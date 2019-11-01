In Division 1 North, Revere takes the top seed after a tremendous season winning the revamped Greater Boston League. Brookline and Westford could be on a collision course for a sectional semifinal rematch after the Warriors edged the Grey Ghosts a year ago. Andover, Central Catholic, and North Andover represent the Merrimack Valley Conference as top-eight seeds, while defending sectional finalist Lexington earned the No. 5 spot out of the Middlesex League.

The MIAA girls’ soccer tournament begins with preliminary-round games on Sunday and first-round games on Monday, with Amesbury, Brookline, Hopkinton, Millis, Natick, Norwell, Swampscott, and Winchester all looking to defend their respective sectional titles from last fall.

The King Philip Regional girls’ soccer team finished the regular season with an 18-0-0 record.

Advertisement

The Division 1 South bracket is loaded, with King Philip earning the top seed after a perfect 18-0 regular season and 79-3 goal differential out of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex. Bishop Feehan is also unbeaten at No. 2, Patriot League Keenan Division champion Whitman-Hanson is No. 3 and Dual County League Large co-champion Newton South is No. 4. Defending state finalist Natick checks in at No. 6, with Bay State Conference Carey champion Weymouth at No. 7.

In Division 2 North, Northeastern Conference co-champions Danvers and Beverly are the top two seeds with defending Division 2 EMass champion Winchester and Arlington representing the Middlesex League in spots Nos. 3 and 4. A healthier Concord-Carlisle squad could be very dangerous at No. 8.

Old Rochester earned the top seed in Division 2 South at 20-0. Tri-Valley League champion Holliston is an unbeaten No. 2 seed, while Foxborough is the No. 4 seed out of the Hockomock Davenport after outscoring opponents 79-11 in the regular season.

In Division 3 North, Stoneham captured the top seed at 15-3 after going undefeated in the Middlesex League Freedom Division, while No. 2 Lynnfield emerged as the Cape Ann Kinney champion, No. 4 Latin Academy won the Boston City North, and No. 8 Bishop Fenwick edged No. 3 Austin Prep for the Catholic Central Large crown.

Advertisement

Patriot Fisher champion Hanover grabbed the No. 1 spot in Division 3 South ahead of Tri-Valley contender Dover-Sherborn at No. 2. Defending state champion Norwell checks in at No. 6 after winning the South Shore Sullivan Division.

In Division 4 North, Cape Ann Baker champion Amesbury will look to defend its sectional title as the No. 1 seed. Essex Tech earned the No. 4 seed after going undefeated in the Commonwealth Conference.

Sturgis West takes the top spot in Division 4 South as the Cape & Islands Lighthouse champion, with Mayflower Comprehensive champion Holbrook at No. 2, South Shore Tobin champion Hull at No. 3 and defending Division 4 state champion Millis at No. 5.

MIAA girls’ soccer tournament

DIVISION 1 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Revere (14-1-3); 2. Westford Academy (14-2-2); 3. Brookline (12-1-5); 4. Andover (12-3-3); 5. Lexington (11-4-3); 6. Central Catholic (10-4-3); 7. North Andover (10-5-3); 8. Acton-Boxborough (9-4-5); 9. Chelmsford (10-5-3); 10. Peabody (11-7-0); 11. Haverhill (9-7-1); 12. Lincoln-Sudbury (7-5-6).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Lincoln-Sudbury at Lexington, 2; Chelmsford at Acton-Boxborough, 3:30; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 4:15; Peabody at North Andover, 5.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Andover, 2; TBA vs. Westford at Trustees Field, Westford, 5; TBA vs. Brookline at Parsons Field, Brookline, 6; TBA vs. Revere at Della Russo Stadium, Revere, 6:30.

DIVISION 2 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Danvers (15-1-2); 2. Beverly (15-2-1); 3. Winchester (14-1-3); 4. Arlington (12-2-4); 5. Billerica (12-4-2); 6. Wilmington (12-5-1); 7. Masconomet (11-4-4); 8. Concord-Carlisle (10-4-4); 9. Somerville (10-6-2); 10. Belmont (8-7-2); 11. Salem (9-8-1); 12. Tewksbury (6-6-6); 13. Woburn (9-9-0).

Advertisement

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Belmont at Masconomet, 2; Salem at Wilmington, 4:30.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Tewksbury at Billerica, 2; Somerville at Concord-Carlisle, 3:30; Woburn at Arlington, 6.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Danvers, TBA; TBA at Beverly, 2; TBA at Winchester, 4:30.

DIVISION 3 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Stoneham (15-3-0); 2. Lynnfield (13-2-3); 3. Austin Prep (13-2-3); 4. Latin Academy (16-5-0); 5. Northeast Regional (12-5-0); 6. O’Bryant (13-5-2); 7. Greater Lawrence (11-4-3); 8. Bishop Fenwick (11-5-2); 9. Saugus (12-6-0); 10. North Reading (9-3-6); 11. Wayland (9-4-3); 12. Whittier 10-6-1); 13. Swampscott (10-6-2); 14. Bedford (10-6-2); 15. Shawsheen (8-5-3); 16. Newburyport (9-6-3); 17. East Boston (10-7-1); 18. Pentucket (9-6-3); 19. Hamilton-Wenham (7-5-5).

Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Hamilton-Wenham at Bedford, 11a; Pentucket at Shawsheen, 1; East Boston at Newburyport, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

TBA vs. Stoneham at Stoneham High School, Stoneham, 2; Wayland vs. O'Bryant at O'Bryant High School, Boston, 2; Whittier at Northeast, 2; North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 3; TBA at Lynnfield, 4; Swampscott vs. Latin Academy at White Stadium, Boston, 4; TBA at Austin Prep, 6; Saugus vs. Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody, 7.

DIVISION 4 NORTH

Seeds: 1. Amesbury (11-1-6); 2. Innovation Academy (13-5-0); 3. Manchester (9-3-5); 4. Essex Tech (12-6-0); 5. Madison Park (7-4-1); 6. St. Mary’s (10-6-2); 7. Lowell Catholic (9-5-4); 8. Mystic Valley (10-7-0); 9. Winthrop (10-8-0); 10. St. Joseph Prep (8-6-4).

Advertisement

Sun., Nov. 3 — First round

Mystic Valley at Winthrop, 3.

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Saint Joseph Prep vs. Lowell Catholic at Chelmsford High, TBA.

Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Innovation Academy, 2; St. Mary’s at Manchester Essex, 3; TBA at Amesbury, 4:15; Madison Park at Essex Tech, 6.

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. King Phillip (18-0-0); 2. Bishop Feehan (17-0-1); 3. Whitman Hanson (15-1-2); 4. Newton South (13-2-3); 5. Barnstable (11-2-2); 6. Natick (12-2-3); 7. Weymouth (13-3-4); 8. Oliver Ames (13-4-1); 9. Franklin (12-4-1); 10. Plymouth North (12-4-2); 11. Bridgewater-Raynham (11-4-3); 12. Needham (10-5-3); 13. Wellesley (8-5-3); 14. Braintree (8-7-3); 15. Marshfield (8-8-2); 16. Hingham (6-7-5).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Franklin at Oliver Ames, 2:30; Hingham at King Philip, 6.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Bridgewater-Raynham at Natick, 2; Marshfield at Bishop Feehan, 2; Plymouth North at Weymouth, 2; Wellesley at Newton South, 2; Braintree at Whitman-Hanson, 6; Needham at Barnstable, 6.

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Old Rochester (20-0-0); 2. Holliston (14-0-3); 3. Southeastern (12-2-0); 4. Foxborough (14-2-2); 5. Dartmouth (14-3-1); 6. Somerset Berkley (12-5-1); 7. Silver Lake (10-4-4); 8. Medway (10-5-3); 9. Milford (9-5-4); 10. Scituate (10-6-2); 11. Falmouth (8-5-5); 12. Dennis-Yarmouth (10-7-1); 13. Medfield (9-6-3); 14. Canton (10-8-0); 15. Apponequet (8-7-1); 16. Nauset (9-8-1); 17. Hopkinton (6-6-6); 18. Milton (2-15-1).

Sun., Nov. 3 — Preliminary

Advertisement

Milton at Apponequet, 3; Hopkinton at Nauset, 4.

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Scituate at Silver Lake, 4.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

TBA at Holliston, 2; TBA at Old Rochester, 2; Canton at Southeastern, 2; Dennis-Yarmouth at Dartmouth, 2; Falmouth at Somerset Berkley, 2; Milford at Medway, 2; Medfield at Foxborough, 2:30.

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Hanover (15-1-2); 2. Dover-Sherborn (14-2-2); 3. Ursuline (13-3-2); 4. Seekonk (15-5-0); 5. East Bridgewater (11-4-0); 6. Norwell (11-3-4); 7. Dighton-Rehoboth (13-5-0) ; 8. Dedham (13-5-2); 9. Bishop Stang (11-6-1); 10. Archbishop Williams (11-7-0); 11. Middleboro (9-6-1); 12. Fairhaven (10-7-2); 13. Cardinal Spellman (9-7-2); 14. Tri-County (6-5-7).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Archbishop Williams at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2; Cardinal Spellman at Seekonk, 2; Tri-County at Ursuline, 2; Fairhaven at East Bridgewater, 3:30.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Middleborough at Norwell, TBA; Bishop Stang at Dedham, 5.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Hanover, TBA

DIVISION 4 SOUTH

Seeds: 1. Sturgis West (15-0-0); 2. Holbrook (16-1-1); 3. Hull (14-3-1); 4. Rising Tide Charter (13-3-2); 5. Millis (12-4-4); 6. West Bridgewater (12-5-1); 7. Blue Hills (10-5-3); 8. Norfolk County (11-7-2); 9. Upper Cape Cod (8-6-4); 10. Mashpee (9-8-3); 11. Sacred Heart (8-8-2); 12. Cohasset (7-9-1); 13. Nantucket (5-12-1).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Cohasset at Millis, 2; Mashpee at Blue Hills, 2; Nantucket at Rising Tide Charter, 2; Sacred Heart at West Bridgewater, 2; Upper Cape at Norfolk Agricultural, 2.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA at Holbrook, TBA; TBA at Hull, TBA; TBA at Sturgis West, TBA.

DIVISION 1 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Algonquin (14-1-3); 2. Wachusett (12-4-2); 3. Westboro (11-4-3); 4. North Middlesex (8-3-7); 5. Grafton (9-3-6); 6. Nashoba (8-7-3); 7. Groton-Dunstable (6-4-8); 8. Tantasqua (8-7-3); 9. Fitchburg (9-6-1); 10. Doherty (7-11-0).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Fitchburg at Tantasqua, 3.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Doherty at Groton-Dunstable, 3.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

Nashoba at Westborough, 2:30; TBA at Wachusett, 3:30; TBA at Algonquin, 6; Grafton at North Middlesex, 6.

DIVISION 3 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Nipmuc (12-1-5); 2. Sutton High (14-3-1); 3. Holy Name Central Catholic (13-3-0); 4. Bromfield (12-2-2); 5. Quabbin (11-4-3); 6. Tyngsborough (14-2-2); 7. Blackstone Valley (11-4-3); 8. Leicester (9-5-3); 9. Auburn (7-8-3); 10. Littleton (9-4-5); 11. Bay Path (11-4-3); 12. Hudson (7-7-2); 13. Advanced Math & Science (10-8-0); 14. St. Peter-Marian (12-6-0); 15. Gardner (7-7-4).

Sun., Nov. 3 — First round

Hudson at Quabbin, 1.

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

St. Peter-Marian at Holy Name, 2:15; Advanced Math and Science at Bromfield, 2:30; Gardner at Sutton, 2:30; Bay Path at Tyngsborough, 5; Auburn at Leicester, 7.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Littleton at Blackstone Valley, 2:30.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Nipmuc, 2:30.

DIVISION 4 CENTRAL

Seeds: 1. Millbury (13-3-2); 2. Quaboag (13-3-2); 3. Douglas (12-3-3); 4. Uxbridge (10-4-4); 5. Tahanto (15-1-2); 6. Whitinsville Christian (11-5-2); 7. Parker Charter (12-5-1); 8. Oxford (9-7-2) ; 9. Notre Dame (Worcester) (9-6-3); 10. Maynard (7-9-2); 11. Ayer-Shirley (10-7-1); 12. North Brookfield (11-5-2).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Maynard at Parker Charter, 2; North Brookfield at Tahanto, 2; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Oxford, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Ayer Shirley at Whitinsville Christian, 2:30.

Wed., Nov. 6 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Quaboag, 2:25.

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

TBA at Millbury, TBA; TBA at Uxbridge, 2:30; TBA at Douglas, 7.

DIVISION 1 WEST

Seeds: 1. Minnechaug (16-1-0); 2. Westfield (14-2-2); 3. West Springfield (12-2-4); 4. Agawam (10-6-2); 5. Belchertown (9-8-1); 6. Springfield Central (9-5-4).

Thu., Nov. 7 — Quarterfinals

Springfield Central at West Springfield, 7; Belchertown at Agawam, 7:15.

TBA — Semifinals

TBA at Westfield, TBA; TBA at Minnechaug, TBA.

DIVISION 3 WEST

Seeds: 1. South Hadley (17-0-1); 2. Hampshire (11-3-2); 3. Mahar (15-1-2); 4. Wahconah (10-3-5); 5. Monson (12-4-2); 6. Mt. Greylock (12-4-2); 7. Monument Mtn (9-5-3); 8. Hoosac (7-4-7); 9. Palmer (11-4-3); 10. Greenfield (14-2-0); 11. Frontier (11-5-2); 12. Easthampton (8-7-3); 13. Pioneer (11-5-0); 14. Drury (6-10-2); 15. Putnam (7-5-6).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Easthampton at Monson, 2.

Tue., Nov. 5 — First round

Drury at Mahar High School, Orange, 5; Frontier at Mt. Greylock, Williamstown, 6.

TBA — First round

Greenfield at Monument Mountain, Great Barrington, TBA; Palmer at Hoosac Valley, Cheshire, TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional vs. Wahconah at Wahconah High School, Dalton, TBA; Putnam vs. Hampshire at Hampshire Regional, Westhampton, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA vs. South Hadley at South Hadley High, South Hadley, TBA.

DIVISION 4 WEST

Seeds: 1. Granby (12-4-2); 2. Gateway (12-2-2); 3. Lenox (8-8-1); 4. Ware (9-9-0); 5. Lee (9-7-2); 6. Smith Academy (9-7-2); 7. McCann Tech (12-2-4); 8. St. Mary’s (13-3-2); 9. Duggan (10-3-5); 10. Pathfinder (8-7-3); 11. Hampden Charter (7-6-5).

Mon., Nov. 4 — First round

Hampden Charter at Smith Academy, 4.

TBA — First round

Duggan Academy at St. Mary (Westfield), TBA; Pathfinder vs. McCann Tech at McCann Technical HS, North Adams, TBA.

TBA — Quarterfinals

TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at Gateway Regional, Huntington, TBA; TBA at Granby, TBA; Lee at Ware, TBA.

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.