On its second possession of the second quarter, North Reading (6-2) turned the ball over at its own 10-yard line when Magician junior Cameron Janock intercepted a Brian Heffernan pass. On the third play, Marblehead quarterback Josh Robertson hit Cronin with a 7-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0. It was Robertson’s 10th TD pass of the year as well as Cronin’s 12th score of the season.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Magicians got on the board with a 14-play drive that started with 4:54 to go in the first and ended on Tim Cronin’s 6-yard run to start the second. Cronin (18 carries, 72 yards) carried the ball 10 times on the drive for 57 yards.

NORTH READING – Marblehead took advantage of two costly North Reading mistakes and scored 21 second-quarter points on the way to a 27-7 win Friday in the Division 4 North quarterfinals. With the win, Marblehead (6-2) advances to face unbeaten Melrose.

It looked like it would remain 14-0 going into the break but with less than a minute to play, a Marblehead punt bounced off a North Reading player and Marblehead’s Janock fell on the ball at the 12-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Robertson ran it in from 12 yards out to make it 21-0 with 26 seconds on the clock.

Robertson led the Magicians to their only score of the second half, completing three passes during an eight-play drive including a 23-yard scoring strike to AJ Russo that made it 27-0 after three quarters.

Despite the road win, Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff sounded more like he was on the losing end.

“I felt like tonight, we did so many things to step on our toes and unfortunately I sound like a broken record. This is what I say every week. We just keep making too many mistakes,” said Rudloff. “But really happy with the win. It’s great to come here, an away game, and get the win. For that, I’ll be positive.”

Heffernan connected with Matt Luciano on an 18-yard touchdown pass for the Hornets’ score in the fourth quarter.

Bob Holmes can be reached at robertholmes630@gmail.com.