12-2-4); 8. St. Mary’s (13-3-2); 9. Duggan (10-3-5); 10. Pathfinder (8-7-3); 11. Hampden Charter (7-6-5).
Mon., Nov. 4 — First round
Hampden Charter at Smith Academy, 4.
TBA — First round
Duggan Academy at St. Mary (Westfield), TBA; Pathfinder vs. McCann Tech at McCann Technical HS, North Adams, TBA.
TBA — Quarterfinals
TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at Gateway Regional, Huntington, TBA; TBA at Granby, TBA; Lee at Ware, TBA.
Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.