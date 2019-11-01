Winchester (7-1) will play top-seeded Danvers next week in the sectional semifinals

Junior running back Jimmy Gibbons rushed for three touchdowns and senior quarterback/linebacker Tommy Degnan threw for a touchdown and intercepted two passes as the fourth-seeded Sachems held off fifth-seeded Lynn Classical, 28-22, in the Division 3 North quarterfinals.

WINCHESTER – The Winchester football team tasted the savory jubilation of victory in the playoffs for the first time in school history Friday night.

“The kids were talking about it all week so this is a lot of fun,” said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. “For me, I will enjoy it for tonight a little bit but it is off to Danvers.”

The 5-foot-9-inch, 175-pound Gibbons rumbled his way into the end zone with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter from 34 yards to put Winchester in front, 28-15.

Lynn Classical (5-3) and its potent offense answered quickly and efficiently. The Rams drove the ball 60 yards on seven plays in two minutes, capped off by Kalvin So’s 9-yard run. A successful extra point cut the Winchester lead to 6 points.

The Rams desperately needed a defensive stop on the ensuing possession and forced the Sachems to punt with 3:05 left. Needing to drive 80 yards, Classical strategically set up a screen play. But the play was read perfectly by Degnan, who dived in front of So to intercept the pass and send the crowd into a frenzy.

“It came as a surprise because in their film they maybe had run that play two or three times,” said Degnan. “But playing a lot of teams that run the screen I just reacted instinctively and happened to come up with the ball,”

Gibbons ended the night with 110 yards on 15 rushes, and his two first-half touchdowns were key in answering the Classical offense.

With the score tied, 15-15, and under 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Degnan connected with junior Henry Kraft for a 9-yard touchdown to put Winchester ahead for good.

