“That was one of the best runs I’ve seen,” said coach Bob Almeida, who said Chase broke five tackles on the punt return.

Chase had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown, and also added short runs from 2 and 3 yards out.

With seniors Deshawn Chase (three touchdowns) and Victor Fernandez (two) delivering stellar performances, defending Division 6 champion Stoneham put 49 points on the board in the first half on the way to a 55-12 victory over Austin Prep in a D6 North quarterfinal on Friday night.

Fernandez scored on runs of 60 and 51 yards, and both played key roles on defense for the Spartans (6-2).

Advertisement

“This was a complete team victory, our kids were focused. They worked hard,” said Almeida.

Stoneham will play at unbeaten Shawsheen in the semifinals next weekend.

Milton Academy 42, BB&N 21 — Senior Kalel Mullings racked up three touchdowns — including a 65-yard punt return — as the Mustangs (7-0) clinched the ISL6 title outright.

Governor’s Academy 35, Nobles 14 — The Governors (7-1) surged to a 28-0 cushion early in the fourth quarter on the legs of Jordan Fuller, who punctuated his 250-yard rushing performances with TDs of 68 and 73 yards, and the quarterback play of Shane O’Leary, who had a 26-yard TD pass and a 16-yard run. The strong defensive performance was led by middle linebacker Sean Ryan, who had 12 solo tackles.

Nauset 28, Dighton-Rehoboth 21 — Senior Miles Perry rushed for two touchdowns and the Warrior defense made a goal-line stand in the final minute to power third-seeded Warriors (6-2) past No. 6 D-R in a quarterfinal matchup.

Senior Henry Blanchard caught two touchdowns from senior Bobby Joy (10 of 20, 92 yards, 2 TDs) in what was the program’s first playoff victory. Ishmael Christmas caught a TD pass from John Marcille, while Brady Walsh and Miguel Garcia added rushing touchdowns for D-R (2-5).

Advertisement

St. Sebastian’s 17, Belmont Hill 16 — Senior Matty Joyce booted a 16-yard field goal as time expired to lift the visiting Arrows (4-3) over ISL rival Belmont Hill (5-2).

“I was totally confident in him,” first-year coach Dan Burke said. “We knew that anytime we needed him, he’d be ready to go. I saw he was calm, cool and collected on the sideline, so I knew he would put it through the uprights. And he nailed it.”

Joyce had his opportunity after Belmont Hill scored a touchdown, but failed to convert the point-after, with a minute remaining. St. Sebastian’s quarterback Mike Phelps then led his team down the field to set up Joyce’s winner.

The Arrows will close out the regular season next week against Thayer.

Archbishop Williams 23, Millis 14 — Senior Joe Krochko two second-half touchdowns, including a 65-yard kickoff return, led the Bishops (4-4) to the nonplayoff win.

Braintree 15, Quincy 14 — Michael Teller’s second touchdown of the night, a 4-yarder in the fourth quarter, cut the deficit to one, and a two-point conversion rush from Joseph Roopan ultimately gave the Wamps the nonplayoff victory over the Presidents (1-7).

Brooks 40, Lawrence Academy 18 — Quarterback Michael Wolfendale combined for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) to lead the Bishops (3-4).

Dexter Southfield 42, Albany Academy 7 — Senior Luke MacPhail of Winthrop completed 28 of 32 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns as DS (7-0) remained unbeaten with the victory on the road. Receivers Danny Donato (8 receptions, 95 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Jacob Kraft (9 receptions, 70 yards, 2 touchdowns) were consistent open targets.

Advertisement

Middlesex 39, Rivers 8 — Colin Cunningham opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run, added a 31-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter, and Cole Cleary connected on scoring strikes of 54 and 49 yards for the Zebras (4-2-1).

Mystic Valley 16, Brighton 6 — Haleytom Chataigne scored on runs of 1 and 13 yards in the win for the Eagles (3-5).

Roxbury Latin 12, St. George’s 6 — Javi Rios scored on a 15-yard keeper and connected with James Gillespie on a 60-yard TD pass in the third quarter to lead the Foxes (2-4-1).

Thayer 28, Groton 14 — Quarterback Quinn McConnaughey tossed touchdown passes in the second and fourth quarters, and also scored on a 7-yard keeper to power the host Tigers (3-4). Groton senior Caleb Coleman, who entered the game with 12 touchdowns in his previous two games, had a 1-yard scoring run.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or e-mail hssports@globe.com.