“I was just thinking, we had to score,” Loftus said. “I knew they were too close on me to wind up, so I just had to wrist it.

The Watertown freshman saw a window of opportunity, unleashing a shot to send the Raiders to a 1-0 win over Wayland in a Division 2 North quarterfinal game at Victory Field.

WATERTOWN — As Elizabeth Loftus ranged to her right, closely marked, she turned to a flick of the wrist.

“ ‘This has to go in, this has to go in,’ that’s all I was thinking,” Loftus said, “ ‘This has to go in.’ ”

Advertisement

And it did, beating Wayland goalkeeper Fatma Sayeh on the opposite corner 3:52 into overtime. The top-seeded Raiders (18-1) earned 22 corners but were unable to convert. Senior Ally Kennedy had two goals called back for dangerous shots in the second half.

“I’m very fortunate to get by this game, we know that,” Watertown coach Eileen Donahue said. “This team knows that, and we need to capitalize on our opportunities better.”

Sayeh made eight saves and the Warrior (11-6-3) defense stifled Watertown’s repeated attempts until Loftus broke through.

“Legs were tired, and they had a lucky tip going in,” Wayland coach Shelly Fraser said. “The keeper had a straight shot then a tip, so she kind of got offset.”

The goal was set up by a mid-overtime adjustment, moving Loftus up the field, toward the forward line.

“I’m not taking credit for her goal, believe me,” Donahue said. “She was strong up there. She got a really nice strong wrist off, then I heard the bang.”

Watertown advances to the sectional semifinals Nov. 6 in Lynnfield.

Loftus was the hero, but did she expect it?

“I did not,” she said. “I thought we were going to kill it right away, but we just stuck through it. As a team, that was really good.”

Advertisement

Greg Levinsky can be reached at reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.